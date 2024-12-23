Desert Fathers in a Year, Episode 1, will go live on January 1, 2025. Visit DesertFathers.com to learn more.Modern life is like a desert, parched for the life-giving water that Jesus promised to woman at the well. The Desert Fathers offer timeless insights for our growth in self-knowledge, charity, and holiness.Meet Jamie Baxter and Bishop Erik Varden who will guide us, each and every week of 2025, as we read and pray through the writings of the Desert Fathers. We owe a special thanks to our partners. The Desert Fathers in a Year is......written by Bishop Erik Varden. You can follow Bishop Varden on his blog, Coram Fratribus Intellexi. ...produced by EWTN Global Catholic Network...and brought to you by Exodus 90. Download the Exodus 90 app today and get ready to start the Exodus 90 Challenge beginning on January 20, 2025.

About Desert Fathers in a Year (with Bishop Erik Varden)

Modern life is like a desert—a parched and barren expanse where the soul thirsts for the living water Jesus promised at the well. Amid the ceaseless distractions and allurements of materialism, God can seem absent. As the Desert Fathers of old fled the noise of the world to seek God in silence, we too have been been called into the desert. Guided by Bishop Erik Varden, this year-long series—beginning January 1, 2025—invites listeners to encounter the profound wisdom of the Desert Fathers. Drawing from their timeless Sayings, Bishop Varden illuminates the lives of figures like St. Anthony of Egypt, exploring themes such as purity, humility, self-mastery, and repentance. Through their struggles in the wilderness, these early Christians uncovered the transformative power of God's grace—lessons as relevant today as they were in their time. Though few of us are called to the monastic life, the spiritual combat of the Desert Fathers resonates with all who seek to follow Christ. As Jesus Himself entered the desert to confront temptation, their wisdom offers guidance for our own battles with distraction and despair, helping us find strength in prayer and discipline. Bishop Erik Varden, a Cistercian monk and Bishop of Trondheim, Norway, is one of today's leading Catholic voices. A convert to Catholicism during his studies at Cambridge, he was drawn to the monastic life, ultimately joining Mount St. Bernard Abbey in England, where he eventually became abbot. Through his writing and teaching, Bishop Varden speaks compellingly to a secular world, using the language of beauty to reveal the centrality of our search for God—even when we wander astray. Join us as we step into the desert together, guided by the wisdom of the ancients, to rediscover the love of Christ that conquers all obstacles.