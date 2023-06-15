Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Classy with Jonathan Menjivar in the App
Listen to Classy with Jonathan Menjivar in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Classy with Jonathan Menjivar

Classy with Jonathan Menjivar

Podcast Classy with Jonathan Menjivar
Podcast Classy with Jonathan Menjivar

Classy with Jonathan Menjivar

Pineapple Street Studios
add
Classy is a collection of surprising stories, juicy and uncomfortable interviews, and engaging segments that explore the ways that class infiltrates our day-to-... More
Society & CultureDocumentary
Classy is a collection of surprising stories, juicy and uncomfortable interviews, and engaging segments that explore the ways that class infiltrates our day-to-... More

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • A Classy (and Uncomfortable) Laugh with Terry Gross
    How do we change ourselves to fit in at work? Jonathan unpacks class divisions in the workplace with his former boss and public radio legend, Terry Gross. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/21/2023
    35:03
  • Are Rich People Bad?
    Jonathan has some hangups about class. In the first episode of this series, he takes us from a nightclub outside LA to the halls of a fancy Manhattan prep school, and asks sociologist Rachel Sherman 'are rich people bad?' To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/21/2023
    47:46
  • Introducing: Classy with Jonathan Menjivar
    People like to pretend class doesn’t exist. But really, most of the time, we’re just ignoring it because it’s uncomfortable. Hosted by Jonathan Menjivar, Classy is a show about the chasms between us that are really hard to talk about, but too big to ignore. Coming out Wednesday, June 21st. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/15/2023
    3:36

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Classy with Jonathan Menjivar

Classy is a collection of surprising stories, juicy and uncomfortable interviews, and engaging segments that explore the ways that class infiltrates our day-to-day lives. In the host seat is Jonathan Menjivar – a working-class Latino kid who joined the media elite and became someone who likes oysters, wears cashmere socks, and is very conflicted about all of it.
Podcast website

Listen to Classy with Jonathan Menjivar, The Officer Tatum Show and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Classy with Jonathan Menjivar

Classy with Jonathan Menjivar

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Classy with Jonathan Menjivar: Podcasts in Family