CORRUPTION: What happened to Grant Solomon?

On July 20, 2020, 18-year-old Grant Solomon tragically died in Gallatin, Tennessee; his body was found in a ditch underneath his own truck. In what was describe... More
A Tennessee mom admits to once believing the lies told about Angie...here's why she changed her mind.
The Solomon's domestic dispute and custody battle was widely known all over Franklin Tennessee; along with the manipulative lies spread about Angie. Angie felt like she wore a scarlet letter for so many years, after she was shunned by the school, church, and seemingly most of the parents in town. One mom admits to once believing the lies- listen to her story and how she is 100% now behind Angie and Gracie after discovering the untold truth.
5/2/2023
39:42
Body Language Expert Tonya Reiman breaks down the 911 call, family photos..and other odd behavior traits from Aaron Solomon
Join us as we break down Aaron Solomon's voice in the 911 call, family photos taken in 2018, and "simple" photos of a father and son posing together that appear to be "normal" when viewing with the naked eye. We're joined by world renowned author and body language expert Tonya Reiman who breaks down all of this and so much more. We are truly shook.SOURCES:Tonya Reiman,https://www.tonyareiman.net/To view the photos discussed in this episode, head to instagram: @freedomforgracie or @lauren_interviews.
4/28/2023
44:52
BONUS: Governor Bill Lee's indirect connection to Gracie, Grant, Angie...and Aaron.
Governor Bill Lee attends the same "mega-church" as Aaron Solomon, formerly run by lead Pastor Steve Berger. Gracie Solomon made the claim that Steve Berger knew all about the abuse she and Grant suffered at the hands of their father..and did nothing. Steve Berger refuted the claims, stating he knew nothing of the abuse. We stand with Gracie.
4/25/2023
6:38
Gracie's Story, plus an open letter to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Gracie Solomon bravely took to Youtube in 2021 to share her testimony & her story, after no one in power would listen. Additionally, a Tennessee mom wrote a detailed letter to Governor Bill Lee, begging for help regarding Grant's case. She touches upon things you may not have heard before, and it's quite shocking. So many people have failed the Solomon family, and it's time we changed that.SOURCES:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TmyVdC7_Q8https://www.freedom4gracie.com/graciesolomonnews
4/24/2023
44:33
The Truck
Retired Massachusetts Police Officer Brian Long joins us to break down what should have happened at the scene of the accident, why the Gallatin PD did nothing...and what Angie Solomon's options are now. Our head is totally spinning.SOURCES:Brian Longidentifyreactprevent.orgTwitter: @dlcrimesolvershttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aCUGWzXLhHY
