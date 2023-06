Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later - Full Trailer

Coming 1 June 2023

Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later takes place two years after Julius Caesar failed to beware the Ides of March and got stabbed to death by a band of well-wishers. Now the assassins have been rounded up and slaughtered in battle, so we can all breathe a sigh of relief. But who's in charge now? With things on the verge of absolute collapse, the cool and calculating Cleopatra, the Queen of the Nile, has swung by for an extended visit. She's eager to renew an alliance with Rome by any means necessary – including marriage and/or murder. A dramatic comedy of power politics, whirlwind romances, and running fast to get nowhere 

Transcripts: https://bit.ly/3MNrckc 

Created by David K. Barnes 
Directed by Amani Zardoe 
Executive Producers Alexander J Newall & April Sumner 
Written by David K. Barnes, Grace Knight, Maud Dromgoole, Robert Valentine, Octavia Bray, Rhys Tirado, Tom Crowley, Sarah Shachat, and Rafaella Marcus 
Featuring: Kazeem Tosin Amore, Harry Roebuck, Lara Sawalha, Sarah Agha, Sarah Lambie, Andy Secombe, Benjamin Garrison, Aaron-Louis Cadogan, Ellie Dickens, & Ryan Hopevere-Anderson 
Edited by Lowri Ann Davies, Nico Vettese, Katharine Seaton, Catherine Rinella, James Austin, Meg McKeller, Tessa Vroom 
Produced by Natasha Winter, M Lindeman, Natasha Johnston, and April Sumner 
Creative Consultation by Amani Zardoe 
Historical Consultation by Dr. Emma Southon 
Special Thanks to Areinne King 
Sensitivity Consultation by Salt and Sage