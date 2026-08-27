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502 episodes
- Derek Guy and Peter Zottolo return for the third installment of their quarterly AMA series, generously sponsored by our friends at Bezel.
This time, they go deep on fabric: navy sport coats, green double-breasted suits, the five tweeds they would choose from scratch, and the right cloth for a balmacaan. They also revisit bespoke mistakes, the tailors still on their wish lists, shoes for serious walking, the difference between personal style and costume, and what actually reads from across the room.
Plus: date-night clothes without tailoring, keeping pet hair off your wardrobe, finding occasions to wear the clothes you already own, the appeal of authentic workwear, their favorite versions of menswear staples, and why the person you imagine in the mirror may not be the person everyone else sees. They close by designing the elusive middle-ground jacket—dressier than a chore coat, easier than a sport coat, and made for the romantic life of a writer.
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Fabric Recommendations
Navy Sport Coat
Derek’s Picks:
Holland & Sherry Mesh & Hopsack Blazers
Huddersfield or Smiths Mock Leno
Harrison Spring Ram stitched hopsack
Holland & Sherry cashmere doeskin
Hainsworth doeskin
Fox serge
Peter’s Picks:
Hopsack or similar Spring Ram 16oz for fall/winter or Finmeresco 12oz for summer, I have experience with Moorhouse and while it’s much softer it’s too prone to fraying
Green double-breasted suit in the South
Derek’s Picks:
Harrisons Spring Ram
Huddersfield Fine Worsted Super Gaberdine
Peter’s Picks:
Spring Ram 12oz if you can stand it, or Isca 8oz if you can’t. Bear in mind that Isca is 55/45 linen/wool so it won’t be as crisp as Spring Ram. If you want a stiffer suit try Cape Kid 60/40 wool-mohair
Five Tweeds
Derek’s Picks
Brown Molloy & Sons Donegal (or Holland & Sherry for something softer)
Gray glen check Fox tweed
Something brown from W. Bill like a basic glen check or gun club
Lovat Kirkton 523
Lovat Kirkton 502
Peter’s Picks:
For sportcoats, I prefer softer tweeds (Shetland, lambswool, even hairy faux tweeds such as Moonbeam or Sherry Tweed) as opposed to stiff & scratchy (Harris, gamekeeper, Hartwist, Thornproof).
Porter & Harding Glenroyal True POW
Brown, Dark Brown, Green & Tan Dogtooth
Brown with green & red check
W Bill Grey shetland herringbone
Holland & Sherry Sherry Tweed either Brown w/hazelnut/blue check or Brown w/chestnut/blue mock glen check
Balmacaan to wear with jeans
Derek’s Picks:
W. Bill Classic Coatings
Marling & Evans undyed wool (or this check)
VBC Hope and Archive Overcoat
Holland & Sherry overcoat
Lovat Ettrick (as seen at Paul Stuart Japan)
Harrisons cashmere overcoating
Peter’s Picks
W.Bill Classic Coatings or Irish Donegal
Lint Brushes
Article at Put This On
Best Of
M43 is vintage
Chore coat was Jack/Knife (RIP) – hand-hammered rivets and leather backs, single stitching everywhere, perfect fit, until you grow out of it
OCBD is Kamakura – replication of old BB and good fabrics
Chino - I only have one pair from Buck Mason, the paperback
Jeans are either Strike Gold 5103 slub jean ( crazy fades) or Buck Mason Full Saddle
Tees are Buck Mason Field Spec
Chambray shirt is Brycelands USN Perfect chambray shirt
Western shirt is Stevenson Overall Co Cody
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- Ian Ousley joins Jeremy from Madrid for a conversation about clothes, acting, and the long process of becoming yourself.
Ian talks about relocating to Vancouver to film Avatar: The Last Airbender, how the city’s weather and retail scene changed the way he dressed, and what he learned shopping for archive fashion in Tokyo. Plus, stories about Raf Simons, Ann Demeulemeester, a nearly 15-pound Panasonic camera jacket, the Rolling Dub Trio boots he waited all day to buy, and the era when a bright red Supreme beanie felt essential.
They also trace Ian’s path from wholesale vintage and his former LA shop, KALÓ SOIL. They dig into how taste and skill develop at different speeds, and what every artist has to make first.
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- Sondre Lerche has been writing songs for most of his life. He released his debut Faces Down more than two decades ago, and somehow, eleven albums later, he’s still finding ways to make the whole thing feel new.
We talk about his new record Acrobats, spending years rewriting a single song, falling in love in a world that can make happiness feel almost irresponsible, and what performing 130 shows of *Moulin Rouge!* taught him about singing, acting, and pushing himself somewhere completely unfamiliar.
We also get into getting older, vanity, learning to let go of how other people see you, his lifelong style obsession, the influence of A-ha’s Morten Harket, vintage clothes, Ralph Lauren, and why some of his earliest songs are harder for him to revisit than others.
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- John Darnielle is the songwriter, author, and frontman of The Mountain Goats, one of the most influential independent bands of the past three decades.
What began as Darnielle recording songs on a Panasonic boombox in the early '90s has grown into a beloved catalog spanning more than 20 albums, earning a devoted following for its literary songwriting and deeply human stories.
John joins me to talk about the band's new album, Days, and why he's finally allowing himself to look back on a career that's always been focused on what's next. We get into aging without becoming nostalgic, why every act of creation is ultimately hopeful, and what it means to see your own life—and your parents' lives—with fresh eyes.
We also chat about Randy Newman, the bands that shaped him, grief, faith, songwriting, influence versus imitation, and why the days really are short.
Listen to Days
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- Patreon Preview from Blamo!
The Wardrobe Budget series reaches its completely reasonable and financially responsible conclusion: What would we buy if we had $50,000 to rebuild our wardrobes from scratch? Yes, 50K. (You asked for it!)
Peter and Derek use the fantasy budget to talk about the clothes they love most, from exceptional outerwear and bespoke tailoring to workwear, shoes, and accessories.
Before that, they consider Emily Segal’s concept of “tasteslop” and whether good taste can exist without cultural context. They close with a new round of tailoring, footwear, photography, and other recent discoveries in Hey, Nice Pants.
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Listen to the FULL episode on the Blamo! Patreon
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About Blamo!
Blamo! is a long-running fashion and culture podcast hosted by Jeremy Kirkland. Since 2016, the show has featured thoughtful, relaxed conversations with designers, artists, musicians, and creative thinkers, exploring fashion, menswear, design, music, and culture beyond the surface. Featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and more — Blamo! is celebrating 10 years of independent conversations about the things we care about.Podcast website
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