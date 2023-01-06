Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later

Rusty Quill Ltd.
Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later takes place two years after Julius Caesar failed to beware the Ides of March and got stabbed to death by a band of well-wishers.
Available Episodes

  • Cry Havoc! #2 - A Special Relationship
    While Gaius tries to win over a difficult Senate, Octavia has a dangerous idea for a new play.Transcripts: https://bit.ly/3MNrckc  Content Notes:Abuse of Power (recurring theme)Vicarious EmbarrassmentThreats of violence/murderInnuendo/Sexual ReferencesAlcohol & Alcohol useHistorical SexismSFX: crowds/mobsCreated by David K. BarnesDirected by Amani ZardoeExecutive Producers Alexander J Newall & April SumnerWritten by David K BarnesProduced by Natalie Winter, Katherine Lindeman, Natasha Johnston, and April SumnerCreative Consultation by Amani ZardoeHistorical Consultation by Dr. Emma SouthonSpecial Thanks to Arienne KingSensitivity Consultation by Salt and SageFeaturingKazeem Tosin Amore as Mark Antony Harry Roebuck as Gaius Octavius Caesar Sarah Lambie as OctaviaAndy Secombe as LepidusBenjamin Garrison as QuintusKarim Kronfli as CilloTom Crowley as NasoAlastair Christie as VarroPip Gladwin as DrususDialogue Editor – James Austin, Lowri Ann DaviesSound Designer - Tessa Vroom, Meg McKeller, Katharine SeatonMastering Editor - Catherine RinellaMusic and Scoring by Sam Jones (you can listen to the album here)Art by Guerrilla CommunicationsSFX from arpeggio1980, CUeckermann (3.0), Rico_Casazza (4.0), kyles, cormi, "Voice Request #36 - What's the point.wav" by InspectorJ (www.jshaw.co.uk, "Request #42 - Hmm, I don't know.wav" by InspectorJ (www.jshaw.co.uk), richardfosterpersonal (3.0), scottemoil (4.0), bulbastre (4.0), Fission9, o_ciz, Phil25, sergeeo (3.0), julius_galla (3.0), Klankbeeld (4.0), JohnsonBrandEditing, craigsmith, unfa, felix.blume, johncdvorak (CC 3.0), Katharine Seaton and previously credited artists from Freesound.orgSupport us on Patreon at https://patreon.com/rustyquillCheck out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quillJoin our community:WEBSITE: rustyquill.comFACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquillTWITTER: @therustyquillREDDIT: reddit.com/r/RustyQuillEMAIL: [email protected] Havoc! Ask Questions Later is a podcast distributed by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0 International Licence. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/1/2023
    26:25
  • Cry Havoc! #1 - After Caesar
    Ancient Rome, 42 BC. Top gents Mark and Gaius begin their first day of running the entire Roman Republic together. How hard could it possibly be?Transcripts: https://bit.ly/3MNrckc  Content Notes:Abuse of Power (recurring theme)Vicarious EmbarrassmentThreats of violence/murderWar/WarfareInnuendo/Sexual ReferencesAlcohol & Alcohol useManipulationHistorical SexismSFX: Misophonia (eating/drinking/coughing/belching/kissing), crowds, stabbingCreated by David K. BarnesDirected by Amani ZardoeExecutive Producers Alexander J Newall & April SumnerWritten by David K BarnesProduced by Natalie Winter, Katherine Lindeman, Natasha Johnston, and April SumnerCreative Consultation by Amani ZardoeHistorical Consultation by Dr. Emma SouthonSpecial Thanks to Arienne KingSensitivity Consultation by Salt and SageFeaturingKazeem Tosin Amore as Mark Antony Harry Roebuck as Gaius Octavius Caesar Sarah Agha as CharmianLara Sawalha as CleopatraSarah Lambie as OctaviaAndy Secombe as LepidusBeth Eyre as FulviaAhmed Aljabry as PtolemyPip Gladwin as DrususMark Nicholson as RufusDialogue Editor – James Austin, Lowri Ann DaviesSound Designer - Tessa Vroom, Meg McKeller, Katharine SeatonMastering Editor - Catherine RinellaMusic and Scoring by Sam Jones (listen to the album here)Art by Guerrilla CommunicationsSFX from dynamique, tennisers, caitlynbananas, strangy, waweee, matt_beer, ALLANZ10D, mlsulli, CalGre, Garuda1982, https://freesound.org/people.klankbeeld/ (4.0), L.Finck, Canukfa (3.0), Edulacava, vrlmrtnz, kyles, craigglenday, Paseka, deleted_user_2104797, DylanTheFish, HerbertBoland (CC 4.0), IENBA (CC 4.0), lyre music and additional sfx by Katharine Seaton, Catherine Rinella, and previously credited artists from Freesound.orgSupport us on Patreon at https://patreon.com/rustyquillCheck out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quillCry Havoc! Ask Questions Later is a podcast distributed by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0 International Licence. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/1/2023
    35:38
  • Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later - Full Trailer
    Coming 1 June 2023SUBSCRIBE now for updates!Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later takes place two years after Julius Caesar failed to beware the Ides of March and got stabbed to death by a band of well-wishers. Now the assassins have been rounded up and slaughtered in battle, so we can all breathe a sigh of relief. But who’s in charge now? With things on the verge of absolute collapse, the cool and calculating Cleopatra, the Queen of the Nile, has swung by for an extended visit. She’s eager to renew an alliance with Rome by any means necessary – including marriage and/or murder. A dramatic comedy of power politics, whirlwind romances, and running fast to get nowhere Transcripts: https://bit.ly/3MNrckc  Created by David K. Barnes Directed by Amani Zardoe Executive Producers Alexander J Newall & April Sumner Written by David K. Barnes, Grace Knight, Maud Dromgoole, Robert Valentine, Octavia Bray, Rhys Tirado, Tom Crowley, Sarah Shachat, and Rafaella Marcus Featuring: Kazeem Tosin Amore, Harry Roebuck, Lara Sawalha, Sarah Agha, Sarah Lambie, Andy Secombe, Benjamin Garrison, Aaron-Louis Cadogan, Ellie Dickens, & Ryan Hopevere-Anderson Edited by Lowri Ann Davies, Nico Vettese, Katharine Seaton, Catherine Rinella, James Austin, Meg McKeller, Tessa Vroom Produced by Natalie Winter, M Lindeman, Natasha Johnston, and April Sumner Creative Consultation by Amani Zardoe Historical Consultation by Dr. Emma Southon Special Thanks to Areinne King Sensitivity Consultation by Salt and SageSupport us on Patreon at https://patreon.com/rustyquill Check out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quillJoin our community: WEBSITE: rustyquill.com FACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquill TWITTER: @therustyquill REDDIT: reddit.com/r/RustyQuill EMAIL: [email protected] Havoc! Ask Questions Later is a podcast distributed by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0 International Licence. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/31/2023
    2:19
  • Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later - Teaser
    Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later premieres 1 June 2023, wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe now for updates!Transcripts: https://bit.ly/3MNrckc  Created by David K. Barnes Directed by Amani Zardoe Executive Producers Alexander J Newall & April Sumner Produced by Natalie Winter, M Lindeman, Natasha Johnston, and April Sumner Featuring Beth Eyre as FulviaKazeem Tosin Amore as Mark Antony  Harry Roebuck as Gaius Octavius Caesar  Lara Sawalha as CleopatraDialogue Editor – Lowri Ann Davies, Nico VetteseSound Designer - Katharine SeatonMastering Editor - Catherine Rinella Music and Scoring by Sam Jones Art by Guerrilla Communications Support us on Patreon at https://patreon.com/rustyquill   Check out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quill Join our community: WEBSITE: rustyquill.com FACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquill TWITTER: @therustyquill REDDIT: reddit.com/r/RustyQuill EMAIL: [email protected] Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later is a podcast distributed by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0 International Licence Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/29/2023
    0:33
  • Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later - Coming June 1st
    Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later premieres 1 June 2023, wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe now for updates!Transcripts: https://bit.ly/3MNrckc  Created by David K. Barnes Directed by Amani Zardoe Executive Producers Alexander J Newall & April Sumner Written by [writer(s)] with editing by David K Barnes Produced by Natalie Winter, M Lindeman, Natasha Johnston, and April Sumner Featuring David K BarnesKazeem Tosin Amore as Mark Antony  Harry Roebuck as Gaius Octavius Caesar  Dialogue Editor – Lowri Ann Davies, Nico VetteseSound Designer - Katharine SeatonMastering Editor - Catherine Rinella Music and Scoring by Sam Jones Art by Guerrilla Communications Support us on Patreon at https://patreon.com/rustyquill   Check out our merchandise available at https://www.redbubble.com/people/RustyQuill/shop and https://www.teepublic.com/stores/rusty-quill Join our community: WEBSITE: rustyquill.com FACEBOOK: facebook.com/therustyquill TWITTER: @therustyquill REDDIT: reddit.com/r/RustyQuill EMAIL: [email protected] Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later is a podcast distributed by Rusty Quill Ltd. and licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Share alike 4.0 International Licence Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/26/2023
    0:34

About Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later

Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later takes place two years after Julius Caesar failed to beware the Ides of March and got stabbed to death by a band of well-wishers. Now the assassins have been rounded up and slaughtered in battle, so we can all breathe a sigh of relief. But who’s in charge now?

With things on the verge of absolute collapse, the cool and calculating Cleopatra, the Queen of the Nile, has swung by for an extended visit. She’s eager to renew an alliance with Rome by any means necessary – including marriage and/or murder.

A dramatic comedy of power politics, whirlwind romances, and running fast to get nowhere


Created by David K. Barnes

Directed by Amani Zardoe

Executive Producers Alexander J Newall &amp; April Sumner


Written by David K. Barnes, Grace Knight, Maud Dromgoole, Robert Valentine, Octavia Bray, Rhys Tirado, Tom Crowley, Sarah Shachat, and Rafaella Marcus

Featuring: Kazeem Tosin Amore, Harry Roebuck, Lara Sawalha, Sarah Agha, Sarah Lambie, Andy Secombe, Beth Eyre, Benjamin Garrison, Aaron-Louis Cadogan, Ellie Dickens, &amp; Ryan Hopevere-Anderson

Edited by Lowri Ann Davies, Nico Vettese, Katharine Seaton, Catherine Rinella, James Austin, Meg McKeller, Tessa Vroom


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later: Podcasts in Family