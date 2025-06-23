The Hamilcast: A Hamilton Podcast

Robbie Rozelle is a beloved cabaret artist, director, producer, housewives aficionado, and my friend. He identifies as a Charles Nelson Reilly with a Paul Lynde Rising. And guess what?! We're going back to basics! Robbie joins me in person, in my living room, and we talk about his Hamilton experience as well as pretty much everything else. As a kid, Robbie fell in love with classic movie musicals (The Wizard of Oz, The Sound of Music, Annie (1982 ONLY), Bye Bye Birdie, Damn Yankees) and became transfixed. By the time he was cast as Scarecrow his freshman year of high school he knew he was going to be a performer. As a young gay kid in the middle of the AIDS crisis, Robbie found hope, joy, and a sense of belonging in theatre, which is why he's made it his life goal to preserve musicals through producing cast and artist albums. This week, Robbie talks about his journey to New York City by way of upstate New York with a quick stop in Pennsylvania, how he became the Creative Director of Playbill, his transition to Center Stage Records, and how wise words from Jan Maxwell led to his "second life" as a cabaret icon. Robbie Rozelle @DivaRobbie Robbie Rozelle - Songs from Inside My Locker (Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below) Original Cast Album: Co-Op /// Gillian's Website The Hamilcast on Twitter The Hamilcast on Instagram Join the Patreon Peeps

Robbie Rozelle is back for round two and I think it's safe to say that we are officially off the rails. After passing up lottery tickets to Hamilton at the Public in 2015, Robbie eventually saw it in previews and promptly had an out of body experience, prompting a StubHub debacle the very next day (remember those days?!). Robbie was the creative director of Playbill at the start and eventual astronomical height of Hamilton, so we take a look back on some of the insane fervor of that time and why some of it was probably not very cool (it's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me). Plus, we share stories about being in the room for some very famous on-stage mishaps: breaking the fourth wall in Wicked and Gypsy, a drunk Richard Burton furious that they gave him the curtain during Camelot, Bette Midler mugging with a purse in Hello Dolly!, and the famous Emily Skinner/Linda Eder situation for that one night only performance of Jekyll & Hyde. Robbie Rozelle @DivaRobbie Robbie Rozelle - Songs from Inside My Locker (Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below) Original Cast Album: Co-Op Nobert Leo Butz - Girls, Girls, Girls: Live at 54 Below Emily Skinner Finally Confirms That Rumor About Jekyll and Hyde Flight of the Conchords Season 2, Episode 7: “Prime Minister” /// Gillian's Website The Hamilcast on Twitter The Hamilcast on Instagram Join the Patreon Peeps

Robbie Rozelle wraps up his episodes with the moment we've all been waiting for: Stephen Sondheim stories!! Robbie talks about extensively working so closely with the legend he calls a "deity" and why you always, always (always!) sing what Sondheim wrote on the page. Robbie also takes us through creating his cabaret shows and explains why it's all about storytelling. Celebrities? Boring. What do YOU have to say? Let's find out what that is and then find ways to lift people up and make good art with and for the ones we love. Oh and we are all over the place so buckle up! We're talking Housewives, Taylor Swift, Scandoval (Team Ariana!), The Traitors (Gabby Windey 4eva we heart you Gaggy), the invisible string theory, and our TikTok FYPs. Robbie Rozelle @DivaRobbie Robbie Rozelle - Songs from Inside My Locker (Live at Feinstein’s/54 Below) Gabby Windey on TikTok - Gaggy to u Fairuza Balk Taylor Swift - tolerate it /// Gillian's Website The Hamilcast on Twitter The Hamilcast on Instagram Join the Patreon Peeps

I hope you're ready for a deep dive on Team Music because Manny Schvartzman is here! Manny is the music director, conductor, and keyboard one player on Hamilton's Angelica Tour. In his first episode, Manny walks us through the early stages of his career, which started at around eight years old, when he started teaching himself to play piano and read music with the goal of being a classical pianist. By the time he was a freshman in high school, the word was out in Miami about kid from Buenos Aires who could play piano like nobody's business. Manny was like Schroeder - all about the classical music - and he couldn't be bothered with musicals like Fiddler on the Roof. But once he got a taste of the collaboration and storytelling involved in the theatre world, he never looked back. Being his high school's music director at 14 years old was a formative experience and then you combine it with Manny's inherent curiosity, kindness, and relentless work ethic? He's unstoppable. Manny was summoned to New York to work on On Your Feet (with the legendary Gloria Estefan) and was simultaneously making history in 2014 when he was part of the team that brought Cuba its first Broadway musical in 50 years: RENT. Manny on Instagram "Revolution Rent" Documentary directed by Andy Señor, Jr. /// Gillian's Website The Hamilcast on Twitter The Hamilcast on Instagram Join the Patreon Peeps

Manny Schvartzman (Hamilton Music Director and Conductor) is back for round two as he continues discussing his experience putting up Rent in Cuba with Andy Señor, Jr in 2014. The whiplash of going from the shiny, multimillion dollar On Your Feet to a space with daily power outages and a lack of running water was an intense, rewarding, and life changing experience. It taught Manny that anything was possible, and theatre could truly be done absolutely anywhere. If he could do that, he could do anything. After Rent in Cuba and successfully adapting Gloria Estefan's music to a Broadway stage, Manny made his way to Hamilton, which he was a fan of "from day zero." Manny knew about Hamilton before any of us did, and being able to be a part of the show - and to work with his hero Alex Lacamoire - was beyond a dream come true. In this episode, Manny breaks down his super detailed job of Hamilton's music director (and conductor and keyboard player) and it takes us no time at all to become an Alex Lacamoire Appreciation Podcast, a very familiar topic on The Hamilcast. Manny on Instagram "Revolution Rent" Documentary directed by Andy Señor, Jr. Carmen La Cubana: First Look! Hamilton's Alex Lacamoire Adapts Carmen For the Modern World Alex Lacamoire on The Hamilcast /// Gillian's Website The Hamilcast on Twitter The Hamilcast on Instagram Join the Patreon Peeps

About The Hamilcast: A Hamilton Podcast

In this podcast about all things Hamilton, host Gillian Pensavalle speaks with guests, and sometimes co-host/all time husband Michael Paul Smith, about the innerworkings of the show, how it came together, what it takes to put on all around the world, finding Hamilton references in everyday life, and much more. The Hamilcast has played host to every member of the original creative team, aka "The Cabinet", including repeat visits from Hamilton creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Hamilcast features interviews with cast members from every Hamilton tour, Broadway, and UK company--crew members, musicians, creatives, and the hard working people behind-the-scenes that keep the production alive. Plus: historians, super fans, celebrity Hamilton enthusiasts, and group cast recordings! When I started this podcast in January of 2016, I could not have imagined the incredible community that has grown around the show and the amazing experiences that have come my way.