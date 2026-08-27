Derek Guy and Peter Zottolo return for the third installment of their quarterly AMA series, generously sponsored by our friends at Bezel.



This time, they go deep on fabric: navy sport coats, green double-breasted suits, the five tweeds they would choose from scratch, and the right cloth for a balmacaan. They also revisit bespoke mistakes, the tailors still on their wish lists, shoes for serious walking, the difference between personal style and costume, and what actually reads from across the room.



Plus: date-night clothes without tailoring, keeping pet hair off your wardrobe, finding occasions to wear the clothes you already own, the appeal of authentic workwear, their favorite versions of menswear staples, and why the person you imagine in the mirror may not be the person everyone else sees. They close by designing the elusive middle-ground jacket—dressier than a chore coat, easier than a sport coat, and made for the romantic life of a writer.



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Fabric Recommendations



Navy Sport Coat



Derek’s Picks:



Holland & Sherry Mesh & Hopsack Blazers



Huddersfield or Smiths Mock Leno



Harrison Spring Ram stitched hopsack



Holland & Sherry cashmere doeskin



Hainsworth doeskin



Fox serge



Peter’s Picks:



Hopsack or similar Spring Ram 16oz for fall/winter or Finmeresco 12oz for summer, I have experience with Moorhouse and while it’s much softer it’s too prone to fraying



Green double-breasted suit in the South



Derek’s Picks:



Harrisons Spring Ram



Huddersfield Fine Worsted Super Gaberdine



Peter’s Picks:



Spring Ram 12oz if you can stand it, or Isca 8oz if you can’t. Bear in mind that Isca is 55/45 linen/wool so it won’t be as crisp as Spring Ram. If you want a stiffer suit try Cape Kid 60/40 wool-mohair



Five Tweeds



Derek’s Picks



Brown Molloy & Sons Donegal (or Holland & Sherry for something softer)



Gray glen check Fox tweed



Something brown from W. Bill like a basic glen check or gun club



Lovat Kirkton 523



Lovat Kirkton 502



Peter’s Picks:



For sportcoats, I prefer softer tweeds (Shetland, lambswool, even hairy faux tweeds such as Moonbeam or Sherry Tweed) as opposed to stiff & scratchy (Harris, gamekeeper, Hartwist, Thornproof).



Porter & Harding Glenroyal True POW



Brown, Dark Brown, Green & Tan Dogtooth



Brown with green & red check



W Bill Grey shetland herringbone



Holland & Sherry Sherry Tweed either Brown w/hazelnut/blue check or Brown w/chestnut/blue mock glen check



Balmacaan to wear with jeans



Derek’s Picks:



W. Bill Classic Coatings



Marling & Evans undyed wool (or this check)



VBC Hope and Archive Overcoat



Holland & Sherry overcoat



Lovat Ettrick (as seen at Paul Stuart Japan)



Harrisons cashmere overcoating



Peter’s Picks



W.Bill Classic Coatings or Irish Donegal



Lint Brushes



Article at Put This On



Best Of



M43 is vintage



Chore coat was Jack/Knife (RIP) – hand-hammered rivets and leather backs, single stitching everywhere, perfect fit, until you grow out of it



OCBD is Kamakura – replication of old BB and good fabrics



Chino - I only have one pair from Buck Mason, the paperback



Jeans are either Strike Gold 5103 slub jean ( crazy fades) or Buck Mason Full Saddle



Tees are Buck Mason Field Spec



Chambray shirt is Brycelands USN Perfect chambray shirt



Western shirt is Stevenson Overall Co Cody



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