Deep House Cat

Available Episodes

5 of 300
  • Dusky Gopher Frog Mix - feat. Jeff Haze | Deep House Cat Show
    Track list - Dusky Gopher Frog Mix - feat. Jeff Haze ******************************************************************************* 01. Thakzin, Ray T - Don’t Let Me See (Original Mix) 02. DJ Christian B - Footsteps (Original Mix) 03. N.W.N. - Touch Me 04. Trackheadz - Dreams Come True (Hodges Re Rub) 05. Franck Roger - Heat (Original Mix) 06. Ghetto Paillettes - Not Again 07. Sound Support - Higher (Extended Mix) 08. Matt Prehn - Back 2 Paris (Sebb Junior Remix) 09. Rawdio - Blue Hearts 10. Oggie B - Dancin Free 11. Sammy Deuce - 1-900 Save A DJ 12. Lebedev (RU) - Attraction (Re-Edit) 13. Boogie Vice, Deep Aztec - Promises (N-You-Up Extended Dub Mix) **************************************************************************** Once again Jeff Haze from Oklahoma serves exclusive deep 60 minutes full of deep and soulful house music feat. tracks by artists like Trackheadz, Boogie Vice, Ghetto Paillettes and many more. It would be awesome if you would leave a like, a comment or a share :) ____________ Support the Deep House Cat on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deephousecats/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwcUSe8m5Q1-qZcZ1w8MejA/feed Mixcloud Select: https://www.mixcloud.com/DeepHouseCatShow/select/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deephousecatshow Twitter: https://twitter.com/deephousecat #deephouse #duskygopherfrog #soulfulhouse #housemusic #deep #house #soulful #podcast #dancemusic #radio #love #podcaster #repost #mixcloud #podcastersofinstagram #itunes #freemusic #freepodcast #weekly
    5/5/2023
    1:00:00
  • Saola Mix - with Alex B. Groove | Deep House Cat Show
    Track list - Saola Mix - with Alex B. Groove **************************************************************************** 01. Scruscru, Jehan & Meowsn - Classique 02. Palm Skin Productions - Back To Detroit 03. Jo Paciello - Platform N9 (Extended Mix) 04. Mo'Cream - You've Been On My Mind (Main Vocal) 05. Joeski - In This Life 06. Ross Couch - Check This Out 07. B&S Concept - Move For Me 08. MAKITO - All Night 09. Oscar Barila - Miles 10. Dam Swindle - More Love 11. Reel People, Speech & Fouk - I Never Knew (Fouk Remix) 12. Zetbee - You Shine **************************************************************************** After a long time Deep House Cat head Alex B. Groove selected a new deep and soulful house set for you. We hope you enjoy these 60 minutes of great new music featuring tracks by Joeski, Mo'Cream, Dam Swindle and a lot more! It would be awesome if you would leave a like, a comment or a share :) ____________ Support the Deep House Cat on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deephousecats/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwcUSe8m5Q1-qZcZ1w8MejA/feed Mixcloud Select: https://www.mixcloud.com/DeepHouseCatShow/select/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deephousecatshow Twitter: https://twitter.com/deephousecat #deephouse #saola #soulfulhouse #housemusic #deep #house #soulful #podcast #dancemusic #radio #love #podcaster #repost #freemusic #freepodcast #weekly
    4/28/2023
    1:00:00
  • Hirola Mix - feat. Hypnotic Progressions | Deep House Cat Show
    Track list - Hirola Mix - feat. Hypnotic Progressions **************************************************************************** 01. Istia, Fernando & Conny - Loros Rojos De Barcelona (Moodena's Spaced Out Dub) [Puro Music] 02. Club Squisito Feat.Eva C - Say To Me (Original Mix) [Groovy Riddim Records] 03. Demarkus Lewis - Airlock (Original Mix) [Cromarti Records] 04. A Fish Called Wanda & Dr.Night - Compromise (Original Mix) [Wanda] 05. Mo'Cream - Feel This Way (Cup & String Remix) [Creamo Music] 06. Miguel Migs - Lost Messages (Migs Salty Vault Dub) [Salted Music] 07. Jo Paciello - Odd Job Is N.1 (Original Mix) [Shocking Sounds Records] 08. Mo'Cream - You've Been On My Mind (Main Vocal) [Creamo Music] 09. Vertigini - Love Is The Answer (Sebb Junior Remix) [Large Music] 10. Yogi P - Fantasy (Sebb Junior Extended Remix) [La Vie D'Artiste Music] 11. Funksoul - Closer (Original Mix) [Cross Land Music] 12. Finest Wear - Take Me To The Deep (Original Mix) [Minor Notes Recordings] **************************************************************************** Hypnotic Progressions from Buenos Aires, Argentina, made another exclusive mix for us! Enjoy this deep and soulful 60 minutes featuring tracks by Mo'Cream, Funksoul, Club Squisito and many more. It would be awesome if you would leave a like, a comment or a share :) ____________ Follow the Deep House Cat on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deephousecats/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwcUSe8m5Q1-qZcZ1w8MejA/feed Mixcloud Select: https://www.mixcloud.com/DeepHouseCatShow/select/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deephousecatshow Twitter: https://twitter.com/deephousecat #deephouse #hirola #soulfulhouse #housemusic #deep #house #soulful #podcast #dancemusic #radio #love #podcaster #repost #freemusic #freepodcast #weekly
    4/21/2023
    1:00:00
  • White Bellied Heron Mix - feat. Stereo Bill | Deep House Cat Show
    Track list - White Bellied Heron Mix - feat. Stereo Bill **************************************************************************** 01. Vine, Teddy Dougles - Through Colored Folks Eyes (Teddy Douglas Remix) 02. Dick Johnson - Into The Groove (String Mix) 03. Underground Ministries feat. Kenny Bobien - I Shall Not Be Moved (Bobby D’Ambrosio Remix) 04. Masters At Work - Virus Ruff Mutes (Sax Dub) 05. Blind Truth, feat. Tata And Toney - Why Can't We See (Odyssey Inc. Feat Louis Latino Remix) 06. Dreamer G - I Got That Feeling (Original Mix) 07. Mike Dunn - Strut Cho Phunky Stuff (Sho\' Nuff) (Mike Dunn Extended Black Glitter MixX) 08. Solid (CDOCK'S Funkhut Acoustic Vocal) - Sheree Hicks, DjPope, Charles Dockins 09. Louie Vega - Chimi (feat. Elements Of Life) (PA Inspired Mix) 10. J.A.E - Love Me Right (Ezel Remix) 11. Dutchican Soul - Promises (Extended Mix) 12. Angelo Ferreri - That Riff **************************************************************************** Stereo Bill from Cologne, Germany brought us this deep and soulful mix set feat. tracks by Masters At Work, Mike Dunn, Angelo Ferreri and many more! Enjoy the ride! It would be awesome if you would leave a like, a comment or a share :) ____________ Support the Deep House Cat on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deephousecats/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwcUSe8m5Q1-qZcZ1w8MejA/feed Mixcloud Select: https://www.mixcloud.com/DeepHouseCatShow/select/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deephousecatshow Twitter: https://twitter.com/deephousecat #deephouse #whitebellieheron #soulfulhouse #housemusic #deep #house #soulful #podcast #dancemusic #radio #love #podcaster #repost #freemusic #freepodcast #weekly
    4/14/2023
    1:00:00
  • Powder 8 Mix - with DJ philE feat. Justin Michael (remastered) | Deep House Cat Show Classic
    Track list - Powder 8 Mix - with DJ philE feat. Justin Michael (remastered) **************************************************************************** 01. Introspect Void - Intro - RuinNation 02. Eric Sl*tmaster - Dark Night - Kant Records 03. Gorge - Bambossa (Original Mix) - Tronic Soundz 04. Slytek - Glimpse (Original Mix) - Standby Records 05. Gui Sheffer - Get The B*tch (Original Mix) - Panda Recordings 06. Short Bus Kids - Cruisin' For A Bruisin' (Short Bus Kids Remix) - Bounce House Recordings 07. Mao Molano - Shy (Original Mix) - Bedroom Muzik 08. Weysa Dya - Deep House Meditation (Mr.Mama Deep Dance Remix) - Cyberjamz Records 09. David Crops Feat. Marina Claire - Twin Street (Original Mix) - Nudeep Music 10. Rosa Morena Russa - Te Amo (BSC Sweet Love Remix) - Kolonki Recordings 11. Vick Lavender Feat. Carla Prather - First Kiss (Vick Lavender's Full Vocal Pass) - Sophisticado) **************************************************************************** Enjoy this classic piece from 2009 by DJ philE feat. Justin Michael featuring tracks by Gui Sheffer, David Crops, Vick Lavender and many more. It would be awesome if you would leave a like, a comment or a share :) ____________ Follow the Deep House Cat on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deephousecats/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwcUSe8m5Q1-qZcZ1w8MejA/feed Mixcloud Select: https://www.mixcloud.com/DeepHouseCatShow/select/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/deephousecatshow Twitter: https://twitter.com/deephousecat #deephouse #soulfulhouse #housemusic #deep #house #soulful #podcast #dancemusic #radio #love #podcaster #repost #freepodcast #weekly
    4/7/2023
    1:00:00

About Deep House Cat

Founded and established by dj philE in 2007 the DHCat is the source for trendsetting and opinionleading deep house djs with a huge fanbase from all over the world. DHCat is a free house music podcast/radio show, presenting numerous genres ranging from nu disco, deep, soulful and funky house to tech house, while focussing on new releases and promos. Since 2012 Alex B. Groove from Germany is the executive producer and creator of the Deep House Cat Show. The Deep House Cat Show produces exclusive sets for radio stations like SSRadio (UK), House FM (Japan), GABZ FM 96.2 (Botswana) or Planet Radio (Germany) and also can be heard all over the world on stations like Chicago House Radio (U.S.), Housebox (Lithuania), Tonic FM (France), audiogrooves (Brazil), Straight Up (Australia), Dancevoort FM (Netherlands), Fuzion Radio (UK) and many more FM/AM and online stations.
