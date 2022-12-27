Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
City Climate Corner

Podcast City Climate Corner
Abby Finis, Larry Kraft
Explores how small and mid-sized cities are tackling climate change and moving toward an equitable and sustainable future. Co-hosted by Abby Finis and Larry Kraft.
  • St Cloud MN: 100% Renewable for City Ops (& beyond)
    In 2015 St. Cloud MN set a goal to get 75% of municipal operations electricity from renewable energy by 2035. Only five years later in 2020, emanating from work at their wastewater facility, they actually hit 100%. We interview Public Services Director Tracy Hodel and Public Service Analyst Liz Kramer about how St. Cloud smashed their initial goal and how their new goal of net zero community-wide greenhouse emissions by 2038 is spurring dramatic and job-creating innovation, including with green hydrogen!ResourcesPlant Profile: Greater Innovation, Improvement and Excellence in St. CloudCity Wastewater Treatment Facility - Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency project summary2038 goal storyGreen Hydrogen story
    5/18/2023
    50:48
  • Ann Arbor MI: Innovation in action
    We revisit Ann Arbor, Michigan and their dynamic Sustainability & Innovations Director Missy Stults, to check in on their audacious plan to reach net zero by 2030. They are pushing the envelope in so many ways, from their taxpayers approving $7M per year for climate action, to being on the verge of setting up a new Sustainable Energy Utility, to re-thinking how heating will be provided, and more. ResourcesAnn Arbor millage taxSustainable Energy Utility - video overviewSustainable Heating Franchise - project overviewAnn Arbor A2Zero home pageJuly 2021 City Climate Corner episodeCity Climate Corner Bloomberg Cities top 10 
    5/3/2023
    40:31
  • Boise ID: Geothermal
    We're back to Boise Idaho to hear about the nation's largest geothermal energy system and the big role it plays in heating the city. We again interview Director of Public Works, Steve Burgos, and Communications Manager Natalie Monro, this time to learn the long history of geothermal heat in Boise as well as how it's working today, and what's next.ResourcesBoise Geothermal webpageNational Renewable Energy Laboratory geothermal resourcesWhat's going on with geothermal (industry update) - Volts podcast episode
    4/18/2023
    41:08
  • Santa Fe County, NM: Conserve 30% by 2030
    In December 2020 Santa Fe County adopted a resolution to conserve 30% of its land and water by 2030. We interview County Sustainability Manager Jacqueline Beam to understand how the resolution happened, what it means, and how it's being implemented. Plus, we even learn the role beavers are playing!ResourcesSanta Fe County Sustainability webpageResolution adopting 30 X 30 goalInfographic status reports from 2022 and 2021Elected Officials to Protect America website
    3/21/2023
    41:15
  • 2022 - Year in review
    Abby and Larry review some of their highlights from the year's episodes and share some big news about the podcast.
    12/27/2022
    13:46

About City Climate Corner

Explores how small and mid-sized cities are tackling climate change and moving toward an equitable and sustainable future. Co-hosted by Abby Finis and Larry Kraft.
