The Drum Panel: Our Guilty Pleasures, Drum Trolls, and the IG Cheating Debate
Episode 8 of The Drum Panel
This week, Eric (@ericsurrea) is back!...alongside our newest bestie George Martinez (@skinnygeorge).
In this episode, we dive into:
Are ghost notes the modern-day equivalent of skinny jeans—cool now but overdone?
How do you strike the right balance between technical precision and feel in your playing?
Are dynamics the single most important factor in making a drummer sound great?
Why is it so challenging to produce a high-quality drum part on the spot?
Are tambourines and shakers actually more essential than toms?
What are the guilty-pleasure drum songs we secretly love to play but would never admit to?
Is a rubber practice pad less effective than a gel pad or pillow for improving your playing?
Are self-taught drummers at a disadvantage in the long run?
What’s the best way to handle trolls in the drumming community?
Is quantizing your Instagram drum videos considered cheating?
---
Get Your Copy of the Drummers on Drumming Book Today!
🎯 Click here to order now!
Drummers on Drumming (the book) takes you inside the stories, records, and moments that shaped some of the world’s greatest drummers. Built on the Big Fat Five format of digging into top influences, it’s packed with candid interviews and personal insights. Whether you’re just starting out or have been playing for years, this book is here to inspire you to sharpen your skills and find your own voice behind the kit.
For more information on Big Fat Snare Drum, check out www.bigfatsnaredrum.com and follow us on Instagram.
--------
1:04:58
The Drum Panel: Audition Advice, Anecdotes, and Staying Hired—Thriving in the Touring Industry with Elias Mallin & Stacy Jones
Episode 7 of The Drum Panel
This week, we're joined by Stacy Jones (Miley Cyrus, Letters to Cleo, American Hi-Fi) and Elias Mallin (Kesha, Noah Cyrus, Filter)—two seasoned veterans of the touring music industry and influential figures in shaping the competitive LA music scene.
This episode steps away from our usual bullet-point list of hot takes and dives into a bigger-picture conversation about what it really takes to build and sustain a career in live music. We cover everything from technique tips and tuning tricks to staying mentally sharp during performances, audition dos and don’ts, and plenty of honest stories about the ups and downs of auditions and live shows.
Special thanks to Patches Sound for hosting us!
---
--------
1:10:54
Big Fat Five: Sterling Laws (NIKI, Natasha Bedingfield, Matt Berninger) Shares His Top 5 Influential Records
Welcome back to Big Fat Five—a segment of Drummers on Drumming brought to you by Big Fat Snare Drum, where I chat with my favorite drummers about the stories and records that shaped their sound. I’m your host, Ben Hilzinger, and this week’s guest is the incredible Sterling Laws.
Sterling is a fellow Pacific Northwest native now based in Los Angeles, but more importantly, he’s a Grammy-nominated drummer whose resume is as impressive as it gets. He’s worked with artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Kim Gordon, Chappell Roan, NIKI, Matt Berninger, Liz Phair, The War on Drugs, Linda Perry, Aly & AJ, Lo Moon, Dave Stewart, and many more.
Sterling is out there doing the thing and still manages to bring a unique perspective to the kit while working with such a diverse roster of artists—a quality that’s both rare and inspiring. It’s exactly why I was so excited to talk to him.
---
STERLING'S BIG FAT FIVE:
Album - Badmotorfinger
Artist - Soundgarden
Release Year - 1991
Key Track(s) - Rusty Cage, Searching With My Good Eye Closed, Jesus Christ Pose
Drummer - Matt Cameron
-
Album - In Rainbows
Artist - Radiohead
Release Year - 2007
Key Track(s) - 15 Steps, Bodysnatchers, Weird Fishes, Reckoner
Drummer - Philip Selway
-
Album - Future Self
Artist - The Globes
Release Year - 2011
Key Track(s) Pigeon, Stay Awake, A Stitch Couldn't Save The World
Drummer - Marcus Ourada
-
Album - Boxer
Artist - The National
Release Year - 2007
Key Track(s) - Mistaken For Strangers, Brainy, Apartment Story
Drummer - Bryan Devendorf
-
Album - Live From The Ryman And More
Artist - Sheryl Crow
Release Year - 2019
Key Track(s) - A Change Would Do You Good, Everything Is Broken, Maybe Angels, If It Makes You Happy
Drummer - Fred Eltringham
For more information on Big Fat Snare Drum, check out www.bigfatsnaredrum.com and follow us on Instagram.
--------
37:28
Ilan Rubin (Nine Inch Nails, Danny Elfman, Angels & Airwaves): Start Somewhere To Go Somewhere
Welcome back to Drummers on Drumming!
Today, I’m thrilled to share a conversation with a true force in modern drumming—Ilan Rubin. You’ve heard his incredible work behind the kit with artists like Nine Inch Nails, Danny Elfman, Angels & Airwaves, Paramore and so many more. But Ilan is not just an outstanding drummer; he’s also a passionate educator, and his latest project proves just that.
He’s recently released his instructional book, Start Somewhere to Go Somewhere, and trust me, it’s not just another drum method book.
In this episode, we certainly discuss the book, but we dive deep into Ilan’s philosophy on practice and technique in a way that I personally haven’t heard him talk about before … and why he felt compelled to share his unique perspective in an already crowded field of drum education. I have the book and ive been able to spend some more time with it since recording this episode and I can say first hand, it’s worth it. So without further ado…here is my chat with the youngest rock n roll hall of fame inductee, Ilan Rubin.
---
--------
43:31
The Drum Panel: The Ultimate Compliment, Jazz Study—Essential or Overrated?, and Is the Band Drummer Era Over?
Episode 6 of The Drum Panel
This week's guests are two of my favorite drummers and people, Sarab Singh (MUNA) and Adam Christgau (Tegan and Sara).
In this episode, we dive into:
What’s the greatest compliment a drummer can get, and does it truly matter?
How do others really describe your playing style—are you sure you'd agree?
Should every drummer dive into jazz, or is it a skill only some truly need?
Has the golden era of iconic bands come to an end, or is it just evolving?
Are music schools churning out technical robots at the cost of creative souls?
Is practicing on pillows with heavy sticks a hidden secret or just a myth?
Are quintuplets and sextuplets essential or a complete waste of practice time?
---
DRUMMERS ON DRUMMING dives deep into the groove, quirks, and ingenuity that define some of the world’s most innovative drummers. Hosted by Ben Hilzinger (Cannons, Eve 6) and powered by Big Fat Snare Drum, this podcast brings together a unique blend of personal stories, raw insights, and surprising perspectives.
Each episode unpacks what makes a drummer's voice their own—whether it's through Big Fat Five, where guests reveal the five albums, moments, or influences that shaped their style, or The Drum Panel, a spirited roundtable tackling the instrument's most polarizing debates. Expect bold opinions, unexpected connections, and an authentic look at the drumming life—on and off the kit.
---
