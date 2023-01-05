What is grinding your gears that you need to get off your chest?
Weekly podcast staring Robert Kelly & Paul Virzi with Mike Albanese settling the big and smal... More
Available Episodes
5 of 7
Ep 7- Have backpack awareness! | Robert Kelly & Paul Virzi
Bobby, Paul and Mike have bones with people who dont have backpack awareness, when your significant other talks about their ex and more... plus some more crazy fan bones! Bone to Pick Podcast starring Robert Kelly & Paul Virzi Follow the show! https://linktr.ee/bonetopickcast EMAIL US YOUR BONES: [email protected]
5/22/2023
40:56
Ep 6- Are you a "Do Without"? | Robert Kelly & Paul Virzi
Bobby, Paul and Mike have bones with people who avoid taking elevators with you, people who STILL wear masks, people who put luggage behind them on a plane, people who come to a party uninvited and more... and some more crazy fan bones! Bone to Pick Podcast starring Robert Kelly & Paul Virzi Follow the show! https://linktr.ee/bonetopickcast EMAIL US YOUR BONES: [email protected]
5/15/2023
41:52
Ep 5- My wife resents me
Bobby, Paul and Mike have bones to pick with late arrivals, their wives lists, people who stand in front of you in the grocery aisle PLUS some killer fan bones! Bone to Pick Podcast starring Robert Kelly & Paul Virzi Follow the show! https://linktr.ee/bonetopickcast EMAIL US YOUR BONES: [email protected]
5/8/2023
37:28
Ep 4- Knock it off, you're 5'2"
Bobby, Paul and Mike have bones to pick with high heal sneakers, guests that overstay their welcome, when people disrupt the balance of a charcuterie board, special requests at a BBQ and more Follow the show: https://linktr.ee/bonetopickcast EMAIL US YOUR BONES: [email protected]
5/1/2023
44:37
Ep 3- What is this, Fast & Furious?!
Bobby, Paul and Mike have bones to pick with large drive thru orders, dog owners who refuse to believe other dogs don't like them, idiots who want to race on the highway, and more... Plus we read through some Fan Bones! Follow the show: https://linktr.ee/bonetopickcast EMAIL US YOUR BONES: [email protected]