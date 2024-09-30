Tylenol has been for decades the best-selling, non-prescription pain reliever in the United States. It used to come as gelatin capsules, pills that were possible to open, and that meant anyone could remove its active ingredient, acetaminophen, and replace the contents with ... anything else. And someone did, resulting in the deaths of seven people by cyanide poisoning. Holly and Maria look at how the case unfolded, and how more than 40 years later, the identity of the person who tampered with Tylenol is still unknown.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
27:38
Was Jeannette DePalma's Death an Occult Sacrifice, a Crime of Opportunity, or Something Else?
On August 7, 1972, Jeannette DePalma disappeared in Springfield, New Jersey, four days after her 16th birthday. That afternoon, she told her mom she was going to see friends, but when she didn't return later that evening, her mother called the police; the police discovered she never made it to her friend's house. When her body was discovered six weeks later, investigators suspected she may have overdosed; many others suspected she was sacrificed in an occult ritual. Five decades later, it's still a mystery. Welcome to a new season of Criminalia, where we're exploring historical cold cases.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
30:26
Welcome to the Season Finale of Criminalia: PARTNERS IN CRIME
Welcome to the final episode of our season about partners in crime -- some of whom were criminal duos, some of whom worked in gangs, but, unlike what we've found in some of our previous seasons, most of these people were absolutely guilty as charged. This season had quite a variety of crimes and criminals, everything from dirty cops who moonlighted with the mob to America's first serial killers. Join Holly and Maria as they share their top shows and drinks inspired by these criminal duos. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
48:20
The 'Last of America's Classic Train Robbers' Weren't Train Robbers at All
“Two gaudily-dressed 'Brooklyn cowboys' attempted a desert train robbery”, reported the Associated Press on November 25, 1937. Henry Loftus and Harry Donaldson have been referred to as, "the last of America's classic train robbers," but the pair weren't professional criminals. This is the story of two men who wanted their lives to be like those they read about in Western-dime novels – but didn't realize they were decades too late.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
23:21
Prohibition Outlaws: The Rise and Fall of the Kimes-Terrill Gang
Led by Matthew Kimes and Ray Terrill, the Kimes–Terrill Gang were known for successfully pulling off some very high-profile bank robberies -- but they may have been better known for their daring prison escapes. In the lore of their gang it's said that each member swore a blood oath promising to free other members from their prison cells – even if it meant they, themselves, were apprehended or killed while trying to spring a fellow associate. While that may be just part of their legend, it does very much seem to be true when you hear their story. Prison, say modern historians, was nothing more than, quote, “just another occupational hazard.”See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.