A Classy (and Uncomfortable) Laugh with Terry Gross
How do we change ourselves to fit in at work? Jonathan unpacks class divisions in the workplace with his former boss and public radio legend, Terry Gross.
6/21/2023
35:03
Are Rich People Bad?
Jonathan has some hangups about class. In the first episode of this series, he takes us from a nightclub outside LA to the halls of a fancy Manhattan prep school, and asks sociologist Rachel Sherman 'are rich people bad?'
6/21/2023
47:46
Introducing: Classy with Jonathan Menjivar
People like to pretend class doesn’t exist. But really, most of the time, we’re just ignoring it because it’s uncomfortable. Hosted by Jonathan Menjivar, Classy is a show about the chasms between us that are really hard to talk about, but too big to ignore. Coming out Wednesday, June 21st.
Classy is a collection of surprising stories, juicy and uncomfortable interviews, and engaging segments that explore the ways that class infiltrates our day-to-day lives. In the host seat is Jonathan Menjivar – a working-class Latino kid who joined the media elite and became someone who likes oysters, wears cashmere socks, and is very conflicted about all of it.