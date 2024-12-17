Rachel Platten
She’s here. Rachel Platten has arrived! The multi-platinum artist behind hits like “Fight Song” and “Stand by You” sits down with Anthony and Jonathan for a soul-stirring, laugh-filled conversation. From her early a cappella days to her 13-year grind before fame, Rachel shares the raw truth about persistence, self-discovery, and songwriting. She reveals how she ended up performing with Taylor Swift on the 1989 tour, reflects on her most personal songs, and shares the inspiration behind her newest album, “I am Rachel Platten”. Plus, stick around for a game of "Fight, Flight, or Freeze," where Rachel decides which karaoke go-to songs she’d be willing to take on!
Episode Breakdown:
00:00 - Rachel Platten is here! The iconic singer-songwriter enters the chat and talks about her start in a cappella.
04:00 - From a cappella nerd to NYC bandleader. Rachel recalls her first moments of musical inspiration and forming a band in college.
12:00 - Life on tour. The truth about 13 years of van tours, smoky bar gigs, and finding her voice.
18:00 - Birth of Fight Song. Rachel reveals how the song came to life after moments of self-doubt and why she knew it would change lives.
28:00 - The Taylor Swift moment. How Rachel ended up on stage with Taylor during the 1989 World Tour.
32:00 - The ups, downs, and evolution of fame. Rachel gets real about the pressure of fame, parenthood, and reclaiming her career after time away.
40:00 - I Am Rachel Platten. Behind-the-scenes of her new album, her Nashville recording process, and her mission to encourage new artists.
48:00 - Girls. Rachel discusses her song for her daughters, the legacy she hopes to leave them, and the power of a mother’s love.
53:00 - Game time: "Fight, Flight, or Freeze." Rachel, Anthony, and Jonathan debate which iconic pop songs are worth the risk to sing live.
1:00:00 - What’s next for Rachel? Her upcoming tours, halftime shows, and why she’s more grounded than ever.
