Can Jimmy Butler and the Heat push Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals?
ESPN's Nick Friedell joins Chris Forsberg for an Eastern Conference Finals preview. They discuss how these two teams made it back to the ECF, what Miami needs to do to beat the C's and series predictions for both the Eastern & Western conference.2:00 - How did the Heat get back to the Eastern Conference Finals?7:30 - Is there any way the Heat can beat the Celtics?14:30 - Will we see a Tyler Herro return?18:00 - Making series predictions for the Eastern & Western Conference Finals
5/16/2023
25:41
POSTGAME POD: Jayson Tatum's MONSTER Game 7 leads Celtics to blowout over Sixers
Chris Forsberg and Tom Giles offer instant analysis and reaction to the Celtics' Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. They discuss Jayson Tatum's incredible 51-point performance and the game-changing energy the crowd brought to the Garden. Plus, hear from the Jays after their big win.
5/15/2023
27:46
POSTGAME POD: Celtics survive Game 6 in Philly; force Game 7
Chris Forsberg, Eddie House, Brian Scalabrine and Tom Giles offer instant analysis and reaction to the Celtics' 95-86 win over the 76ers. They discuss Jayson Tatum's 4th quarter performance and the lift Robert Williams gave the C's. Plus, you'll hear from Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart.
5/12/2023
28:07
POSTGAME POD: Celtics pushed to brink of elimination after Game 5 loss to Sixers
The Celtics have been pushed to the brink of elimination following a disappointing and frustrating all-around loss to the 76ers in Game 5. Boston had no answers on offense or defense against a Sixers team that led by as many as 21 points and was in total control from beginning to end.1:00- Chris Forsberg and Abby Chin react to the loss16:08- Eddie House and Brian Scalabrine join Tom Giles to offer instant reaction following the game19:20- Joe Mazzulla shares his message to the team after the loss and whether he felt the team played with enough intensity in Game 521:21- Marcus Smart breaks down what went wrong for Boston22:06- Jaylen Brown shares his thoughts on his teammates' resiliency and his belief in them to respond in Game 623:08- Jayson Tatum press conferencePresented by 24AutoGroup.com
5/10/2023
27:30
Postgame Pod: Celtics fail to execute on final possession, 76ers even series
Chris Forsberg, Brian Scalabrine, Tom Giles, Eddie House and Abby Chin discuss the Game 4 loss to the Sixers. They break down the Celtics' final possession and discuss whether Joe Mazzulla should have used one of his timeouts. Plus, hear from Joe Mazzulla and Jaylen Brown.