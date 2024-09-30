Was Jeannette DePalma's Death an Occult Sacrifice, a Crime of Opportunity, or Something Else?

On August 7, 1972, Jeannette DePalma disappeared in Springfield, New Jersey, four days after her 16th birthday. That afternoon, she told her mom she was going to see friends, but when she didn't return later that evening, her mother called the police; the police discovered she never made it to her friend's house. When her body was discovered six weeks later, investigators suspected she may have overdosed; many others suspected she was sacrificed in an occult ritual. Five decades later, it's still a mystery. Welcome to a new season of Criminalia, where we're exploring historical cold cases.