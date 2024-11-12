Episode 143: Angel Series - with special guest Fiorella Giordano
Fiorella is a futurist, a cultural architect, a governmental legislator and an authentic mystic. She brings significant and timely revelation to the world through dreams, visions, encounters and scriptural depth. In this session, she joins me for a short talk on some of her recent angelic encounters. This was a weighty significant talk with deep sense of awe and presence. In other words - it got me pretty whacked on Jesus! Ha! Hope you enjoy it.If you'd like the WHOLE TWO HOUR talk sign up on our Patreon website - / justinpaulabraham
--------
36:33
Episode 142: Micah Turnbo - I see ANGELS - bliss filled mystical conversation!
Micah is a rare treasure, a joy-filled mystic with a big heart. Since a very young age, he has seen angels and encountered the heavenly realms. He has moved through space and time, seeing significant events in history. In this conversation, we go deep! Check out - https://beholdwonder.com - Micah Turnbo
--------
1:53:36
Episode 141: Angel STORIES from Joy Fest South Africa
Hey Friends, this is a fun short Podcast. Hear real stories of Angelic encounters. Our culture is changing. What was rare in a previous generation is becoming the new normal. The boundaries are blurring and heaven is at hand! Get ready for change, destiny and breakthrough! Days of awe and wonder. Hope you enjoy this! Cheers
--------
26:22
Episode 140: 10 minute GUARDIAN ANGEL meditation
Seeing and interacting with ANGELS is normal in the new creation. They are our family in Christ. They everywhere and involved in all we are doing. It's time to awaken to them and learn to participate with them to shape the future with joy!
--------
9:46
Episode 139: ANGELS | Joy Fest South Africa | Part One (of Two)
This was a BLAST!! Join the fun as we party with the ANGELS. Recorded at JOY FEST in South Africa, with Throne Room Mystic and the "Wells of Mem (Water)" mystical community in Jo'Burg. This was a drunken messy bliss out! Heaven is so much fun. Jesus loves us! The Angels do too. Let's not forget "Joy is the Serious Business of Heaven" C S Lewis.
--------
56:08
More Religion & Spirituality podcastsMore Religion & Spirituality podcasts
Justin Paul is a futurist, transformational coach, speaker and author, known for his joy-filled teachings on KAINOS (new) creation realities, meditation and union-prayer. His bestselling book "Beyond Human" has been translated into several languages. Justin has travelled extensively speaking at retreats, conferences and schools. He lives in Wales in the UK with his inspirational wife Rachel Abraham.