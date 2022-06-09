Blueprint: Build the Best in Cyber Defense

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
SANS Institute
Technology
Available Episodes

  • Strategy 1: Know What You Are Protecting and Why
    "As the saying goes, "If you don't know where you're going, any road will take you there!" - an approach that is disastrous to a SOC. In order to succeed, the SOC must have a clear understanding of where they are going, how they're going to get there, and why. In this episode of our "11 Strategies" season we discuss chapter 1 of the book - "Know What You're Protecting and Why". Understanding your organization and the environment the SOC must perform in forms the foundation of all security team activity. In this episode the authors discuss the critical aspects of knowing what you're protecting. This includes consider your organization's mission, the legal, regulatory, and compliance environment, the technical capabilities you may or may not have, and the users that will inhabit the network and the actions they're going to be performing. Understanding these factors ensures your team starts off on the right path and keeps a common goal in view.This special season of the Blueprint Podcast is taking a deep dive into MITRE’s 11 Strategies of a World-Class Cyber Security Operations Center. Each episode John will break down a chapter of the book with the book’s authors Kathryn Knerler, Ingrid Parker, and Carson Zimmerman."Visit this Mitre page to find more information.-----------Support for the Blueprint podcast comes from the SANS Institute.If you like the topics covered in this podcast and would like to learn more about blue team fundamentals such as host and network data collection, threat detection, alert triage, incident management, threat intelligence, and more, check out my new course SEC450: Blue Team Fundamentals.This course is designed to bring attendees the information that every SOC analyst and blue team member needs to know to hit the ground running, including 15 labs that get you hands on with tools for threat intel, SIEM, incident management, automation and much more, this course has everything you need to launch your blue team career.Check out the details at sansurl.com/450 Hope to see you in class!Follow SANS Cyber Defense: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTubeFollow John Hubbard: Twitter | LinkedIn
    5/8/2023
    1:02:11
  • 11 Strategies of a World-Class Security Operations Center: Fundamentals
    Welcome to a brand new season of Blueprint! In this intro episode we discuss "Fundamentals" chapter of the "11 Strategies of a World Class Cybersecurity Operations Center" with the authors. We get into the motivation behind updating the book and why it's lessons are more important than ever in 2023. This chapter includes discussion of the functions of a SOC, basics of workflow, CTI and contextual data sources, and why ops tempo and speed is a critical factor in SOC success.This special season of the Blueprint Podcast is taking a deep dive into MITRE’s 11 Strategies of a World-Class Cyber Security Operations Center. Each episode John will break down a chapter of the book with the book’s authors Kathryn Knerler, Ingrid Parker, and Carson Zimmerman.Visit this Mitre page to find more information.-----------Support for the Blueprint podcast comes from the SANS Institute.If you like the topics covered in this podcast and would like to learn more about blue team fundamentals such as host and network data collection, threat detection, alert triage, incident management, threat intelligence, and more, check out my new course SEC450: Blue Team Fundamentals.This course is designed to bring attendees the information that every SOC analyst and blue team member needs to know to hit the ground running, including 15 labs that get you hands on with tools for threat intel, SIEM, incident management, automation and much more, this course has everything you need to launch your blue team career.Check out the details at sansurl.com/450 Hope to see you in class!Follow SANS Cyber Defense: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTubeFollow John Hubbard: Twitter | LinkedIn
    5/8/2023
    55:16
  • Get Ready, A Very Special Season 4 Is On the Way!
    Hello Blueprint listeners! We’re excited to announce that the release of season 4 of Blueprint is just around the corner, and we’ve got something very special cooked up for you. We’ve teamed up with the authors of MITRE’s “11 Strategies of a World-Class Cybersecurity Operations Center” and over the next few months, we’ll be releasing episodes walking through each chapter with all 3 authors! We’ll be deep diving into what makes a SOC successful, get a first-hand account of why each strategy was chosen, and practical advice on each how to implement each strategy along the way. Join Blueprint host John Hubbard with authors Kat Knerler, Ingrid Parker, and Carson Zimmerman for this exciting new season, coming to your podcast aggregator on May 8th!You can find the video of each podcast at:https://www.youtube.com/@SANSCyberDefense The first two episodes will be released on Monday, May 8. Following that there will be a new episode out every Monday. 
    5/1/2023
    2:42
  • Brandon Evans: Cloud Security - Threats and Opportunities
    Ever wonder how a cloud and application security expert views risks of cloud workloads? Well, wonder no more because on this episode we have Brandon Evans - SANS Certified Instructor and lead author of SEC510: Public Cloud Security. We cover the why and how of moving their applications to the cloud, the key considerations for a successful cloud security posture, and how building your infrastructure with a cloud-native mindset can and should lead to an improved security posture. BONUS: Be sure to stay tuned to the end of the episode for a very special announcement from Brandon on the new SANS Cloud Ace podcast. Coming to all podcast directories on September 28. Our Guest - Brandon EvansBrandon works for Zoom Video Communications, in which he leads their internal Application Security training. As an application developer for most of his professional career, he moved into security full-time largely because of his many formal trainings through SANS. He’s a contributor to the OWASP Serverless Top 10 Project and a co-leader for the Nashville OWASP chapter. Brandon is lead author for SEC510: Public Cloud Security: AWS, Azure, and GCP and a contributor and instructor for SEC540: Cloud Security and DevSecOps Automation. Resources:sans.org/cloud - SANS Cloud Resourceshttps://brandone.github.io/pixel-puzzles/ - Brandon’s Pixel Puzzle gameSponsor's Note:Support for the Blueprint podcast comes from the SANS Institute.If you like the topics covered in this podcast and would like to learn more about blue team fundamentals such as host and network data collection, threat detection, alert triage, incident management, threat intelligence, and more, check out my new course SEC450: Blue Team Fundamentals.This course is designed to bring attendees the information that every SOC analyst and blue team member needs to know to hit the ground running, including 15 labs that get you hands on with tools for threat intel, SIEM, incident management, automation and much more, this course has everything you need to launch your blue team career.Check out the details at sansurl.com/450  Hope to see you in class!Follow SANS Cyber Defense: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTubeFollow John Hubbard: Twitter | LinkedIn
    9/13/2022
    49:35
  • Joe Lykowski: Building a Transparent, Data-Driven SOC
    In this episode we speak with Joe Lykowski - Cyber Defense Lead at a major manufacturing company on what it takes to build a mature, transparent, and effective SOC. Joe brings years of experience to the table in running a large organization’s security team and in this interview he draws out some of his favorite tips, strategies and more on metrics, building the right team, and what to prioritize as you build up a SOC for an org of any size.  Our Guest - Joe LykowskiA graduate of Western Michigan University, Joe has 19 years of professional IT experience ranging from academia, industrial control systems and manufacturing IT, mobile device service management, telepresence services, endpoint protection, and cyber security operations. His current role focused on leading a global team of cyber defenders with the core goal of protecting Dow from the growing cybersecurity threats.Follow Joe on Twitter: @JosephLykowskiSponsor's Note:Support for the Blueprint podcast comes from the SANS Institute.If you like the topics covered in this podcast and would like to learn more about blue team fundamentals such as host and network data collection, threat detection, alert triage, incident management, threat intelligence, and more, check out my new course SEC450: Blue Team Fundamentals.This course is designed to bring attendees the information that every SOC analyst and blue team member needs to know to hit the ground running, including 15 labs that get you hands on with tools for threat intel, SIEM, incident management, automation and much more, this course has everything you need to launch your blue team career.Check out the details at sansurl.com/450  Hope to see you in class!Follow SANS Cyber Defense: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTubeFollow John Hubbard: Twitter | LinkedIn
    9/6/2022
    55:06

About Blueprint: Build the Best in Cyber Defense

Are you a cyber defender looking to keep up on the newest tools, technology, and security concepts? Then BLUEPRINT is the podcast for you! Tune in to hear the latest in cyber defense and security operations from blue team leaders and experts. With a focus on learning, BLUEPRINT includes interviews with today’s top security practitioners defending the world’s most respected brands, and in-depth explanations on the newest technologies, protocols, and defensive tools. BLUEPRINT, is a podcast hosted by John Hubbard and brought to you by the SANS Institute. BLUEPRINT - your one-stop shop for taking your defense skills to the next level!

Podcast website

