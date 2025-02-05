Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentConsumer Connection
Listen to Consumer Connection in the App
Listen to Consumer Connection in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Consumer Connection

Podcast Consumer Connection
Michelle Escobar
Consumer Connection is a podcast brought to you by the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) that brings you up-to-date news and information on ...
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • Unmasking AI’s Role in Scams
    In this episode of Consumer Connection, we explore the use of artificial intelligence in scams and how it’s making them more convincing than ever. From AI-generated profiles in romance scams to deepfake technology in phishing and grandparent scams, we discuss what AI is and the latest tools scammers are using to deceive consumers. Host Michelle Escobar is joined by Keith Young, Chief Information Security Officer at Montgomery County’s Office of Enterprise Information Security, who shares how scammers leverage AI and the warning signs to watch for. Tune in for practical advice and resources to stay ahead of scammers.  For additional information and resources, visit OCP’s website at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/ocp. Have a question or suggestion for a future episode? Send an email to [email protected]
    --------  
    30:53
  • Safe and Smart Holiday Shopping
    In this episode of Consumer Connection, host Michelle Escobar is joined by special guest Tracy Rezvani, Administrator at the Howard County Office of Consumer Protection, to share essential strategies for holiday shopping. Together, they discuss how to compare prices, handle returns, and avoid common pitfalls like scams that target shoppers during the holiday season. Tune in for expert tips on smart shopping and staying safe this holiday season!  Helpful Links: • Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection:https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/OCP/  • Howard County Office of Consumer Protection: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/consumer-protection
    --------  
    34:52
  • Home Sweet Home
    In this episode of Consumer Connection, host Michelle Escobar delves into the intricacies of hiring home builders and home improvement contractors. Joined by the Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) Investigations Administrator Patty Vitale and Business Education and Registration Unit Manager Shaun Carew, the team discusses key differences between new home builders and home improvement contractors, tips for consumers to protect themselves, and what to look for in a contract.From understanding licensing requirements to handling disputes with unlicensed contractors, this episode is packed with practical advice to help consumers make informed decisions about home construction and improvements. Whether you're building a new home or considering a renovation, this episode is a must-listen for homeowners and prospective home buyers.For additional information and resources, visit OCP’s website at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/ocp. Have a question or suggestion for a future episode? Send an email to [email protected] links: · Is a home improvement contractor licensed? https://www.dllr.state.md.us/cgi-bin/ElectronicLicensing/OP_search/OP_search.cgi?calling_app=HIC::HIC_qselect· Is an HVAC technician licensed? https://www.dllr.state.md.us/cgi-bin/ElectronicLicensing/OP_search/OP_search.cgi?calling_app=HVAC::HVAC_qselect· Have lawsuits been filed against a business? https://casesearch.courts.state.md.us/casesearch/processDisclaimer.jis· Has the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection had previous complaints against a merchant? https://montgomerycountymd.gov/ocp/lookup/disclosure_records.html
    --------  
    23:34
  • Welcome to Consumer Connection
    The Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) releases its first podcast, hosted by OCP Investigator Michelle Escobar! In this episode, Michelle is joined by Eric Friedman, the Director of Montgomery County’s Office of Consumer Protection. Together, they discuss a variety of topics including OCP’s history, changes in the consumer landscape, emerging issues, and much more. For additional information and resources, visit OCP’s website at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/ocp.  Have a question or suggestion for a future episode? Send an email to [email protected]
    --------  
    22:52
  • Introducing Consumer Connection
    Welcome to Consumer Connection, your ultimate guide to navigating the world of consumer rights and protections. Hosted by Michelle Escobar, an Investigator from the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection, this podcast is your go-to source for staying informed and empowered in today's consumer landscape. Join Michelle as she unpacks essential topics such as avoiding scams, mastering informed purchasing decisions, and understanding your rights as a consumer. Each episode features insightful conversations with experts, delivering practical advice and tips that are applicable whether you're in Montgomery County, Maryland, or anywhere else in the world. Stay ahead of the curve and safeguard your interests with Consumer Connection. Subscribe now and get ready for our first full episode dropping soon! 
    --------  
    0:56

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Consumer Connection

Consumer Connection is a podcast brought to you by the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) that brings you up-to-date news and information on a variety of consumer topics. It is your trusted source for connecting with experts on avoiding scams, making informed purchasing decisions, and understanding your consumer rights.Join our host, OCP Investigator, Michelle Escobar, as she guides listeners to better understand the consumer landscape here in Montgomery County, Maryland, and beyond, while offering valuable advice and practical tips.Have questions or ideas for future episodes? Email us at [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to Consumer Connection, The Young Turks and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/28/2025 - 11:38:53 PM