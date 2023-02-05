Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
(13,284)(171,489)
Closet Confessions

Candice Brathwaite & Coco Sarel
Got something to confess sis…? Good job because author and journalist, Candice Brathwaite, and actress and online personality, Coco Sarel, are inviting you into... More
Society & CulturePersonal JournalsArtsFashion & Beauty
  • Your Confessions… Nice while it didn’t last
    We learn that the grass isn't always greener this week, and sometimes you unfortunately learn that by some absolute trash d*ck. Sarel and Candice also read out a listener message 'With Love from New York' before sharing a horrifying confession that should have involved pulling up the p*ssy drawbridge quicker than Candice throwing tampons in reaction to this story.If you have a confession you need to get off your chest, pop it anonymously in here: forms.gle/isf8odGDSn1S3FSz7
    5/4/2023
    17:41
  • Mo money mo problems
    This episode is bringing the drama… Sarel and Candice return to the closet to discuss the whirlwind story of Candice's wedding dress tailor, the hamster wheel of life and why you should NEVER let your job run you into the ground. We've also got a listener confessions from 'Miss Havisham' (don't worry, the girls skipped that GCSE lesson too, they do explain who this is…) which leads the closet girlies into talking about losing your identity as a stay-at-home-mum, how society determines breadwinners, and why your man should 100% be your biggest supporter. Don't forget, what's said in the closet, stays in the closet and send your anonymous confessions in here: forms.gle/isf8odGDSn1S3FSz7
    5/2/2023
    51:59
  • Your Confessions… “His mum’s food tastes like wet foot”
    We hope you're hungry! We've got TWO confessions for you on the bonus episode this week.Sarel and Candice share their thoughts on horrendous in-law cooking (both uncooked and unseasoned…), why Filet-O-Fish at McDonalds has a hold on the Black community, and the girls are bringing Nando's hotness back into the conversation. If you have a confession you need to get off your chest, send it anonymously here: forms.gle/isf8odGDSn1S3FSz7
    4/27/2023
    12:54
  • Am I lying or just manifesting?
    This week in the closet, you'll learn why you should never make Sarel feel stupid and why you seriously need to hide your personal gummies from your kids.Confessions this week include Sarel's inside jokes with herself, if Anna Delvey was a master scammer or manifester and how to get your child to stop lying with only a minor threat of hospitalisation. Plus, we have a listener confession from someone that's questioning her childhood best friend based on relationship and life choices…Don't forget, what's said in the closet, stays in the closet and send your anonymous confessions in here: forms.gle/isf8odGDSn1S3FSz7
    4/25/2023
    36:14
  • Your Confessions… “I let his mother know he cheated then left”
    This week's bonus confessions have no advice, just gasps and cheers. Settle in and listen to this week's listener confession which is a wild ride of affairs, snooping and petty revenge.If you have a confession you need to get off your chest, send it anonymously here: forms.gle/isf8odGDSn1S3FSz7
    4/19/2023
    5:59

About Closet Confessions

Got something to confess sis…?


Good job because author and journalist, Candice Brathwaite, and actress and online personality, Coco Sarel, are inviting you into their closet of confession to drop their truths, and yours…


We’re talking bad behaviour, dodgy dates and controversial opinions you just can’t hold in any longer.


Come and confess to us, it’s totally anonymous and there’s nothing off limits.


Send in your secrets here: https://forms.gle/isf8odGDSn1S3FSz7


Oh, and don’t forget - what’s said in the closet, stays in the closet…


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

