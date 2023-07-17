About Depression Detox Show | Daily Inspirational Talks

Get UNSTUCK. Be inspired by the best motivational, inspirational, and brain health experts to live a happier and more purposeful life! Join host Malikee Josephs Monday through Friday for your dose of motivation. If you’re struggling with feelings of unhappiness, loneliness, emptiness, anxiety, sadness, grief & loss, or not having a sense of purpose, this show is for YOU! —————— If you are in need of medical care, please consult with a therapist or physician. If you are in a crisis or thinking of harming yourself, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255. Calls are private and confidential. CDC Mental Health recommendation page https://www.cdc.gov/mentalhealth/tools-resources/index.htm