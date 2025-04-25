The War Within: Ben Gets Real About Fear and Faith - Ep 113

The Inner War – Wrestling with Fear, Pride, and PurposeIn this powerful solo episode, Ben opens up about his internal battles — fear, ego, and the search for clarity. What happens when you feel disconnected from your calling? When you know what you’re meant to do, but you’re still holding back?Ben unpacks the anxiety that comes with performing for approval, the pride that masks our pain, and the moments that forced him to surrender. He speaks candidly about faith, control, and relearning how to walk with God.If you're navigating uncertainty, resisting your next step, or craving peace in the middle of chaos, this episode will speak directly to your soul.Topics Covered:The emotional and spiritual cost of performanceWhat fear really sounds like in our mindsWhy surrender is the starting point of clarityThe lie of self-reliance and prideHow faith reorients everything⏱️ Timestamps00:00 – Intro01:50 – What triggered this inner war04:45 – The pressure to perform vs. the desire for purpose08:10 – Anxiety and spiritual disconnection12:35 – Hiding behind pride and productivity17:20 – Surrendering to something bigger21:00 – Letting go of control25:15 – What fear actually sounds like30:20 – How faith breaks the cycle35:00 – Identity, legacy, and finding peace38:45 – Final thoughts & encouragement🎙️ Follow Ben:Instagram: @benneverasPodcast IG: @benneveraspodcast