How to Train Like a Pro: Squat, Bench, Deadlift Done Right - Ep 111
🎙️ The 3 Most Important Gym Movements + Hydration, Mindset & Business | Ben Thinking Ep. 17In this solo episode of Ben Thinking, Ben dives deep into the three essential gym movements—squat, bench, and deadlift—and explains how to properly program and execute them. He also shares insights on hydration strategies, training with purpose, visualization techniques, and running multiple businesses including his supplement brand All The Power.Whether you’re a lifter, a coach, or a creative entrepreneur, this episode blends training science, mindset hacks, and real-life business advice into one powerful conversation.Topics Covered:✔️ Squat, bench, deadlift: Why they’re non-negotiables✔️ How to walk out, brace, and program effectively✔️ Dealing with "salty sweat" and the importance of electrolytes✔️ Visualizing success and building a marathon mindset✔️ Behind the scenes of launching a supplement brand✔️ The business of team sports and leading athletes✔️ How to structure your weekly training📩 Want to try Ben’s new pre-workout? Visit iuhealth.co🎙️ Follow Ben: @BenNevares💬 Comment below: Which lift are you focusing on right now?🔔 Like, subscribe & hit the bell for more deep-dive episodes!⏳ Key Timestamps:0:00 – Welcome + What are the top 3 movements in the gym?1:00 – Squat: Walkouts, stability, and glute activation8:50 – Bench: Leg drive, back engagement & bar path13:30 – Deadlift: Hinging, bracing, and lower back myths17:00 – Are you a salty sweater? Hydration tips from a scientist21:00 – Las Vegas Venom updates + Grid League tryouts24:00 – Team culture, leadership & growing a sports brand27:00 – Lessons from building a supplement company (All The Power)30:00 – Balancing 4 businesses + building a marathon pace32:30 – How to structure your training week effectively35:00 – Favorite gym music + wrap up