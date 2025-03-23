Powered by RND
Crimes Across America

Nanny's House Ent.
“Crimes Across America” takes you deep into the nation’s criminal underworld, uncovering shocking cases, untold stories, and the dark realities of crime. From o...
History

Available Episodes

5 of 15
  • Feeding No One: The $250 Million COVID Relief Scam
    She claimed to feed thousands of children a day. In reality, she fed a nationwide fraud scheme. This is the story of Aimee Bock and the $250 million Feeding Our Future scandal—the largest COVID relief fraud in U.S. history.
    --------  
    10:17
  • The Billion-Dollar Blood Scam: How Elizabeth Holmes Lost It All
    “Elizabeth Holmes built Theranos on a lie, promising to revolutionize blood testing with groundbreaking technology that never worked. Backed by billionaires and praised as Silicon Valley’s next icon, she fooled investors, doctors, and patients—until the truth unraveled. This is the rise and fall of one of the biggest frauds in tech history.”
    --------  
    4:37
  • Black Market Medicine: The $20 Million HIV Drug Scam That Endangered Lives
    “A criminal network exploited vulnerable HIV patients, trafficking black-market medications and defrauding the healthcare system out of $20 million. This episode uncovers the shocking scheme, the lives put at risk, and the investigators who brought it all down.”
    --------  
    6:18
  • The Landlord’s Secret: A Chilling Hidden Camera Scandal in South Carolina
    "A South Carolina landlord secretly recorded tenants for decades, violating their privacy i“n the most disturbing way. When the truth finally came to light, it led to a shocking legal battle and a record-breaking $45 million verdict. This is the chilling story of trust betrayed and justice served.”
    --------  
    2:50
  • The Giggling Granny: Nannie Doss and Her Deadly Love Affairs
    “Nannie Doss seemed like a sweet grandmother, but behind her smile was a cold-blooded killer. Known as ‘The Giggling Granny,’ she poisoned multiple husbands and family members over decades—laughing through her confessions. This is the chilling story of love, murder, and deception.”
    --------  
    7:35

About Crimes Across America

“Crimes Across America” takes you deep into the nation’s criminal underworld, uncovering shocking cases, untold stories, and the dark realities of crime. From organized crime syndicates and financial masterminds to violent offenders and high-profile frauds, we break down how these criminals operated, how law enforcement caught them, and the lasting impact of their crimes. Through in-depth research and storytelling, we go beyond the headlines to expose the greed, power, and deception that drive America’s most gripping cases. Every crime has a story—we’re here to tell it.
