  • What else can you do with Gravity Forms?
    Today's special co-host is Megan Jones from the Gravity Forms Marketing Team. We'll discuss the upcoming release of our non-profit license, Cloudflare Turnstile add-on, and discuss WordPress as a no-code solution. If you're using Gravity Forms + Google Analytics, you don't want to miss the updates coming to our add-on. Important links Gravity Forms 2.7.6 Non-profit license Cloudflare Turnstile add-on Join the Gravity Forms Beta user group Gravity Forms as a no-code solution Video of the weekHere's the latest video from our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q23fnTw7esk Dustin shows us everything there is to know about the Pro license level of Gravity FormsInterview of the weekHow to take a small Gravity Forms plugin idea from code snippets to 46+ add-ons. Matt chats with David Smith, founder of Gravity Wiz. 
    5/15/2023
    36:33
  • Beta: We're starting a podcast (again.)
    Dustin and I launch a podcast...more notes soon!Chapters00:00 Intro01:30 Welcome to Breakdown04:58 New Gravity Forms license07:05 Style forms with ease08:19 Steven Khraiss: Going beyond contact forms13:37 Are you using Hubspot in your agency?16:34 When should you use a CRM?19:49 What's new in WordPress?25:13 Outro
    5/1/2023
    26:21

About Breakdown - A Gravity Forms Podcast

Discover new WordPress opportunities through stories told using Gravity Forms. WordPress developers and agency owners rely on Gravity Forms to solve complex problems for their clients. Breakdown explores their stories to extract the most useful lessons for our listeners. Join podcast host Matt Medeiros with special guest appearances from the team behind Gravity Forms to stay up to date on the next opportunity for Gravity Forms + WordPress. Whether it's a new Gravity Forms add-on or a new way to use our e-commerce features, Breakdown is the WordPress podcast you want to be subscribed to.
