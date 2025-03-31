Care in Motion Podcast Ep004 Home Health: Handling Curveballs
Home health physical therapists regularly face unexpected disruptions or "curveballs" that impact their carefully planned schedules. The Care Motion podcast participants discussed several types of these disruptions, including traffic accidents, patient emergencies, and last-minute schedule changes. Their collective wisdom emphasized prioritizing personal safety first, maintaining clear communication with all parties, being flexible with scheduling, taking a step back when necessary, and planning strategically for known absences. Despite different payment structures (salary vs. per-visit) affecting how therapists respond to these challenges, the core message remained consistent: Effective communication and adaptability are essential, along with accepting that some days won't go as planned and learning to "roll with it."Care in Motion" is a weekly podcast for home health clinicians hosted by experienced professionals. The show explores four key areas: safety, efficiency, clinical topics, and career development. With practical advice and real-world stories, the hosts share strategies for balancing quality patient care with professional sustainability. Through candid discussions about challenges like scheduling, documentation, and setting boundaries, the podcast offers valuable insights for both new and veteran home health providers while making the daily commute between patients more entertaining and educational. Hosted by Dan Catuccio, Dan Haggerty, Brendan Kirby, Lisa Thompson
--------
31:43
Care in Motion Podcast Ep003 Home Health: Best Practices with Documentation
The third episode of the Care in Motion podcast addresses documentation efficiency for home health clinicians. The hosts—Dan, Lisa, Dan Catuccio, and Brendan—share their strategies for timely documentation. While their approaches differ (Dan C. completes most documentation in patients' homes using voice dictation, Lisa prefers documenting at home between 2-4 PM, and Brendan finishes notes in his car between visits), they all emphasize establishing upfront expectations with patients about documentation during visits. Key recommendations include using technology effectively, documenting subjective information within the first five minutes, utilizing templates, taking 5 minutes after each visit to capture critical information, and knowing when to decline additional patients to prevent documentation backlog. The hosts stress that timely documentation is essential for quality patient care and encourage clinicians who struggle with documentation to gradually start small by implementing these practices.Care in Motion" is a weekly podcast for home health clinicians hosted by experienced professionals. The show explores four key areas: safety, efficiency, clinical topics, and career development. With practical advice and real-world stories, the hosts share strategies for balancing quality patient care with professional sustainability. Through candid discussions about challenges like scheduling, documentation, and setting boundaries, the podcast offers valuable insights for both new and veteran home health providers while making the daily commute between patients more entertaining and educational. Hosted by Dan Catuccio, Dan Haggerty, Brendan Kirby, Lisa Thompson
--------
36:26
Care in Motion Podcast Ep002 Home Health: How to Be More Efficient?
This episode focuses on home visits and how to be more efficient with your time and how much you get completed with each patient. The Care in Motion podcast hosts, who identify as "road warriors and care crew," created this content specifically for home health clinicians who are constantly traveling between appointments.The hosts draw from their own field experience to provide practical strategies for optimizing time management during home visits, allowing clinicians to accomplish more with each patient while maintaining quality care. As part of their broader series exploring safety, efficiency, clinical topics, and career development, this episode specifically addresses the challenges of balancing thorough patient care with the time constraints faced by traveling healthcare professionals.Care in Motion" is a weekly podcast for home health clinicians hosted by experienced professionals. The show explores four key areas: safety, efficiency, clinical topics, and career development. With practical advice and real-world stories, the hosts share strategies for balancing quality patient care with professional sustainability. Through candid discussions about challenges like scheduling, documentation, and setting boundaries, the podcast offers valuable insights for both new and veteran home health providers while making the daily commute between patients more entertaining and educational. Hosted by Dan Catuccio, Dan Haggerty, Brendan Kirby, Lisa Thompson
--------
28:42
Care in Motion Podcast Ep001 Home Health: Our Big Why
The inaugural episode of the Care in Motion podcast introduces four experienced home health professionals who have come together to create a supportive community for clinicians working in isolation. The hosts—two Dans, Lisa and Brendan—share their backgrounds in physical therapy and home health administration before discussing the need for a centralized resource where therapists can find answers to common questions about safety, efficiency, clinical practices, and career development. They identify these four areas as the "pillars" of their platform, noting that home health professionals often work alone without the camaraderie found in other healthcare settings. The episode concludes with its vision of creating a "one-stop shop" for resources and community support to help clinicians excel in their practice, with the next episode focusing on efficiency.Care in Motion" is a weekly podcast for home health clinicians hosted by experienced professionals. The show explores four key areas: safety, efficiency, clinical topics, and career development. With practical advice and real-world stories, the hosts share strategies for balancing quality patient care with professional sustainability. Through candid discussions about challenges like scheduling, documentation, and setting boundaries, the podcast offers valuable insights for both new and veteran home health providers while making the daily commute between patients more entertaining and educational. Hosted by Dan Catuccio, Dan Haggerty, Brendan Kirby, Lisa Thompson
Care in Motion is a weekly podcast created by and for home health clinicians. Hosted by a team of experienced "road warriors," including Lisa, Dan, and Brendan, it focuses on the unique challenges and opportunities of providing healthcare in patients' homes.The series explores four key pillars of home healthcare:Safety: Best practices for clinician and patient securityEfficiency: Time management, scheduling, and productivity strategiesClinical Topics: Treatment approaches and patient care techniquesCareer & Compensation: Professional development and work-life balanceWith a conversational and relatable style, the hosts share their combined decades of experience in home health, offering practical tips, candid discussions about real-world challenges, and solutions for common pain points like scheduling, documentation, and setting patient expectations.The podcast particularly emphasizes efficiency and work-life balance. It acknowledges the demanding nature of home health work while providing strategies for delivering quality care without burnout. The hosts' easy rapport and willingness to share successes and challenges create an authentic resource for new and experienced home health professionals."Care in Motion" serves as both a practical guide and a supportive community for clinicians navigating the unique world of home healthcare delivery. Get Free Resources: https://careinmotion.co/learning-center/