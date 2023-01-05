Iran integrates influence and cyber operations. ChatGPT use and misuse. Trends in the cyber underworld. Hybrid warfare and cyber insurance war clauses.

Iran integrates influence and cyber operations. ChatGPT use and misuse. Phishing reports increased significantly so far in 2023, while HTML attacks double. An update on the Discord Papers. Cyberstrikes against civilian targets. My conversation with our own Simone Petrella on emerging cyber workforce strategies. Tim Starks from the Washington Post joins me with reflections on the RSA conference. And, turns out, a war clause cannot be invoked in denying damage claims in the NotPetya attacks (at least not in the Garden State). For links to all of today's stories check out our CyberWire daily news briefing: https://thecyberwire.com/newsletters/daily-briefing/12/85