Breakdown - A Gravity Forms Podcast

What else can you do with Gravity Forms?

Today's special co-host is Megan Jones from the Gravity Forms Marketing Team. We'll discuss the upcoming release of our non-profit license, Cloudflare Turnstile add-on, and discuss WordPress as a no-code solution. If you're using Gravity Forms + Google Analytics, you don't want to miss the updates coming to our add-on. Important links Gravity Forms 2.7.6 Non-profit license Cloudflare Turnstile add-on Join the Gravity Forms Beta user group Gravity Forms as a no-code solution Video of the weekHere's the latest video from our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q23fnTw7esk Dustin shows us everything there is to know about the Pro license level of Gravity FormsInterview of the weekHow to take a small Gravity Forms plugin idea from code snippets to 46+ add-ons. Matt chats with David Smith, founder of Gravity Wiz.