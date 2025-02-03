Authenticity. Vulnerability. Integrity. - Jimmy Rex, Redefining Masculinity | Ep74
“Waste no more time arguing what a good man should be. Be one.” – Marcus Aurelius
In this episode the guys sit down with the very well known Jimmy Rex—entrepreneur, adventurer, and all-around inspiring dude. Jimmy is the founder of We Are The They, a movement and coaching program designed to help men become the best versions of themselves. But his desire to inspire doesn’t stop there, he takes it a step further with his Podcast, The Jimmy Rex Show, where he dives deep with some of the most fascinating people from all walks of life.
With over 20 years in real estate, Jimmy has sold thousands of homes (including the most expensive one ever in Utah), but his story goes way beyond business. He’s traveled all over the world, taken part in daring missions to rescue children from sex trafficking, and is always chasing the next big adventure. In this sit down with Jimmy, we dive into his passion for helping men better themselves through personal growth, and what it really means to be a man in today’s world. This is one episode you don’t want to miss!
CONNECT WITH JIMMY REX:
This episode is brought to you by:
Breaking The Silence - Scott D Henry and the Power of Speaking Up | Ep73
“If we want men to thrive, we need to normalize the conversations about what hurts them."
–Anonymous
Episodes like this are our favorites. Laid back, yet serious. Fun, yet meaningful. Relaxing, yet thought provoking.
In this special episode, they guys sit down with social media sensation Scott D. Henry and chat about his journey behind the viral videos and contagious positivity. Scott opens up about the challenges of navigating family, work, mental health, as well as the peaks and valleys of his social media and career, and why it’s crucial for men to seek help when life gets heavy. With candid insights and meaningful advice, this conversation is a powerful reminder that vulnerability is strength. So come along for some laughs, inspiration, and an honest look at life beyond the algorithm.
CONNECT WITH SCOTT D HENRY:
This episode is brought to you by:
Am I Enough? - The Question That Changes Everything | Ep72
"Growth and self-improvement are important, but they should come from a place of love for yourself, not from a feeling of inadequacy."
-Alessandra Merino
In this episode, our guys dive into the thought-provoking article "Are You Enough?" from UTEP, exploring how self-worth and perspective shape everything from our daily lives to our biggest decisions. The conversation starts off very direct when Tyson opens up about his own struggles with comparison and feelings of inadequacy—and how he’s learned to challenge those narratives.
They get real about the pressures we all face, what it means to embrace imperfection, and why believing you’re enough isn’t just empowering—it’s life-changing.
It’s an honest, heartfelt conversation about self-worth, finding balance, and giving yourself permission to just be. If you’re looking for relatability, encouragement, or just a little inspiration, this one’s for you.
CONNECT WITH LOGAN:
This episode is brought to you by:
Not This - Logan's Story | Ep71
"If you keep ignoring the voices within you that say NOT THIS, just because you don't know what to do instead...you may end up stuck in NOT THIS forever."
-Elizabeth Gilbert
In this episode, the guy’s kick reading and discussing the wildly impactful essay written by Elizabeth Gilbert titled, "Not This," and what it means to recognize when something in your life isn’t right. But the focus shifts when Logan explains how that essay deeply ties in with his personal journey with bipolar disorder.
Logan gets real about his struggles, sharing what it’s been like living with bipolar and how he’s turned it into a way to help others. He opens up about the ups and downs, the lessons he’s learned, and why he’s so passionate about breaking the stigma around mental health.
It’s an honest, raw conversation about finding purpose in the darkness, learning to let go of what doesn’t work, and using your story to make a difference. If you’re looking for hope, honesty, and maybe a little inspiration, this one’s for you.
CONNECT WITH LOGAN:
This episode is brought to you by:
Our Biggest Year Yet - How we've grown, and whats next |Ep70
"Don't count the days; make the days count." – Muhammad Ali
What a year! And we have all of you and so many more to thank for it and the amazing people we’ve met and the conversations we’ve had.
This short and fun wrap up is exactly that, just our two guys talking about the recent changes, unexpected wins, and the amazing year on the horizon.
So from all of on the Dad Bods and Beards team, and to all who are on and have been on the team… Thank you!
CONNECT WITH LOGAN:
This episode is brought to you by:
Welcome to Dad Bods and Beards, the show that talks on all things men; from being a husband and father, to the importance of mental health, social media, grooming, and so much more. We're your hosts, Tyson and Logan. For people who want to have a good time, laugh, and be uplifted, you've come to the right place. Be sure to subscribe and share this podcast with all your Dad Bod and Beard friends.