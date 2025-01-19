A Lawyer's Addiction with Brian Cuban

The legal profession faces alarmingly high rates of substance abuse and mental health challenges. In this conversation, Brian Cuban, attorney, author, and addiction recovery advocate, explores the systemic and cultural factors contributing to addiction among lawyers and provides actionable strategies for prevention and recovery.Cuban shares his deeply personal journey of battling addiction and rebuilding his life, offering valuable insights into how stigma, stress, and the “work hard, play hard” culture exacerbate the problem. He discusses the role of Lawyers’ Assistance Programs (LAPs), the importance of creating supportive environments within law firms, and the ethical obligations attorneys must navigate when facing addiction.Throughout the discussion, Cuban examines the legal structures that protect confidentiality and promote recovery, as well as innovative approaches to fostering well-being in the profession and provides tools to help lawyers recognize, address, and prevent substance abuse while maintaining competence and ethical integrity.(Credits: 1.5hrs Competence (Prevention and Detection) | MCLE available to TalksOnLaw “Premium” or “Podcast” members. Visit www.talksonlaw.com to learn more.)