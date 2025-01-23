Regional Podcast Episode 1 – North America
Discover fresh insights about the Northern American data center market from the experts themselves. In our recent podcast, Ed Socia, our Director of North America, and Montana Myer, our Senior Analyst delve into market trends, growth indicators, challenges, and opportunities.
Hyperscale Users: Dominating the North American Landscape
In the first segment of their discussion, Socia and Myer explore the increasing influence of hyperscale users in North America, especially within the United States. They delve into the dichotomy of self-building vs. leasing practices and their implications on the market dynamics. The duo also discuss how various government incentives, including state and local tax benefits, act as considerable pull factors in this region, directly influencing site selection and development decisions.
Primary Markets and Submarkets: The Powerhouses of Growth
Next, the discussion moves onto the primary data center marketplaces. Socia and Myer shed light on the continued expansion within established markets such as Northern Virginia, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Silicon Valley. They highlight an interesting trend: hyperscale users are experimenting with a combination of self-building and leasing principles within these markets, indicating a shift in data center development strategies.
Emerging Markets and Connectivity: The Future of Data Centers
Finally, Montana and Ed discuss some of the exciting emerging data center markets within North America, including areas like Charlotte, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas. These regions are attracting a lot of interest from both hyperscale users and third-party developers. The importance of solid connectivity and power infrastructure in operating a successful data center is underscored, emphasizing strategic partnerships with utilities and fiber connectivity as a prerequisite for success.
datacenterHawk: Navigating the Future of Data Centers
In closing the discussion, Socia and Myer express their ongoing commitment to guiding industry professionals to make informed decisions in this dynamic landscape. With these insights and the support of datacenterHawk, they encourage everyone to navigate the ever-evolving complexities of the North American data center market confidently. Stay tuned for more insights!