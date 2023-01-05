Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Bone to Pick Podcast in the App
Listen to Bone to Pick Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsComedy
Bone to Pick Podcast

Bone to Pick Podcast

Podcast Bone to Pick Podcast
Podcast Bone to Pick Podcast

Bone to Pick Podcast

Bone to Pick
add
What is grinding your gears that you need to get off your chest? Weekly podcast staring Robert Kelly & Paul Virzi with Mike Albanese settling the big and smal... More
ComedyStand-Up
What is grinding your gears that you need to get off your chest? Weekly podcast staring Robert Kelly & Paul Virzi with Mike Albanese settling the big and smal... More

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Ep 7- Have backpack awareness! | Robert Kelly & Paul Virzi
    Bobby, Paul and Mike have bones with people who dont have backpack awareness, when your significant other talks about their ex and more... plus some more crazy fan bones! Bone to Pick Podcast starring Robert Kelly & Paul Virzi Follow the show! https://linktr.ee/bonetopickcast EMAIL US YOUR BONES: [email protected] 
    5/22/2023
    40:56
  • Ep 6- Are you a "Do Without"? | Robert Kelly & Paul Virzi
    Bobby, Paul and Mike have bones with people who avoid taking elevators with you, people who STILL wear masks, people who put luggage behind them on a plane, people who come to a party uninvited and more... and some more crazy fan bones! Bone to Pick Podcast starring Robert Kelly & Paul Virzi Follow the show! https://linktr.ee/bonetopickcast EMAIL US YOUR BONES: [email protected] 
    5/15/2023
    41:52
  • Ep 5- My wife resents me
    Bobby, Paul and Mike have bones to pick with late arrivals, their wives lists, people who stand in front of you in the grocery aisle PLUS some killer fan bones! Bone to Pick Podcast starring Robert Kelly & Paul Virzi Follow the show! https://linktr.ee/bonetopickcast EMAIL US YOUR BONES: [email protected] 
    5/8/2023
    37:28
  • Ep 4- Knock it off, you're 5'2"
    Bobby, Paul and Mike have bones to pick with high heal sneakers, guests that overstay their welcome, when people disrupt the balance of a charcuterie board, special requests at a BBQ and more Follow the show: https://linktr.ee/bonetopickcast EMAIL US YOUR BONES: [email protected] 
    5/1/2023
    44:37
  • Ep 3- What is this, Fast & Furious?!
    Bobby, Paul and Mike have bones to pick with large drive thru orders, dog owners who refuse to believe other dogs don't like them, idiots who want to race on the highway, and more... Plus we read through some Fan Bones! Follow the show: https://linktr.ee/bonetopickcast EMAIL US YOUR BONES: [email protected] 
    4/24/2023
    48:04

More Comedy podcasts

About Bone to Pick Podcast

What is grinding your gears that you need to get off your chest? Weekly podcast staring Robert Kelly & Paul Virzi with Mike Albanese settling the big and small annoyances in life.
Podcast website

Listen to Bone to Pick Podcast, Creepy Kids Radio and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Bone to Pick Podcast

Bone to Pick Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store