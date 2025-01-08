We talk about the nitty-gritty details of a well-run cardiac arrest, with Scott Weingart of Emcrit (@emcrit), ED intensivist. Learn more at the Intensive Care Academy! Find us on Patreon here! Buy your merch here! Takeaway lessons Resources
--------
1:10:15
Lightning rounds 48: Complete airway closure with Thomas Piraino
We talk about the phenomenon of airway closure during mechanical ventilation, with Thomas Piraino, RRT, FCSRT, FAARC, adjunct lecturer for the Department of Anesthesia at McMaster University, editor of The Centre of Excellence in Mechanical Ventilation Blog, and a member of the editorial board of Respiratory Care. Learn more at the Intensive Care Academy! Find us on … Continue reading "Lightning rounds 48: Complete airway closure with Thomas Piraino"
--------
1:13:45
Episode 82: When it goes wrong
Our approach to common problems and troubleshooting: Learn more at the Intensive Care Academy! Find us on Patreon here! Buy your merch here!
--------
55:55
Lightning rounds 47: Post-op care transitions
We chat about the post-op transition of care from the OR to the ICU, including questions to ask, workflows, and pitfalls. Check out the Intensive Care Academy here! Bryan’s textbook: Concepts in Surgical Critical Care Find us on Patreon here! Buy your merch here!
--------
44:09
Episode 81: Bacterial meningitis with Casey Albin
We talk about diagnosis, treatment, and subsequent care of the patient with bacterial meningitis, with Emory neurointensivist Casey Albin, MD (@caseyalbin). Learn more at the Intensive Care Academy! Find us on Patreon here! Buy your merch here! Takeaway lessons Resources