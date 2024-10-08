Cyclone Fanatic Podcast Network

Kickin' It: Big 12 Champ preview and a sit down with Dr. Warme and Dr. Greenwald
Grant Mahoney and Jeff Woody deliver their thoughts on Iowa State's win over Kansas State, the atmosphere, and how the Cyclones made the Cats uncomfortable. A Big 12 Championship preview before welcoming Dr. Bryan Warme and Dr. Thomas Greenwald of McFarland Clinic. Presented by Kelderman Manufacturing.
1:33:33
InCYde Zone: The Process and Matt Campbell's legacy
Jacqueline Cordova takes Colin Newell, Jirehl Brock, and Jake Remsburg through Iowa State's Farmageddon win, what it means to get 10 wins, and how Campbell has built Iowa State. Looking ahead to the Big 12 Championship game and more. Presented by Wyffels Hybrids.
1:03:52
Williams & Blum: Iowa State gets win No. 10, newsy week from the Big 12
Chris Williams and Brent Blum dive into Iowa State's 29-21 win over Kansas State, the importance of the win, and say goodbye to the Cyclones of old. All the news from the Big 12, guessing the point spreads for championship week, and more. Presented by Mechdyne.
1:14:41
CF POSTGAME: No. 18 Iowa State notches 10th win over No. 24 Kansas State
Lea Nelson and Chris Williams react to No. 18 Iowa State's 29-21 victory over No. 24 Kansas State to complete their first 10-win season in program history. The meaning of the 10th win, how the Cyclones got it done, the culture, and more.
30:06
Let Him Cook: No. 5 Iowa State shows promise at Maui Invitational, Gilbert shines
Dylan Coon and Nigel Dyson give their thoughts on No. 5 Iowa State's 5th place finish at The Maui Invitational. Why they were the second-best team there, the future looks bright, the Clones' lethal backcourt, and more.
