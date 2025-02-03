Am I Enough? - The Question That Changes Everything | Ep72

"Growth and self-improvement are important, but they should come from a place of love for yourself, not from a feeling of inadequacy." -Alessandra Merino In this episode, our guys dive into the thought-provoking article "Are You Enough?" from UTEP, exploring how self-worth and perspective shape everything from our daily lives to our biggest decisions. The conversation starts off very direct when Tyson opens up about his own struggles with comparison and feelings of inadequacy—and how he's learned to challenge those narratives. They get real about the pressures we all face, what it means to embrace imperfection, and why believing you're enough isn't just empowering—it's life-changing. It's an honest, heartfelt conversation about self-worth, finding balance, and giving yourself permission to just be. If you're looking for relatability, encouragement, or just a little inspiration, this one's for you.