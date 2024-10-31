The Drum Panel: The Ultimate Compliment, Jazz Study—Essential or Overrated?, and Is the Band Drummer Era Over?

Episode 6 of The Drum Panel This week's guests are two of my favorite drummers and people, Sarab Singh (MUNA) and Adam Christgau (Tegan and Sara). In this episode, we dive into: What's the greatest compliment a drummer can get, and does it truly matter? How do others really describe your playing style—are you sure you'd agree? Should every drummer dive into jazz, or is it a skill only some truly need? Has the golden era of iconic bands come to an end, or is it just evolving? Are music schools churning out technical robots at the cost of creative souls? Is practicing on pillows with heavy sticks a hidden secret or just a myth? Are quintuplets and sextuplets essential or a complete waste of practice time?