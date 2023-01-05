The daily cybersecurity news and analysis industry leaders depend on. Published each weekday, the program also includes interviews with a wide spectrum of exper... More
Iran integrates influence and cyber operations. ChatGPT use and misuse. Trends in the cyber underworld. Hybrid warfare and cyber insurance war clauses.
Iran integrates influence and cyber operations. ChatGPT use and misuse. Phishing reports increased significantly so far in 2023, while HTML attacks double. An update on the Discord Papers. Cyberstrikes against civilian targets. My conversation with our own Simone Petrella on emerging cyber workforce strategies. Tim Starks from the Washington Post joins me with reflections on the RSA conference. And, turns out, a war clause cannot be invoked in denying damage claims in the NotPetya attacks (at least not in the Garden State).
5/3/2023
33:15
From cryptostealers to CCTV exploits, from Magecart enhancements to coronation phishbait, cybercriminals have been active. (But so have law enforcement agencies.)
LOBSHOT is a cryptowallet stealer abusing Google Ads. Coronation phishbait. A known CCTV vulnerability is currently being exploited. T-Mobile discloses another, smaller data breach. New Magecart exploits. Preliminary lessons from cyber operations during Russia's war. Rob Boyce from Accenture shares insights from RSA Conference. Our special guest is NSA Director of Cybersecurity Rob Joyce. And Europol announces a major dark web market takedown.
5/2/2023
31:15
FDA warns of biomed device vulnerability. Ransomware's effects continue at US Marshals Service fugitive tracking. US DoJ shifts to disruption of cybercrime. GRU phishing. KillNet’s ask-me-anything.
The FDA warns of a vulnerability affecting biomedical devices. Ransomware's effects continue to trouble the US Marshals Service. The US Justice Department shifts how it deals with large scale cybercrime. Fresh phish from the GRU. Caleb Barlow looks at unicorns and zombiecorns. Our guest Manoj Sharma from Symantec explains the differences between Zero Trust and SASE. And KillNet runs an ask-me-anything session.
5/1/2023
34:31
Perry Carpenter: Turning composition into computing. [Strategy] [Career Notes]
Perry Carpenter, Chief Evangelist and Strategy Officer at KnowBe4 and host of the 8th Layer Insights podcast, sits down to share his story trying different paths, before ultimately switching over to the cyber industry. After trying to go down the paths of music and law and finding neither were what he wanted to do, he decided to take an internship to get more into computer programming. That led him to getting his first job. After his first job, he moved onto other big name companies like Walmart, Alltel, and Gartner, and landing finally with KnowBe4. He compares his work to working with music, when he initially wanted to begin making music early in his career. He says "I think for me, when it was the kind of the connection between music and computing is that whenever you're kind of joining things together or at a, a musical scale to make chords, or whenever you're adding different, um, instruments and octaves together or timbers together to get some kind of bigger result." We thank Perry for sharing his story.
4/30/2023
10:37
HinataBot focuses on DDoS attack. [Research Saturday]
This week our guests are, Larry Cashdollar, Chad Seaman and Allen West from Akamai Technologies, and they are discussing their research on "Uncovering HinataBot: A Deep Dive into a Go-Based Threat." The team discovered a new Go-based, DDoS-focused botnet. They found it was named after the popular anime show "Naruto," they are calling it "HinataBot"
In the research it says "HinataBot was seen being distributed during the first three months of 2023 and is actively being updated by the authors/operators." Akamai was able to get a deep look into the malware works by using a combination of reverse engineering the malware and imitating the command and control (C2) server.
The research can be found here:
Uncovering HinataBot: A Deep Dive into a Go-Based Threat
