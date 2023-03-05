Learn Cloud Security in Public Cloud the unbiased way from CyberSecurity Experts solving challenges at Cloud Scale. We can be honest because we are not owned by... More
Evolution of Kubernetes Security | KubeCon EU 2023
Cloud Security Podcast - we are continuing with our "Kubernetes Security & KubeCon EU 2023" and for the final episode in this series Kubernetes Security Panel from KubeCon EU 2023. Kubernetes Security has evolved since it's inception with many defaults being more secure and some still insecure or has it not evolved at all. Andrew Martin (Control Plane), Matt Jarvis (Snyk), Kerim Satirli (Hashicorp) were on the Kubernetes Security Panel organized by Cloud Security Podcast.
Spotify TimeStamp for Interview Questions
(00:00) Introduction
(04:28) A bit about Kerim, Andy and Matt
(05:13) What is Kubernetes?
(06:49) How do you describe Cloud Native Security?
(10:21) How Kubecon and Kubernetes has changed over the years?
(15:56) The growing presence of security in Kubecon
(22:10) Cloud Security and Cloud Native Security
(23:00) Maintenance of Kubernetes
(24:17) Shared Responsibility Model
(27:37) Single Cluster vs Multi Cluster
(34:34) Failure of Workload Identity
(36:11) Recommendations for learning
(42:06) Disaster Recovery for Kubernetes
(47:51) ChatGPT - Problem, Solution or Fad?
5/14/2023
55:23
A DEV FRIENDLY CLOUD NATIVE SECURITY PIPELINE!
Cloud Security Podcast - we are continuing with our "Kubernetes Security & KubeCon EU 2023" and for the fiveth episode in this series Eve Ben Ezra from The New York Times. GitOps, OPA Conftest, ArgoCD are some of the components to add security to a Cloud Native Security Pipeline! - Eve Ben Ezra from The New York Times shared how we can use these tools to create a Dev Friendly Security Pipeline.
Spotify TimeStamp for Interview Questions
(00:00) Introduction
(03:10) A bit about Eve
(04:05) Eve's 2nd Kubecon
(04:43) About Eve's talk at Kubecon
(05:29) What is GitOps?
(06:28) What is Argo CD?
(07:19) What is OPA?
(07:34) Why NYTimes has a development platform?
(09:14) Challenges with implementing a shared infrastructure
(11:17) Feedback is one of the challenges
(12:19) Using OPA gatekeeper
(13:30) When should developers get feedback in GitOps operational framework?
(14:52) What does local feedback to developers look like?
(15:54) What is Conftest?
(16:24) How do people get started with OPA?
(18:32) Making security more accessible for developers
(23:02) Managed or self hosted Kubernetes deployment
(24:09) How to get started with this?
(25:08) Starting with OPA vs Starting with CICD
(25:35) Where can you start learning about Kubernetes?
(28:10) The difference between CI and CD
5/11/2023
31:30
THEY SCANNED ENTIRE GITHUB FOR SECRETS AND FOUND THIS!
Cloud Security Podcast - we are continuing with our "Kubernetes Security & KubeCon EU 2023" and for the fourth episode in this series Mackenzie Jackson from GitGuardian. Mackenzie Jackson from GitGuardian was part of a report that found 10 Million secrets stored across the entire Github space on the internet. In this interview we go into how secrets have evolved from just being username/password to API Tokens, AWS Access Keys and whole lot more.
Spotify TimeStamp for Interview Questions
(00:00) Introduction
(03:42) A bit about Mackenzie Jackson
(04:16) What are secrets?
(05:28) How are we dealing with secrets?
(07:35) Mackezie talks about GitGuardian's Secret Sprawl Report
(11:43) Managing history in Github
(12:37) Mackenzie talks about ggcanary
(14:09) Common types of secrets found in scans
(15:42) Responsibility of Github and CSP providers
(17:12) Are people ready to respond to honey token alarms?
(20:33) Breaches causes by leaked secrets
(23:34) Fun facts found in Secrets Sprawl Report
(24:25) Secret sprawl is going to happen
(25:09) Where do people start?
(26:06) Implementing Git Hook as a security measure
(28:08) How to get people to care about secrets
(30:06) Where can people learn about secrets protection?
(31:25) Where you can reach Mackenzie for more questions on secrets?
5/9/2023
32:16
Kubernetes Cluster Security Audit Explained
Cloud Security Podcast - we are continuing with our "Kubernetes Security & KubeCon EU 2023" and for the fourth episode in this series Shane Lawrence and Daniele Santos from Shopify explained how kube-audit an open source tool from Shopify. They spoke about how they have used the audit tool to improve security with a developer security lens.
Spotify TimeStamp for Interview Questions
(00:00) Introduction
(02:52) A bit about Shane
(03:45) A bit about Dani
(04:23) Which kubecons have Shane and Dani attended?
(05:03) A bit about Dani and Shane's talk at Kubecon EU
(06:42) Misconfigurations in Kubernetes
(09:48) Dani talks about the Kubernetes Security Report
(10:13) Use case for Kubernetes Misconfiguration
(11:45) What is Azure Escape?
(12:51) What is container escape?
(15:26) What is kubeaudit?
(15:49) Contributing to kubeaudit
(16:40) The maturity of kubeaudit
(19:04) How would kubeaudit help with an azure escape?
(19:41) The developer experience
(21:34) How shopify uses kubeaudit
(24:59) Getting started with kubeaudit
(25:53) Challenges with implementing kubeaudit
(27:19) Maturity of kubernetes security and kubecon
(30:02) Learning about kubernetes
(34:07) Areas of security not being spoken about enough
(36:16) Open Source and Software supply chain risks
5/3/2023
41:28
Network Security for Kubernetes
Cloud Security Podcast - This month we are talking about "Kubernetes Security & KubeCon EU 2023" and for the third episode in this series, we spoke to Liz Rice ( Liz's Linkedin). Liz Rice from Isovalent speaks about how Network Security can be done in Kubernetes. Kubernetes network security with eBPF, Cilium can be raised to be better than selinux seccomp tcpdump - yes the linux networking security tools. Yes you read that right.
Spotify TimeStamp for Interview Questions
(00:00) Introduction
(00:15) A word from our sponsor snyk.io/csp
(03:36) A bit about Liz Rice
(04:36) Liz's path into Cloud Native
(06:22) What is EBPF?
(08:12) Use case for EBPF in on premise
(10:37) SC Linux and EBPF
(11:28) Why we are solving this now with Kubernetes?
(13:22) EBPF in managed vs unmanaged Kubernetes?
(15:37) Implementation of EBPF
(17:38) Access Management and Network Security
(21:02) Challenges with multi cluster Kubernetes deployment
(24:03) Key management in multi cluster
(25:11) Current gaps in Kubernetes security
(27:41) Developer first in the cloud native space
(32:47) The future of EBPF
(34:36) Where can you learn more about EBPF
(36:25) The fun questions
Learn Cloud Security in Public Cloud the unbiased way from CyberSecurity Experts solving challenges at Cloud Scale. We can be honest because we are not owned by Cloud Service Provider like AWS, Azure or Google Cloud.
We aim to make the community learn Cloud Security through community stories from small - Large organisations solving multi-cloud challenges to diving into specific topics of Cloud Security.
We LIVE STREAM interviews on Cloud Security Topics every weekend on Linkedin, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter with over 150 people watching and asking questions and interacting with the Guest.