Cloudcast - The Official Podcast of the City of St. Cloud, FL
City of St. Cloud Communications
  • Batter Up! Little League Ballfield Construction Project Update.
    Listen in as the Cloudcast Crew get the latest info on the 17th Street Ballfield Construction Project. When completed in Spring 2026, the added renovations will improve playing conditions for the almost 900 player strong St. Cloud Little League, and their spectators.Production services provided courtesy of the City of St. Cloud Communication Dept.
    12:25
  • Celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicator's Week.
    Join the City in celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicator's Week.Every year during the second week of April, the telecommunications personnel in the public safety community, are honored. This week-long event is a time to celebrate and thank those who dedicate their lives to serving the public. It is a week that should be set aside so everyone can be made aware of their hard work and dedication.Production services provided courtesy of the City of St. Cloud Communication Dept.
    15:16
  • Celebrate St. Patrick's Day St. Cloud Style!
    Listen in with the Cloudcast Crew, as Rose from Parks and Rec returns with a sneak peak of Paint the Cloud Green, St. Clouds unique light parade and street party celebrating St. Patrick's Day.The family friendly event runs from 7:30-11:00pm in downtown St. Cloud,and will feature a kid zone, food trucks, and live entertainment.The light parade route will start at Lakeshore and Pennsylvania, proceeding on Penn. to 11th St, 11th St to Massachusetts Ave., Mass. Ave back to lakeshore.To register a float or for more information, contact St. Cloud Parks and Recreation at 407-957-7243, or email [email protected] services provided courtesy of the City of St. Cloud Communication Dept.
    9:09
  • Speaking of Black History Month.....
    The Cloudcast Crew welcomes Parks and Rec Supervisor Christina St. Louis, who gives us a preview of the Community Day of Love event, commemorating Black History Month. This family-friendly event will feature music, food trucks, local vendors, performances, giveaways, and lots of fun! We hope to see you there!The Community Day of Love is Saturday, February 22, from Noon-4pm, at Hopkins Park, 620 E.17th St., St Cloud, Fl 34769 , Free event.For More information contact: (407)892-2533. Production services provided courtesy of the City of St. Cloud Communication Dept.
    5:44
  • Celebrating Historic Preservation
    The Cloudcast Crew welcomes Tisha and Stephanie from the Community Development Dept., who will inform listeners about the upcoming Historic Preservation Awards program that gives recognition to historic homes and businesses in St. Cloud.Production services provided courtesy of the City of St. Cloud Communication Dept.
    11:13

An audio based social media platform to inform Residents and Visitors about the latest events and other happenings in the City of St. Cloud, Florida.
