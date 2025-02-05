Introducing Consumer Connection

Welcome to Consumer Connection, your ultimate guide to navigating the world of consumer rights and protections. Hosted by Michelle Escobar, an Investigator from the Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection, this podcast is your go-to source for staying informed and empowered in today's consumer landscape. Join Michelle as she unpacks essential topics such as avoiding scams, mastering informed purchasing decisions, and understanding your rights as a consumer. Each episode features insightful conversations with experts, delivering practical advice and tips that are applicable whether you're in Montgomery County, Maryland, or anywhere else in the world. Stay ahead of the curve and safeguard your interests with Consumer Connection. Subscribe now and get ready for our first full episode dropping soon!