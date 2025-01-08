Lightning rounds 48: Complete airway closure with Thomas Piraino

We talk about the phenomenon of airway closure during mechanical ventilation, with Thomas Piraino, RRT, FCSRT, FAARC, adjunct lecturer for the Department of Anesthesia at McMaster University, editor of The Centre of Excellence in Mechanical Ventilation Blog, and a member of the editorial board of Respiratory Care. Learn more at the Intensive Care Academy! Find us on … Continue reading "Lightning rounds 48: Complete airway closure with Thomas Piraino"