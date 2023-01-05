Breakdown - A Gravity Forms Podcast

Discover new WordPress opportunities through stories told using Gravity Forms. WordPress developers and agency owners rely on Gravity Forms to solve complex pro... More
What else can you do with Gravity Forms?
Today's special co-host is Megan Jones from the Gravity Forms Marketing Team. We'll discuss the upcoming release of our non-profit license, Cloudflare Turnstile add-on, and discuss WordPress as a no-code solution. If you're using Gravity Forms + Google Analytics, you don't want to miss the updates coming to our add-on. Important links
Gravity Forms 2.7.6
Non-profit license
Cloudflare Turnstile add-on
Join the Gravity Forms Beta user group
Gravity Forms as a no-code solution
Video of the weekHere's the latest video from our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q23fnTw7esk Dustin shows us everything there is to know about the Pro license level of Gravity FormsInterview of the weekHow to take a small Gravity Forms plugin idea from code snippets to 46+ add-ons. Matt chats with David Smith, founder of Gravity Wiz.
5/15/2023
36:33
Beta: We're starting a podcast (again.)
Dustin and I launch a podcast...more notes soon!Chapters00:00 Intro01:30 Welcome to Breakdown04:58 New Gravity Forms license07:05 Style forms with ease08:19 Steven Khraiss: Going beyond contact forms13:37 Are you using Hubspot in your agency?16:34 When should you use a CRM?19:49 What's new in WordPress?25:13 Outro
