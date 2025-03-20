Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityBetween Sundays
Listen to Between Sundays in the App
Listen to Between Sundays in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Between Sundays

Podcast Between Sundays
Church of God
Join Gary Lewis, Mark Williams, Loran Livingston, and David Cooper for candid, transparent conversations about life in ministry. This is more than sermons and c...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Episode 1: The Calling, The Challenges, and The Journey
    Episode 1: The Calling, The Challenges, and The Journey In this debut episode of Between Sundays, hosts Gary Lewis, Mark Williams, Loran Livingston and David Cooper have an authentic conversation about the realities of life in ministry. They discuss the challenges of following a legacy leader, the significance of small beginnings, and the faithfulness required to navigate the ups and downs of pastoral life. With personal stories of stepping into the unknown, trusting God's provision, and staying committed to the call, this episode offers wisdom and encouragement for pastors and leaders at every stage of ministry. Tune in for powerful insights, real-life experiences, and a reminder that true success in ministry is measured not by numbers, but by faithfulness to God's calling.
    --------  
    1:00:03

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Between Sundays

Join Gary Lewis, Mark Williams, Loran Livingston, and David Cooper for candid, transparent conversations about life in ministry. This is more than sermons and church services—it's the real work of pastoring, the challenges and triumphs, the heart and soul of ministry that happens between Sundays.
Podcast website

Listen to Between Sundays, The Catechism in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Between Sundays: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/23/2025 - 1:30:15 AM