Cloudcast - The Official Podcast of the City of St. Cloud, FL

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day St. Cloud Style!
Listen in with the Cloudcast Crew, as Rose from Parks and Rec returns with a sneak peak of Paint the Cloud Green, St. Clouds unique light parade and street party celebrating St. Patrick's Day.The family friendly event runs from 7:30-11:00pm in downtown St. Cloud,and will feature a kid zone, food trucks, and live entertainment.The light parade route will start at Lakeshore and Pennsylvania, proceeding on Penn. to 11th St, 11th St to Massachusetts Ave., Mass. Ave back to lakeshore.To register a float or for more information, contact St. Cloud Parks and Recreation at 407-957-7243, or email [email protected]
