Episode 143: Angel Series - with special guest Fiorella Giordano

Fiorella is a futurist, a cultural architect, a governmental legislator and an authentic mystic. She brings significant and timely revelation to the world through dreams, visions, encounters and scriptural depth. In this session, she joins me for a short talk on some of her recent angelic encounters. This was a weighty significant talk with deep sense of awe and presence. In other words - it got me pretty whacked on Jesus! Ha! Hope you enjoy it.If you'd like the WHOLE TWO HOUR talk sign up on our Patreon website - / justinpaulabraham