Care in Motion Podcast Ep001 Home Health: Our Big Why

The inaugural episode of the Care in Motion podcast introduces four experienced home health professionals who have come together to create a supportive community for clinicians working in isolation. The hosts—two Dans, Lisa and Brendan—share their backgrounds in physical therapy and home health administration before discussing the need for a centralized resource where therapists can find answers to common questions about safety, efficiency, clinical practices, and career development. They identify these four areas as the "pillars" of their platform, noting that home health professionals often work alone without the camaraderie found in other healthcare settings. The episode concludes with its vision of creating a "one-stop shop" for resources and community support to help clinicians excel in their practice, with the next episode focusing on efficiency.Care in Motion" is a weekly podcast for home health clinicians hosted by experienced professionals. The show explores four key areas: safety, efficiency, clinical topics, and career development. With practical advice and real-world stories, the hosts share strategies for balancing quality patient care with professional sustainability. Through candid discussions about challenges like scheduling, documentation, and setting boundaries, the podcast offers valuable insights for both new and veteran home health providers while making the daily commute between patients more entertaining and educational. Hosted by Dan Catuccio, Dan Haggerty, Brendan Kirby, Lisa Thompson