In this week's episode, Jerry takes a look at the insurance situation surrounding the California wildfires and the CFP lessons that can be taken away from it.
24:05
Squid Games and CFP?!
In this week's episode, Jerry breaks down all of the behavioral finance biases in the new season of Squid Games and how they can help you study for the CFP exam.
22:19
2024 - A Year of Giant Steps & Success!
In this episode, we reflect on the incredible achievements and milestones BIF reached in 2024. This year was marked by significant growth, innovation, and success!
Key Highlights:
Expansion and Innovation: BIF expanded its reach, introducing many new students into our CFP education and
CFP exam prep course, the BIF Review!
Educational Initiatives: Our commitment to education was stronger than ever. We rolled out a new video-based financial calculator course, delivered by Jerry Mee! Additionally, we introduced 23 full-ride scholarship recipients into the Bryant/BIF CFP education course through a collaboration with Measure Twice Planners and Cody Garrett. Finally, we welcomed extraordinary new instructors to the Bryant/BIF CFP education classrooms: Jennifer Belmont Jennings in Estate Planning & Eric Scruggs in Tax Planning!
Collaborative Projects: 2024 was a year of collaboration. We partnered with Michael Kitces, Michael Lecours and fpPathfinder, and Dr. Klontz + Dr. Chaffin to bring their Psychology of Financial Planning curriculum and designation into the BIF courses!
Podcast! Last but NOT LEAST, we celebrated a podcast milestone in 2024 by recording and releasing our 100th
episode!
It's been a long, strange, fun, informative, wild trip. We're excited to keep on truckin'.
14:49
Riffing on Tariffs!
In this week's episode, Jerry goes through a breakdown of Tariffs. What they are, their history, and an unbiased breakdown of their pros and cons.
20:05
Who's Afraid of A Little Estate Planning? w/Jennifer Belmont Jennings
Join us for an insightful episode of the BIF Bites Podcast as we dive into estate planning with our NEW BIF/Bryant CFP® Instructor, Jennifer Belmont Jennings, a practicing attorney and CFP® Professional. Estate planning might sound daunting, but Jennifer breaks it down into simple, understandable best practices. Whether your clients are starting or are looking to refine their existing estate plans, this episode is packed with practical advice and tips.
Tune in to take the fear out of estate planning in practice and on exam day!
Be sure to connect with Jennifer on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/j-belmont-jennings/