About Cosmic Quickies with KP

If you're here from Instagram and/or TikTok, you already know that I love sharing my knowledge about the Universe in a sassy, down-to-Earth way. I want everyone to feel like they can learn about astronomy, no matter their background. So now follow me on my journey as we cross the event horizon into long-form! Oh for those of you who are new, this is astronomy, NOT astrology! With that being said, there will be many episodes dedicating to debunking pseudoscience crap.