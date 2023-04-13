Designers, creative directors, actors, athletes: Blamo! explores the world of fashion with the people who shape it.
Each week, founder Jeremy Kirkland speaks ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 316
Johan Lam of 3sixteen takes secret fit pics
My guest this week is Johan Lam.Johan is the co-owner of 3sixteen, co-owner of Self Edge NY/LA, and founder / co-owner of MAAPS. He does a lot, but he’s more interested in being a dad, and there are many reasons why…Johan and I discuss his life growing up in Northern California, dealing with Dad issues, secret fit pics, his journey in clothes, claiming the color orange in school, avoiding hype, how slow and steady is a good life and 20 years of 3sixteen.*Sponsored by Standard & Strange – Get the facts on loopwheel 👕 here
5/8/2023
1:28:50
The JJJ Show - "Summer Fits and bond over Bond"
It’s getting hot out, but the fits are getting hotter. This week we’re chatting summer fits.We chat about Jian’s quiet luxury, leather pants, ask why movies define style so much, bond and the best Bond era, Riviera Polo fits, the difference between a t-shirt and an undershirt (tbh wild debate), when to wear shorts and flex underwear!Hang on tight. Here we go!**Sponsored by Sunspel
4/27/2023
1:10:20
Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra
My guest this week is Andy Hull.Andy is the lead singer and songwriter for Atlanta-based indie rock band Manchester Orchestra.Andy and I discuss nice guy indie rock, Broken Social Scene, working with Phoebe Bridgers, working with the Daniels on Swiss Army Man, the best live shows, heavy lyrics, revisiting Limp Bizkit, headphone records, music docs, their upcoming tour with Jimmy Eat World, Comedy Bang Bang, and their new EP The Valley of Vision.*Sponsored by Standard & Strange – Get the facts on loopwheel 👕 here
4/24/2023
59:25
Keep the Meter Running with Kareem Rahma
My guest this week is comedian, and writer, Kareem Rahma.Kareem has taken the internet and entertainment world by storm with, Keep The Meter Running, a hilarious show profiling taxi drivers that Vanity Fair has called one of TikTok’s best new series, and his live music shows. It’s quite a bit, but Kareem doesn’t know how to stop. His motto is “keep going,” and Kareem certainly is.Kareem and I discuss the origins of Keep The Meter Running, searching for connections to family, his upcoming feature film, making music, leaning into yourself, American Movie, and touching the stove.*Sponsored by Standard & Strange – Get the facts on loopwheel 👕 here
4/17/2023
1:06:07
PATREON PREVIEW - Blamo! Presents: Derek Guy - Sole Survivors, Debating Bespoke Footwear
Patreon Preview from Blamo!Derek Guy is back discussing and debating his latest Die Workwear article with Jeremy and Rob.We talk about how the internet has saved bespoke shoemaking, debate the values of bespoke footwear, Jeremy laments not knowing how to buy his size while continuing to dump money into shoes, Derek blows our minds with what shoes he believes are the most comfortable, and Rob drops the knowledge bombs!Oh the grace, the finesse, the podcast! **Listen to the entire episode on the Blamo! Patreon
Designers, creative directors, actors, athletes: Blamo! explores the world of fashion with the people who shape it.
Each week, founder Jeremy Kirkland speaks with a different guest about their journey through their career and outlook on the future.