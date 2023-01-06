About Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later

Cry Havoc! Ask Questions Later takes place two years after Julius Caesar failed to beware the Ides of March and got stabbed to death by a band of well-wishers. Now the assassins have been rounded up and slaughtered in battle, so we can all breathe a sigh of relief. But who’s in charge now?

With things on the verge of absolute collapse, the cool and calculating Cleopatra, the Queen of the Nile, has swung by for an extended visit. She’s eager to renew an alliance with Rome by any means necessary – including marriage and/or murder.

A dramatic comedy of power politics, whirlwind romances, and running fast to get nowhere

Created by David K. Barnes

Directed by Amani Zardoe

Executive Producers Alexander J Newall & April Sumner

Written by David K. Barnes, Grace Knight, Maud Dromgoole, Robert Valentine, Octavia Bray, Rhys Tirado, Tom Crowley, Sarah Shachat, and Rafaella Marcus

Featuring: Kazeem Tosin Amore, Harry Roebuck, Lara Sawalha, Sarah Agha, Sarah Lambie, Andy Secombe, Beth Eyre, Benjamin Garrison, Aaron-Louis Cadogan, Ellie Dickens, & Ryan Hopevere-Anderson

Edited by Lowri Ann Davies, Nico Vettese, Katharine Seaton, Catherine Rinella, James Austin, Meg McKeller, Tessa Vroom

