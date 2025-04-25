Powered by RND
    In this episode of Ben Thinking, Ben sits down with Becky, who walked away from a high-powered career at Microsoft to pursue a life of intention, simplicity, and self-discovery. From burnout to van-life to settling in New Mexico, this conversation dives deep into what it means to listen to your gut and choose a different path.00:00 – Intro: Ben sets the tone02:30 – Becky’s journey into tech and her time at Microsoft07:10 – Burnout and emotional dissonance11:50 – Making the leap: quitting without a plan16:00 – The fear and freedom that followed20:40 – Solo travel and life on the road27:15 – Nature as a mirror and healer31:50 – Finding peace in New Mexico35:30 – Redefining success and self-worth40:20 – Intuition and internal guidance47:10 – Shedding labels and identity53:00 – From proving to being57:30 – Becky’s advice for those at a crossroads1:00:00 – Closing reflectionsIf this hit home, follow Ben Thinking for new episodes every week.💭 Share this episode with someone craving a fresh start, and don’t forget to rate the show—it helps us grow!⏱️ Timestamps💬 Call to Action
    1:01:06
    In this powerful episode, Ben Neveras sits down with Tyas, a remarkable individual who opens up about his personal journey through addiction, recovery, and the steps he's taken to build a meaningful life. From hitting rock bottom to helping others find their path, Tyas shares his raw truth, insights on healing, and what it means to reclaim your identity.This conversation is packed with emotion, resilience, and hope—and it's one you won’t want to miss.🔔 Subscribe for more real stories and deep conversationsChapters: 0:00 - Intro1:10 - Who is Tyas?5:40 - Addiction & early struggles12:25 - The turning point18:45 - Healing and recovery process26:10 - Building a new life34:00 - Advice for those struggling40:00 - Final thoughts#AddictionRecovery #BenNeveras #TyasStory #MentalHealthAwareness #Podcast
    41:31
    The Inner War – Wrestling with Fear, Pride, and PurposeIn this powerful solo episode, Ben opens up about his internal battles — fear, ego, and the search for clarity. What happens when you feel disconnected from your calling? When you know what you’re meant to do, but you’re still holding back?Ben unpacks the anxiety that comes with performing for approval, the pride that masks our pain, and the moments that forced him to surrender. He speaks candidly about faith, control, and relearning how to walk with God.If you're navigating uncertainty, resisting your next step, or craving peace in the middle of chaos, this episode will speak directly to your soul.Topics Covered:The emotional and spiritual cost of performanceWhat fear really sounds like in our mindsWhy surrender is the starting point of clarityThe lie of self-reliance and prideHow faith reorients everything⏱️ Timestamps00:00 – Intro01:50 – What triggered this inner war04:45 – The pressure to perform vs. the desire for purpose08:10 – Anxiety and spiritual disconnection12:35 – Hiding behind pride and productivity17:20 – Surrendering to something bigger21:00 – Letting go of control25:15 – What fear actually sounds like30:20 – How faith breaks the cycle35:00 – Identity, legacy, and finding peace38:45 – Final thoughts & encouragement🎙️ Follow Ben:Instagram: @benneverasPodcast IG: @benneveraspodcast
    40:58
    🎙️ Episode 18: Why Men Struggle with Emotions & The Path to HealingIn this deep and honest conversation, Ben opens up about the struggles men face with emotional expression, healing from past wounds, and redefining masculinity. From childhood trauma and faith to the power of accountability and vulnerability, this episode explores the unspoken challenges that shape men's lives.If you've ever felt the pressure to "be strong" while silently carrying emotional burdens, this episode is for you. It's time to break the cycle, embrace growth, and find real freedom.Timestamps:00:00 - Intro02:10 - The moment that started the healing journey06:45 - Growing up with emotional suppression12:30 - The impact of father wounds on men18:15 - Why men struggle to express emotions24:50 - The hidden shame and pride that hold men back30:20 - How faith plays a role in emotional healing36:05 - The power of accountability in personal growth42:30 - Breaking free from people-pleasing habits48:15 - The importance of healthy male friendships54:40 - Redefining identity and self-worth as a man1:01:20 - How vulnerability leads to real freedom1:08:00 - Final reflections & key takeaways🎧 Enjoyed the episode? Don’t forget to follow, rate, and share with someone who needs to hear this. Your support helps us reach more listeners!🔗 Connect with us on social: [Insert Social Links]📌 Hashtags:#MensMentalHealth #HealingJourney #FaithAndHealing #VulnerabilityIsStrength #Podcast #EmotionalHealth #AuthenticManhood
    1:12:31
    🎙️ The 3 Most Important Gym Movements + Hydration, Mindset & Business | Ben Thinking Ep. 17In this solo episode of Ben Thinking, Ben dives deep into the three essential gym movements—squat, bench, and deadlift—and explains how to properly program and execute them. He also shares insights on hydration strategies, training with purpose, visualization techniques, and running multiple businesses including his supplement brand All The Power.Whether you’re a lifter, a coach, or a creative entrepreneur, this episode blends training science, mindset hacks, and real-life business advice into one powerful conversation.Topics Covered:✔️ Squat, bench, deadlift: Why they’re non-negotiables✔️ How to walk out, brace, and program effectively✔️ Dealing with "salty sweat" and the importance of electrolytes✔️ Visualizing success and building a marathon mindset✔️ Behind the scenes of launching a supplement brand✔️ The business of team sports and leading athletes✔️ How to structure your weekly training📩 Want to try Ben’s new pre-workout? Visit iuhealth.co🎙️ Follow Ben: @BenNevares💬 Comment below: Which lift are you focusing on right now?🔔 Like, subscribe & hit the bell for more deep-dive episodes!⏳ Key Timestamps:0:00 – Welcome + What are the top 3 movements in the gym?1:00 – Squat: Walkouts, stability, and glute activation8:50 – Bench: Leg drive, back engagement & bar path13:30 – Deadlift: Hinging, bracing, and lower back myths17:00 – Are you a salty sweater? Hydration tips from a scientist21:00 – Las Vegas Venom updates + Grid League tryouts24:00 – Team culture, leadership & growing a sports brand27:00 – Lessons from building a supplement company (All The Power)30:00 – Balancing 4 businesses + building a marathon pace32:30 – How to structure your training week effectively35:00 – Favorite gym music + wrap up
    35:37

