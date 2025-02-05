In this episode of Consumer Connection, host Michelle Escobar delves into the intricacies of hiring home builders and home improvement contractors. Joined by the Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) Investigations Administrator Patty Vitale and Business Education and Registration Unit Manager Shaun Carew, the team discusses key differences between new home builders and home improvement contractors, tips for consumers to protect themselves, and what to look for in a contract.From understanding licensing requirements to handling disputes with unlicensed contractors, this episode is packed with practical advice to help consumers make informed decisions about home construction and improvements. Whether you're building a new home or considering a renovation, this episode is a must-listen for homeowners and prospective home buyers.For additional information and resources, visit OCP’s website at www.montgomerycountymd.gov/ocp. Have a question or suggestion for a future episode? Send an email to [email protected]
links: · Is a home improvement contractor licensed? https://www.dllr.state.md.us/cgi-bin/ElectronicLicensing/OP_search/OP_search.cgi?calling_app=HIC::HIC_qselect· Is an HVAC technician licensed? https://www.dllr.state.md.us/cgi-bin/ElectronicLicensing/OP_search/OP_search.cgi?calling_app=HVAC::HVAC_qselect· Have lawsuits been filed against a business? https://casesearch.courts.state.md.us/casesearch/processDisclaimer.jis· Has the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection had previous complaints against a merchant? https://montgomerycountymd.gov/ocp/lookup/disclosure_records.html