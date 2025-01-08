Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessCritical Care Scenarios
Listen to Critical Care Scenarios in the App
Listen to Critical Care Scenarios in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Critical Care Scenarios

Podcast Critical Care Scenarios
Brandon Oto, PA-C, FCCM and Bryan Boling, DNP, ACNP, FCCM
An educational podcast presenting practical critical care scenarios. By Brandon Oto, PA-C and Bryan Boling, ACNP. New episodes weekly.
Health & WellnessMedicineEducation

Available Episodes

5 of 194
  • Episode 83: Cardiac arrest with Scott Weingart
    We talk about the nitty-gritty details of a well-run cardiac arrest, with Scott Weingart of Emcrit (@emcrit), ED intensivist. Learn more at the Intensive Care Academy! Find us on Patreon here! Buy your merch here! Takeaway lessons Resources
    --------  
    1:10:15
  • Lightning rounds 48: Complete airway closure with Thomas Piraino
    We talk about the phenomenon of airway closure during mechanical ventilation, with Thomas Piraino, RRT, FCSRT, FAARC, adjunct lecturer for the Department of Anesthesia at McMaster University, editor of The Centre of Excellence in Mechanical Ventilation Blog, and a member of the editorial board of Respiratory Care. Learn more at the Intensive Care Academy! Find us on … Continue reading "Lightning rounds 48: Complete airway closure with Thomas Piraino"
    --------  
    1:13:45
  • Episode 82: When it goes wrong
    Our approach to common problems and troubleshooting: Learn more at the Intensive Care Academy! Find us on Patreon here! Buy your merch here!
    --------  
    55:55
  • Lightning rounds 47: Post-op care transitions
    We chat about the post-op transition of care from the OR to the ICU, including questions to ask, workflows, and pitfalls. Check out the Intensive Care Academy here! Bryan’s textbook: Concepts in Surgical Critical Care Find us on Patreon here! Buy your merch here!
    --------  
    44:09
  • Episode 81: Bacterial meningitis with Casey Albin
    We talk about diagnosis, treatment, and subsequent care of the patient with bacterial meningitis, with Emory neurointensivist Casey Albin, MD (@caseyalbin). Learn more at the Intensive Care Academy! Find us on Patreon here! Buy your merch here! Takeaway lessons Resources
    --------  
    58:42

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Critical Care Scenarios

An educational podcast presenting practical critical care scenarios. By Brandon Oto, PA-C and Bryan Boling, ACNP. New episodes weekly.
Podcast website

Listen to Critical Care Scenarios, Realfoodology and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/13/2025 - 3:50:28 PM