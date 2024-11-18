Powered by RND
Desiree
Recording the process of writing a fantasy book series. We are currently working on book 3 Club Asylum and just my rambling thoughts throughout the week as a in...
  • Namir
    A breakdown or more like thoughts on Namir, Ty, and Maze as far as where they'll go. from here. Who actually should be the Alpha.
    21:14
  • Isis
    My girl Isis the Nymph.
    18:25
  • Asha Avery
    My girl Asha Stay Ready Avery
    14:06
  • Souxie Lafayette
    A sorta character breakdown on Souxie Lafayette.
    23:05
  • Maggie Grey and her Secret World
    This is the ramblings of where Maggie Grey and her story came from or how it came about.
    22:03

