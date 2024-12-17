Powered by RND
Counter-Melodies

Podcast Counter-Melodies
Jonathan Tilkin and Anthony Gargiula
Hosts Jonathan Tilkin and Anthony Gargiula, the duo behind the wildly popular “Kitchen Singing” social media series, have sung with some of the biggest names in...
MusicMusic Interviews

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • Christina Perri
    Today’s guest is the one and only Christina Perri! The voice behind “A Thousand Years”, “Jar of Hearts”, and more joins Anthony and Jonathan for an unforgettable conversation about love, loss, and wild career twists. From Twilight superfan to penning the biggest song from the Twilight soundtrack, Christina shares how she manifested her dream into reality — hint: a particular tattoo played a role in this. She opens up about the whirlwind rise of her career, her surprising Disney connections, and how she's using her voice to create lullabies, children's books, and magical moments for fans. And don’t miss the ultimate Disney-themed game that puts Christina’s love of Disney classic movies to the test! Episode Breakdown: 00:00 - She’s here! Christina Perri enters the kitchen. The hosts welcome Christina and dive straight into Twilight allegiances and werewolf vs. vampire debates​. 03:20 - Twilight superfan to soundtrack star. Christina reveals how being a die-hard Twilight fan led her to frame book covers in her apartment and, eventually, write A Thousand Years for the Breaking Dawn soundtrack​. 10:30 - From waitress to viral sensation. Christina tells the story of how Jar of Hearts unexpectedly premiered on So You Think You Can Dance and changed her life forever​. 17:45 - The wedding band dream team. Christina reveals her dream lineup for a supergroup of wedding artists, featuring Ed Sheeran, John Legend, and more​. 24:00 - Lullabies, love, and legacy. Christina reflects on her lullaby albums and how her version of You Are My Sunshine unexpectedly went viral on TikTok and became her second-most streamed song​. 32:40 - Disney adult dreams come true. From singing Forever Young at Disneyland’s World of Color to her upcoming tribute to Richard Sherman, Christina's love for Disney hits new heights​. 48:20 - Game time: Disney Blind Rankings. The ultimate Disney soundtrack showdown — can Christina rank iconic soundtracks like The Lion King, Moana, and Frozen without knowing what’s next? Chaos, tears, and laughter ensue​. 1:06:30 - The legacy of A Thousand Years. Christina reflects on how one song turned into a timeless anthem for weddings, how it returned in Breaking Dawn Part 2, and how it continues to bring new opportunities, like her upcoming children’s book​. 1:12:00 - What’s next for Christina? From children’s books to TV shows, Christina shares what’s ahead, including a special appearance at a Disney tribute concert honoring the Sherman Brothers​. Follow Christina’s Journey: Stay connected with Christina’s latest music, lullabies, and family fun on all socials @ChristinaPerri. Socials: Follow the hosts for more fun content!@AnthonyGargiula@JonathanTilkin@CounterMelodiesPod Listen and Watch: https://tinyurl.com/CounterMelodiesPod Credits:Executive Producer/Showrunner/Editor: Louis GargiulaConsulting Producer: Renee Colvert
    --------  
    1:13:16
  • Rachel Platten
    She’s here. Rachel Platten has arrived! The multi-platinum artist behind hits like “Fight Song” and “Stand by You” sits down with Anthony and Jonathan for a soul-stirring, laugh-filled conversation. From her early a cappella days to her 13-year grind before fame, Rachel shares the raw truth about persistence, self-discovery, and songwriting. She reveals how she ended up performing with Taylor Swift on the 1989 tour, reflects on her most personal songs, and shares the inspiration behind her newest album, “I am Rachel Platten”. Plus, stick around for a game of "Fight, Flight, or Freeze," where Rachel decides which karaoke go-to songs she’d be willing to take on! Episode Breakdown: 00:00 - Rachel Platten is here! The iconic singer-songwriter enters the chat and talks about her start in a cappella. 04:00 - From a cappella nerd to NYC bandleader. Rachel recalls her first moments of musical inspiration and forming a band in college. 12:00 - Life on tour. The truth about 13 years of van tours, smoky bar gigs, and finding her voice. 18:00 - Birth of Fight Song. Rachel reveals how the song came to life after moments of self-doubt and why she knew it would change lives. 28:00 - The Taylor Swift moment. How Rachel ended up on stage with Taylor during the 1989 World Tour. 32:00 - The ups, downs, and evolution of fame. Rachel gets real about the pressure of fame, parenthood, and reclaiming her career after time away. 40:00 - I Am Rachel Platten. Behind-the-scenes of her new album, her Nashville recording process, and her mission to encourage new artists. 48:00 - Girls. Rachel discusses her song for her daughters, the legacy she hopes to leave them, and the power of a mother’s love. 53:00 - Game time: "Fight, Flight, or Freeze." Rachel, Anthony, and Jonathan debate which iconic pop songs are worth the risk to sing live. 1:00:00 - What’s next for Rachel? Her upcoming tours, halftime shows, and why she’s more grounded than ever. Follow Rachel’s Journey: Stay updated on Rachel's new album, tour dates, and more on all socials @RachelPlatten and visit RachelPlatten.com. Socials: Follow the hosts for more fun content! @AnthonyGargiula @JonathanTilkin @CounterMelodiesPod Listen and Watch: CounterMelodiesPod.com Credits: Executive Producer/Showrunner/Editor: Louis Gargiula Consulting Producer: Renee Colvert
    --------  
    1:01:04
  • David Archuleta
    David Archuleta is here! From his early days on American Idol to his journey leaving the LDS church and finding his voice in the LGBTQ+ community, David joins Anthony and Jonathan for an unforgettable conversation. From navigating faith, family, and fame to his love for raves and time on Hannah Montana, this episode is packed with inspiration, laughs, nostalgia, and heartfelt moments. Plus, a game of "American Idol or American Impostor" puts David’s memory to the test! Episode Breakdown: 00:00 - Highlights: David Archuleta enters! Reflections on American Idol, faith, and his journey since. 05:00 - Bratz Summer or Sabrina Carpenter Summer? David's surprising music inspirations. 10:00 - Held Together and Rather Be Lonely. The stories behind his latest songs. 20:00 - Leaving the church and family support. A heartfelt story about his mom's acceptance. 30:00 - Life after Idol. What fame felt like at its peak and how he found himself again. 40:00 - Raves, EDM, and free expression. Why David loves raves and how they helped him grow. 46:00 - Game time! "American Idol or American Impostor?" brings laughs and surprises. Follow David’s Journey: Keep up with David’s latest music, raves, and more on all socials @DavidArchie. Socials: Follow the hosts for more fun content! @AnthonyGargiula @JonathanTilkin @CounterMelodiesPod Listen and Watch: https://pods.to/countermelodies Credits: Executive Producer/Showrunner/Editor: Louis Gargiula Consulting Producer: Renee Colvert
    --------  
    56:45
  • CHRISH
    Chrish, the king of chaotic humor and viral one-liners joins Anthony and Jonathan for an unfiltered deep dive into the world of Vine fame, TikTok-singing, and everything in between! From gospel choirs to the viral “Patricia!!!” scream that took the world by storm, this episode is packed with laughs, nostalgia, and even a game of the appropriately named, “Whose Vine Is It Anyway?" Episode Breakdown: 00:00 - A chaotic Vine era. Chrish shares stories of early Vine fame, a clementine-inspired viral hit, and surviving hometown rivalries. 10:00 - From singing servers to social stardom. Tales from a Tennessee steakhouse where singing waiters and questionable kitchen practices took center stage. 20:00 - Singing history unlocked. From church choir competitions to national awards, Chrish reveals the roots of his incredible vocal talent. 28:00 - Smosh shenanigans and influencer parties. Behind-the-scenes stories of Smosh collaborations and navigating Hollywood’s influencer scene. 36:00 - Chrish opens up about overcoming a “real-world” Vine bully and redefining his place in the digital world. 40:00 - Improvised songs and cursive singing. Chrish crafts a hilarious live song inspired by random kitchen objects. 44:00 - Game time! The hosts test Chrish’s Vine knowledge in "Whose Vine Is It Anyway?" with iconic clips and laugh-out-loud reenactments. Follow Chrish’s Journey: Keep up with Chrish's hilarious content on Instagram (@MistaChrish) and TikTok (@ChrishOffish). Socials: Follow the hosts for more! @AnthonyGargiula @JonathanTilkin @CounterMelodiesPod Listen and Watch: ⁠https://tinyurl.com/CounterMelodiesPod⁠ Credits: Executive Producer/Showrunner/Editor: Louis Gargiula Consulting Producer: Renee Colvert
    --------  
    46:22
  • MAX
    MAX is in the kitchen! From his theatrical beginnings to his Nickelodeon days, YouTube viral covers, and co-writing for BTS, Max shares his journey with Anthony and Jonathan. Hear about falling in love with his wife while touring with Fall Out Boy, his wild Dolce & Gabbana shoot with Madonna, and what it was like being on Broadway with Ariana Grande. Plus, Max plays an epic game of “Sounds Like Gibberish” with a kitchen twist you won’t want to miss! Episode Breakdown: 00:00 - Co-writing for BTS. Max shares how he got into songwriting for K-pop and creating "Yet to Come" for BTS. 02:30 - Broadway beginnings. From being a swing in 13 with Ariana Grande to mid-show debuts, Max recalls his theater roots. 07:00 - Nickelodeon nostalgia. Singing "Sleigh Ride" with the Nickelodeon cast and starring in Rags and How to Rock. 12:00 - Meeting his wife. Touring with Fall Out Boy, first kisses, and love stories on the road. 18:00 - Viral YouTube days. Collaborating with Kurt Hugo Schneider, Zendaya, and Victoria Justice on iconic covers. 23:00 - Madonna’s “fetus boyfriend”? The crazy story of Max’s Dolce & Gabbana campaign and media frenzy. 29:00 - Glee auditions. Max reflects on almost landing a role in Glee (but losing out to Darren Criss). 34:00 - Songwriting and collaborations. Stories behind hits like "Lights Down Low," “Love Me Less” (featuring Kim Petras), and working with Lil Uzi Vert. 43:00 - Game time! Max tackles “Sounds Like Gibberish,” decoding hilariously cryptic titles of his own songs. Follow Max’s Journey: Stay updated on Max’s music, upcoming projects, and tour dates by following him on all socials @MaxMusic or just Google him (you’ll find him). Socials: Follow the hosts for more content! @AnthonyGargiula@JonathanTilkin@CounterMelodiesPod Listen and Watch: https://tinyurl.com/CounterMelodiesPod Credits: Executive Producer/Showrunner/Editor: Louis GargiulaConsulting Producer: Renee Colvert
    --------  
    50:19

About Counter-Melodies

Hosts Jonathan Tilkin and Anthony Gargiula, the duo behind the wildly popular “Kitchen Singing” social media series, have sung with some of the biggest names in the music industry, racking up hundreds of millions of views. Now, they're inviting listeners to join them for the candid conversations with their special guests that unfold during the recording process—diving into industry insights, upcoming projects, and sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes stories. New episodes premiere every Tuesday, starting October 29th!
