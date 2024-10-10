When Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned with a nerve agent, police faced one of the most complex investigations in their history. They had to trace a weapon which they could neither see nor smell, but it could kill thousands. In this episode, we hear how they checked everything from coins to car keys in the hunt to find the source of the poisoning.This episode was made by Marie Lennon, Andy Howard, Tom Ryan & Dan O’Brien.Executive production by Mary Sanders and Naomi Wordley.
--------
15:14
13. Science in Secret
When Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley were taken to hospital, the emergency services tried to piece together what had happened to them. We hear how they questioned whether it was a coincidence that they had treated two people for nerve agent poisoning four months earlier or whether the events could be connected. And we find out about Porton Down, the UK government’s secretive laboratory which identified the Novichok and speak to a former military officer who has been inside.This episode was made by Marie Lennon, Andy Howard, Tom Ryan & Dan O’Brien.Executive production by Mary Sanders and Naomi Wordley.
--------
20:00
12. The Poisoned Detective
One of the first police officers to go inside Sergei and Yulia Skripal’s house after they were poisoned with a nerve agent was Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey. He then became critically ill himself, after touching the front door handle. It had been smeared with the deadly chemical. He relives the events of 2018, which would change his life forever.This episode was made by Marie Lennon, Andy Howard, Tom Ryan & Dan O’Brien.Executive production by Mary Sanders and Naomi Wordley.
--------
13:07
11. Saving the Skripals
When the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia collapsed on a bench in Salisbury, it was Sunday shoppers who first stepped in to help. Amazingly, two of them were highly qualified medics. We hear their stories. Also, how the consultants at Salisbury District Hospital realised these were no ordinary patients.This episode was made by Marie Lennon, Andy Howard, Tom Ryan & Dan O’Brien.Executive production by Mary Sanders and Naomi Wordley.
--------
16:57
10. The Spy Next Door
Who is Sergei Skripal? The former Russian spy was poisoned by Novichok in March 2018, but until now very little has been known about him, his life in England, and his mysterious past.
His friend and neighbour tells the Inquiry what he was like and how they became close. Plus, the BBC‘s Security Correspondent Gordon Corera describes Sergei’s life as a spy in Russia, and reveals how he ended up in Salisbury.This episode was made by Marie Lennon, Andy Howard, Tom Ryan & Dan O’Brien.Executive production by Mary Sanders and Naomi Wordley.