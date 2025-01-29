Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
94 WIP Sportsradio
3
MSNBC
4
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
5
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
6
FOX News
7
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
8
CNN
9
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
10
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The Mel Robbins Podcast
2
The Daily
3
The Joe Rogan Experience
4
Call Her Daddy
5
The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby
6
The Telepathy Tapes
7
Pod Save America
8
Dateline NBC
9
Crime Junkie
10
Up First from NPR
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Stations Near You
See all stations near you
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Podcasts
Sports
Carmen and Jurko
Listen to Carmen and Jurko in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
Carmen and Jurko
ESPN Chicago
add
Carmen and Jurko
More
Sports
Football
News
Sports News
Available Episodes
5 of 250
1/29 2 PM: Cross Talk with Waddle & Silvy
The guys talked about the White Sox roster in comparison to the Dodgers and the guys also Cross Talk with Waddle & Silvy.
--------
47:06
1/29 1 PM: The Lunch Rush
The guys go inside The Lunch Rush and they also talk about a new NFL Mock Draft from The Ringer.
--------
47:09
1/29 12 PM: Andy Reid?
We challenge Jurko to book Andy Reid for the show. The guys also talked about the rules in the NFL and what they would like to see changed in the future.
--------
47:53
1/28 2 PM: Cross Talk with Waddle & Silvy
Could the Bears be interested in Chase Young? The guys Cross Talk with Waddle & Silvy.
--------
51:54
1/28 1 PM: Courtney Cronin
Courtney Cronin joins the show to update the guys on the latest coaching news from Halas Hall. The guys also go inside The Lunch Rush.
--------
46:04
Show more
More Sports podcastsMore Sports podcasts
The Athletic FC Podcast
Sports, Soccer
Designing Golf
Sports, Golf
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
Sports
The Pat McAfee Show
Sports, Football
Club Shay Shay
Sports, Football, News, Sports News
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
The MeatEater Podcast
Sports, Wilderness
The Dan Patrick Show
Sports, Comedy, Society & Culture
New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
Sports, Comedy
Trending Sports podcasts
Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru
Sports, Wrestling, History
The Fighter & The Kid
Sports, Society & Culture, Comedy
TrapDraw Podcast – No Laying Up
Sports, Golf, Society & Culture
What's Wright? with Nick Wright
Sports, Basketball
The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny
Sports, Football
Football 301
Sports, Football
The Mismatch
Sports
Numbers on The Board
Sports, Basketball
Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)
Sports, Baseball
Kings of the North College Football
Sports, Football
The Michael Kay Show
Sports
Pat Mayo Experience
Sports, Fantasy Sports
NFL: Move the Sticks with Daniel Jeremiah & Bucky Brooks
Sports, Football
Some Work, All Play
Sports, Running
The St. Brown Podcast
Sports, Football, News, Sports News
Coach with Bill Belichick
Sports, Football, Education, Self-Improvement
With the First Pick: An NFL Draft Podcast from CBS Sports
Sports, Football
The Favorites Sports Betting Podcast
Sports, Fantasy Sports, News, Sports News
The Shotgun Start
Sports, Golf
Bear Grease
Sports, Wilderness
The McShay Show
Sports, Football
The Rush With Travis Justice and Ross Peterson
Sports, Comedy, News, Sports News
Pablo Torre Finds Out
Sports
Brock and Salk
Sports
Eye On College Basketball
Sports, Basketball
Felger & Massarotti
Sports
The Ringer Fantasy Football Show
Sports, Fantasy Sports
Fantasy Baseball Today
Sports, Fantasy Sports
Subpar
Sports, Golf
Heed the Call with Dan Hanzus & Marc Sessler
Sports, Football
About Carmen and Jurko
Carmen and Jurko
Podcast website
Listen to Carmen and Jurko, The Athletic FC Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Carmen and Jurko
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Carmen and Jurko: Podcasts in Family
The Odds Couple
News, Daily News, Sports
The V Show w/ Bob Valvano
Sports
Weird Wednesdays with James Streble
Sports
Habla Comigo!
Sports, Soccer
The SportsPen
Sports
SportsCenter Brasil
Sports
ESPN: PTI Australia
Sports, TV & Film, Comedy
The Far Post
Sports, Soccer
We Get It
News, Comedy, TV & Film
James Rapien
Sports
Espn
News, Sports News
The National Curriculum
Sports, Soccer
Basketball U
News, Sports News, Sports, Basketball
Soccer City Podcast
Sports, Soccer
Goleadores de la Comunidad
Leisure, Society & Culture, Sports, Education
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.5.1
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 5:52:45 AM