Christina Perri

Today’s guest is the one and only Christina Perri! The voice behind “A Thousand Years”, “Jar of Hearts”, and more joins Anthony and Jonathan for an unforgettable conversation about love, loss, and wild career twists. From Twilight superfan to penning the biggest song from the Twilight soundtrack, Christina shares how she manifested her dream into reality — hint: a particular tattoo played a role in this. She opens up about the whirlwind rise of her career, her surprising Disney connections, and how she's using her voice to create lullabies, children's books, and magical moments for fans. And don’t miss the ultimate Disney-themed game that puts Christina’s love of Disney classic movies to the test! Episode Breakdown: 00:00 - She’s here! Christina Perri enters the kitchen. The hosts welcome Christina and dive straight into Twilight allegiances and werewolf vs. vampire debates​. 03:20 - Twilight superfan to soundtrack star. Christina reveals how being a die-hard Twilight fan led her to frame book covers in her apartment and, eventually, write A Thousand Years for the Breaking Dawn soundtrack​. 10:30 - From waitress to viral sensation. Christina tells the story of how Jar of Hearts unexpectedly premiered on So You Think You Can Dance and changed her life forever​. 17:45 - The wedding band dream team. Christina reveals her dream lineup for a supergroup of wedding artists, featuring Ed Sheeran, John Legend, and more​. 24:00 - Lullabies, love, and legacy. Christina reflects on her lullaby albums and how her version of You Are My Sunshine unexpectedly went viral on TikTok and became her second-most streamed song​. 32:40 - Disney adult dreams come true. From singing Forever Young at Disneyland’s World of Color to her upcoming tribute to Richard Sherman, Christina's love for Disney hits new heights​. 48:20 - Game time: Disney Blind Rankings. The ultimate Disney soundtrack showdown — can Christina rank iconic soundtracks like The Lion King, Moana, and Frozen without knowing what’s next? Chaos, tears, and laughter ensue​. 1:06:30 - The legacy of A Thousand Years. Christina reflects on how one song turned into a timeless anthem for weddings, how it returned in Breaking Dawn Part 2, and how it continues to bring new opportunities, like her upcoming children’s book​. 1:12:00 - What’s next for Christina? From children’s books to TV shows, Christina shares what’s ahead, including a special appearance at a Disney tribute concert honoring the Sherman Brothers​. Follow Christina’s Journey: Stay connected with Christina’s latest music, lullabies, and family fun on all socials @ChristinaPerri. Socials: Follow the hosts for more fun content!@AnthonyGargiula@JonathanTilkin@CounterMelodiesPod Listen and Watch: https://tinyurl.com/CounterMelodiesPod Credits:Executive Producer/Showrunner/Editor: Louis GargiulaConsulting Producer: Renee Colvert