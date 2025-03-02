In this first episode of Beyond the Silence, I break the silence and share the trauma that shaped my journey. From childhood wounds to the unspoken pain I carried, this is the raw, unfiltered truth of my story, the beginning of my healing and the foundation of this podcast. If you’ve ever felt unheard, unseen, or trapped in your past, this episode is for you. You are not alone. Let’s begin the journey beyond the silence, together.

About Beyond The Silence Podcast With Lisa Toma

Step into a space where unspoken stories find the courage to be told. Beyond the Silence is a podcast for those ready to heal, grow, and reclaim their voice. Hosted by Lisa Toma, a trauma-informed healer, this podcast explores emotional healing, self-discovery, and transformation. Through deep conversations, personal reflections, and expert insights, we shine light on the shadows—acknowledging the pain, breaking the silence, and guiding you toward healing. Each episode is an invitation to move beyond the past, release emotional burdens, and step into your power. Whether you’re navigating old wounds, seeking empowerment, or longing for a space where truth is honored—this is for you. Because healing begins when we bring light to the shadows. 🎙️ New episodes every week. Subscribe now and start your journey beyond the silence.