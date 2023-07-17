Depression Detox Show | Daily Inspirational Talks

Get UNSTUCK.
Be inspired by the best motivational, inspirational, and brain health experts to live a happier and more purposeful life! Join host Malikee Josephs Monday through Friday for your dose of motivation.
550 | Steve Harvey: "It's Not Money, It's Information."
Steve Harvey is back to share one the most essential principles of success. Source: Don't wake up a single day without doing this first Connect with Steve Harvey: Website: https://steveharvey.com Instagram: iamsteveharveytv YouTube: The Official Steve Harvey Book: Act Like a Success, Think Like a Success: Discovering Your Gift and the Way to Life's Riches Most Recent Episodes: 452 | Steve Harvey: "Money Don't Change People." 415 | Steve Harvey: "Inch By Inch Anything's A Synch." 409 | Steve Harvey: "Have It Written Down." 373 | Steve Harvey: "You Have Not Cause' You Ask Not." 313 | Steve Harvey: "If You're Going Through Hell, Why Stop There." 286 | Steve Harvey: "Stop Trying To Be Something You Ain't."
7/21/2023
5:27
549 | Gabby Bernstein: "We Are In The Lowest Vibration There Is."
#1 Bestselling author, International speaker, and spirit junkie Gabby Bernstein returns to the show to share an instant mindset shift so that we can have amicable relationships with difficult people. Source: INSTANT Mindset Shift That Will Change Your Life FOREVER Connect with Gabby Bernstein: Website: https://gabbybernstein.com Instagram: gabbybernstein YouTube: Gabby Bernstein Podcast: Dear Gabby Books: Most Recent: Happy Days: The Guided Path from Trauma to Profound Freedom and Inner Peace Most Popular: The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear to Faith Previous Episodes: 450 | Gabby Bernstein: "Be The Light." 348 | Gabby Bernstein: "Intentions Create Your Reality"
7/20/2023
16:27
548 | Maya Angelou: "Thrive."
The legendary, author, thinker and poet Maya Angelou is featured on today's episode to encourage us to not merely survive but instead to thrive. And she does it in true Maya Angelou form by reciting one of her most iconic speeches. Source: Maya Angelou Live and Unplugged Connect with Maya Angelou: Website: Maya Angelou http://www.mayaangelou.com Instagram: drmayaangelou Book: And Still I Rise (Unabridged Selections): A Book of Poems
7/19/2023
8:25
547 | Michele Chevalley Hedge: "It Is Impossible To Stay Physically, Mentally & Emotionally Happy."
One sure fire way to be happy is to.... Michelle Chevalley Hedge returns to the show to give you the answer and much more. Source: Eat your way to happiness with Michele Chevalley Hedge at Happiness & Its Causes 2015 Connect with Michele Chevalley Hedge: Website: Michele Chevalley Hedge https://www.ahealthyview.com Instagram: ahealthyview YouTube: A Healthy View ~ Michele Chevalley Hedge A Healthy View ~ Michele Chevalley Hedge @AHealthyView Book: Eat, Drink and Still Shrink Previous Episodes: 037 | Michele Chevalley Hedge: "Food, Nourishment And Its Nutrients Can Be Connected To Mental Health Disorders, Particularly Things Like Anxiety And Depression."
7/18/2023
9:41
546 | Tony Robbins: "You CAN Change People Who Don't Want To Change."
Why is it so hard to change? How can you overcome yourself to make the change that you desire? Tony Robbins is back to get you over the hump so that you can live the life you want. Source: The Power of Beliefs - Tony Robbins Connect with Tony Robbins: Website: Tony Robbins Instagram: tonyrobbins YouTube: Tony Robbins @TonyRobbinsLive Podcast: The Tony Robbins Podcast Book: Life Force: How New Breakthroughs in Precision Medicine Can Transform the Quality of Your Life & Those You Love Previous Episodes: 388 | Tony Robbins: "Tear Up Your Rules. Make THIS Your number One Rule." 262 | Tony Robbins: "One Word, Progress!" 202 | Tony Robbins: "What Are The Things That Are Musts For You Versus Should's." 121 | Tony Robbins: "We All Have A Two Million Year Old Brain, And It's Not Designed To Make You Happy, It's Designed To Make You..." 040 | Tony Robbins: "Everything In Our Life Is Controlled By Three Decisions."
Be inspired by the best motivational, inspirational, and brain health experts to live a happier and more purposeful life! Join host Malikee Josephs Monday through Friday for your dose of motivation.
If you’re struggling with feelings of unhappiness, loneliness, emptiness, anxiety, sadness, grief & loss, or not having a sense of purpose, this show is for YOU!
If you are in need of medical care, please consult with a therapist or physician.
If you are in a crisis or thinking of harming yourself, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255. Calls are private and confidential.
CDC Mental Health recommendation page
https://www.cdc.gov/mentalhealth/tools-resources/index.htm