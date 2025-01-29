Powered by RND
PodcastsSportsCarmen and Jurko
Listen to Carmen and Jurko in the App
Listen to Carmen and Jurko in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Carmen and Jurko

Podcast Carmen and Jurko
ESPN Chicago
Carmen and Jurko
SportsFootballNewsSports News

Available Episodes

5 of 250
  • 1/29 2 PM: Cross Talk with Waddle & Silvy
    The guys talked about the White Sox roster in comparison to the Dodgers and the guys also Cross Talk with Waddle & Silvy.
    --------  
    47:06
  • 1/29 1 PM: The Lunch Rush
    The guys go inside The Lunch Rush and they also talk about a new NFL Mock Draft from The Ringer.
    --------  
    47:09
  • 1/29 12 PM: Andy Reid?
    We challenge Jurko to book Andy Reid for the show. The guys also talked about the rules in the NFL and what they would like to see changed in the future.
    --------  
    47:53
  • 1/28 2 PM: Cross Talk with Waddle & Silvy
    Could the Bears be interested in Chase Young? The guys Cross Talk with Waddle & Silvy.
    --------  
    51:54
  • 1/28 1 PM: Courtney Cronin
    Courtney Cronin joins the show to update the guys on the latest coaching news from Halas Hall. The guys also go inside The Lunch Rush.
    --------  
    46:04

More Sports podcastsMore Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Carmen and Jurko

Carmen and Jurko
Podcast website

Listen to Carmen and Jurko, The Athletic FC Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Carmen and Jurko: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 5:52:45 AM