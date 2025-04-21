Cloudcast - The Official Podcast of the City of St. Cloud, FL

Celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicator's Week.

Join the City in celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicator's Week.Every year during the second week of April, the telecommunications personnel in the public safety community, are honored. This week-long event is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public. It is a week that should be set aside so everyone can be made aware of their hard work and dedication.Production services provided courtesy of the City of St. Cloud Communication Dept.