Lance Brozdowski digs into the Cubs' 7-1 victory over the Padres on Saturday and asks how good the Cubs offense really is. Fergie Jenkins also gives his thoughts on pitching deep into games.

Lance Brozdowski dives into the rocky start to Chicago Cubs right-hander Ben Brown's 2025 season and recaps a wild Sunday loss to the San Diego Padres that involved another blown lead by the bullpen.

Lance Brozdowski gives an estimate for a Kyle Tucker contract from a source. Ryan Dempster, Bruce Levine, and Cole Wright chime in with their thoughts on an inevitable blockbuster deal for one of the best players in MLB.

Lance Brozdowski recaps the oddities of the 10-6 win against the Rangers before bringing in a conversation with Ryan Dempster to talk about the state of the Chicago Cubs.

Lance Brozdowski speculates on who could start in place of Justin Steele and takes a deeper look at the Chicago Cubs' 6-4 loss over the Rangers.

