Daily Boost Motivation and Coaching

Is it me, or does living life these days make you feel like Bill Murray in the movie Groundhog Day?
When it comes to working toward goals, that can be a tremendous asset. It's also something that will break you free when things don't feel like they are going your way.
Everybody has ups and downs. Up days are lots of fun. Down days make you want to crawl under a rock. But like the movie, with the right mindset, you always get another chance to try again.
How would you feel if every day was a chance to tweak, adjust, flex, or reinvent your approach to living?
What if everything got more comfortable as you built your knowledge of what works best for you?
How empowered would you feel if you knew that every day was a do-over day?
As long as the sun rises and the sun sets, it doesn't matter if you succeed or fail the previous day. Today is always a new day for making your dreams come true.
That'll make you get out of bed.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
11:07
Don't Find Happiness. Create It.
If you've struggled to stay on track daily, your happiness creation skill is out of balance.
Before I go on, happiness creation is more than a slogan; it is not automatically activated upon birth.
Rising into your Happiness is a personal choice. It is a decision followed by discipline to become a complete person instead of a narrowly focused human stumbling through life.
It is a power that arrives when you realize that the sum is better than the parts.
It's not about your health, relationships, or how much money you make.
It's not about your spiritual beliefs, values, or your integrity.
It's not about how you treat your children, spouse, or friends.
Happiness is about all of them.
It is about mastering every aspect of your life into YOU. And the best part is - you can do that every day.
Every characteristic of your life is essential. When you balance them with focused synchronicity, your Happiness rises, and you become the person you were meant to be.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
11:19
Clarity Eliminates Confusion
Clarity Eliminates Confusion
Have you noticed we live in an age when what you hear and see is not necessarily happening?
It seems our shorter attention spans and social media have elevated attention-grabbing to the point where it overtakes the clarity of the message.
One of my mentors is Donald Miller, the creator of Story Brand. He says, “If you make somebody burn too many calories to understand you, they will never understand you, and they’ll move on to an easier choice.”
Another one of my mentors is my son, Austin. He’s an intelligent young man these days, but I remember when he was five years old and taught me a lesson about clarity - when Disney released a new movie.
Like most kids, Austin was excited and wouldn’t stop talking about it. One day, I asked, in a very adult way, “Okay, where are we going to see this movie?” He answered, “At a theater near you!”
Yes. His answer was correct for a five-year-old without worrying about which theater had the film. After all, that’s Dad’s job.
When your answer to questions creates more questions, everybody gets confused.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
11:32
Painting Your Way to Success
Painting Your Way to Success
My wife and I are settling into our home, and she has assigned herself to paint every inch of the house. Not because we couldn’t hire somebody to do the job. Strangely, it’s because she loves to paint.
I’ll admit that I’ve felt a little guilty leaving her with a rolling brush and a couple of gallons while I find something more interesting to do - which is pretty much anything. Still, I offered to join the painting party and speed up progress in the largest and most challenging room; she accepted my offer, and off we went.
If I haven’t made it clear, I don’t love painting. The only thing more painful for me is listening to a boring conversation I’ve heard a thousand times before. Still, brush in hand, I began my journey that day while sharing my philosophy with my wife.
She gets that for locking herself in a room with me and a paintbrush.
While it played out over a couple of hours, here’s what I said —
I’m okay with painting. I am. I see every situation in life, like painting a vast and complex room. You know, a room with lots of windows, corners, and trim. One that requires physical contortions to reach every inch you would never do in real life. If you want to get the job done - heck, if you’re going to get anything done - you keep painting.
Keep painting. Keep painting. Keep painting.
If you keep painting, you’ll eventually be finished and get what you want. If you stop, not only will your room be a mess, but you won’t get what you want.
So, whatever you paint in your life, keep rolling until it’s done. No grind. No hustle and no glamour or drama. Just painting.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
11:14
Relative Time Management
Relative Time Management
In my entire life, I've always found it interesting that there never seems to be enough time in the day. Still, most days, everything seems to get done. If it doesn't, the world didn't come to an end, and I survived to check off another item from my to-do list tomorrow.
I know I'm not the first human on the planet to face the problem of time, but I do think I'm one of those smartypants people that have figured out how our time works in real life. And it was 180 degrees from what I felt that time was all about.
Pay attention now. How you look at time is about to change.
First, when you run as fast as possible to get things done, time moves quicker, and less gets done. Even worse, with every minute filled, there is never enough time to do the things that make your heart sing. If you're like me, that will eventually lead you to sabotage your list so you can do something fun for yourself. It's a never-ending cycle.
On the other hand, when you slow down, hold space for yourself, and focus on results relevant to your goals, time slows down, and you get more done. Not only that, you magically find yourself with lots of free time that you need to fill. Finally, a chance to read a book, binge on Netflix, or hang out with family and friends. The choice is yours.
Of course, if you've ever studied Einstein's Special Theory of Relativity, this sounds familiar. As he determined—time is relative. In other words, the rate at which time passes depends on your frame of reference.
So, what is your frame of reference?
In our case, I'm not asking whether you are moving fast or slow; I want to know if you are focused on the essential things in life that matter to you? Everything else disappears when you do, times slow down, and you enjoy your day like you were born to do.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Daily Boost Podcast is the most popular and longest-running personal growth podcast in the world - for a good reason.
Every episode delivers a positive boost of daily motivation and coaching designed to help you get what you want - no matter what gets in the way.
Powered by ScottLOGIC, in less time than it takes for you to drink a cup of coffee, host Scott Smith delivers a lifetime of common sense wisdom, a BOOST of energy, positive mental health, the belief that anything is possible—and the tools to make it happen.
Listening daily to the Daily Boost Podcast will help you clarify what you want, create a roadmap to get it—and, most importantly—stay motivated every day until you get it.
Improve Productivity and Time Management. Break Bad Habits and Increase Discipline. Communicate Better. Enhance Relationships. Discover your purpose, feel more grateful, and even grow your business.
The Daily Boost Podcast is real-life, helpful, practical knowledge, motivation, and coaching that you can use immediately.
Subscribe, listen, and review the Daily Boost Podcast.
If you prefer no commercials, additional personal growth tools, and weekly coaching to achieve your goals, subscribe to Daily Boost Premium at https://dailyboostpremium.com.