2024 - A Year of Giant Steps & Success!

In this episode, we reflect on the incredible achievements and milestones BIF reached in 2024. This year was marked by significant growth, innovation, and success! Key Highlights: Expansion and Innovation: BIF expanded its reach, introducing many new students into our CFP education and CFP exam prep course, the BIF Review! Educational Initiatives: Our commitment to education was stronger than ever. We rolled out a new video-based financial calculator course, delivered by Jerry Mee! Additionally, we introduced 23 full-ride scholarship recipients into the Bryant/BIF CFP education course through a collaboration with Measure Twice Planners and Cody Garrett. Finally, we welcomed extraordinary new instructors to the Bryant/BIF CFP education classrooms: Jennifer Belmont Jennings in Estate Planning & Eric Scruggs in Tax Planning! Collaborative Projects: 2024 was a year of collaboration. We partnered with Michael Kitces, Michael Lecours and fpPathfinder, and Dr. Klontz + Dr. Chaffin to bring their Psychology of Financial Planning curriculum and designation into the BIF courses! Podcast! Last but NOT LEAST, we celebrated a podcast milestone in 2024 by recording and releasing our 100th episode! It's been a long, strange, fun, informative, wild trip. We're excited to keep on truckin'.