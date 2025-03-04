124. From Ideas to Impact: Chris Strahl and Evan Lovely on Five Years of Design Systems Innovation

Send us feedback or episode suggestions.In this special episode of the Design Systems Podcast, co-founders Chris Strahl and Evan Lovely celebrate five years of the podcast and reflect on their journey from agency work to building Knapsack. They discuss the evolution of design systems, lessons learned from working with global enterprise clients, and the importance of composability, constraints, and community in driving innovation. Enjoy anecdotes from their early days and a look ahead at the role of AI and design systems in the future.