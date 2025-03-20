Episode 1: The Calling, The Challenges, and The Journey

Episode 1: The Calling, The Challenges, and The Journey In this debut episode of Between Sundays, hosts Gary Lewis, Mark Williams, Loran Livingston and David Cooper have an authentic conversation about the realities of life in ministry. They discuss the challenges of following a legacy leader, the significance of small beginnings, and the faithfulness required to navigate the ups and downs of pastoral life. With personal stories of stepping into the unknown, trusting God's provision, and staying committed to the call, this episode offers wisdom and encouragement for pastors and leaders at every stage of ministry. Tune in for powerful insights, real-life experiences, and a reminder that true success in ministry is measured not by numbers, but by faithfulness to God's calling.