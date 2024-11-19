Send us a textThis week on Broadway Besties, we take a heartfelt look at the incredible life and legacy of the beloved Gavin Creel. Known for his radiant spirit, immense talent, and undeniable warmth, Gavin touched countless lives on and off the stage. We reflect on his extraordinary career, from his Tony-winning performances to the joy and inspiration he brought to fans and fellow performers alike. Losing such a bright star far too soon is heartbreaking, but in this episode, we honor his memory by celebrating the beautiful person and artist he was. Join us as we remember Gavin Creel’s profound impact on the theater community and the world.

In this episode of Broadway Besties, Mark and Amy are stepping away from the spotlight of the big hits and delving into the hidden gems of musical theater—the songs that don't always make the "Best Of" lists but absolutely should! Whether they're overshadowed by the more famous numbers in their respective shows or part of lesser-known musicals, these songs are packed with heart, wit, and beauty. We'll be celebrating these overlooked treasures, sharing personal stories of why these songs matter, and playing a fun game called "Finish That Underrated Lyric" where we test each other's knowledge of these underappreciated tunes. If you're a Broadway fan looking for something fresh and off the beaten path, this is the episode for you!

This week on Broadway Besties, Mark and Amy sit down with the incredibly talented Tyler Dema, a true musical theater aficionado with an unforgettable party trick: he can identify any actress who's played Elphaba or Glinda just by hearing the tone of their voice! Tyler shares his love for Broadway, how he honed his unique skill, and his favorite memories of iconic Elphabas and Glindas over the years. Tune in for laughs, theater magic, and some jaw-dropping vocal recognitions you have to hear to believe!

In this special episode of Broadway Besties, we welcome the incredible Aaron Lazar, whose journey with ALS has inspired so many. Aaron opens up about his personal battles, his unwavering courage, and the powerful lessons he's learned along the way. Join us as we dive into a heartfelt conversation that goes beyond the spotlight, exploring how Aaron's story encourages us all to live with strength, purpose, and gratitude. This is an episode filled with resilience, hope, and a reminder of the human spirit's capacity to overcome. Don't miss this inspiring conversation with one of Broadway's finest.

This week, Amy and Mark take Broadway Besties on the road, broadcasting live from the iconic Serendipity Cafe in New York City! Joined by an incredible lineup of Broadway Bestie guests—Salisha Thomas, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Hunter Herdlicka, Devin Nielson, Tyler Dema, and Amy's wife Kelly—they dive into all things theater. From heartfelt reflections on Suffs to hilarious backstage stories and cherished memories, it's a celebration like no other. Plus, we raise our frozen hot chocolates to YOU, our 100K followers, for making this milestone possible. Don't miss this laughter-filled, Broadway-loving extravaganza!

About BROADWAY BESTIES

Picture it: the glittering lights of Broadway, the excitement in the air, and two theater-loving besties ready to take center stage. Welcome, theater aficionados, to "The Broadway Besties Show"!Meet Amy and Mark, the dynamic duo here to bring you all the drama, humor, and showbiz magic of the Great White Way. Amy, with a love for Broadway as big as her collection of playbills, and Mark, whose passion for the stage rivals his ability to find the best post-show snacks (spoiler alert: it's always pizza).Together, they're like the perfect musical number—Amy hitting the high notes of theater trivia while Mark provides the comedic harmony (and occasionally forgets the lyrics). From backstage secrets to star-studded interviews, they've got the inside scoop on everything you need to know to navigate the dazzling world of musical theater. So grab your top hat, your tap shoes, and maybe a bag of theater snacks (no judgment here—popcorn is practically a food group), because it's time to take center stage and let the show begin!