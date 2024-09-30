Powered by RND
Learning English Stories

BBC Radio

Improve your English with these short dramas and stories.
  Christmas Stories: Ice skating and car disasters
    Beth and Neil share real stories about Christmas.
    9:08
  Classic Stories: Macbeth
    Enjoy a classic story in English and learn 12 uses of 'out' - in 5 minutes.
    4:21
  Classic Stories: The Vampyre
    Enjoy a classic story in English and learn 9 uses of 'keep' - in 5 minutes.
    3:46
  Classic Stories: The Princess and the Pea
    Enjoy a classic story in English and learn 9 uses of 'sleep' - in 5 minutes.
    3:49
  Classic Stories: The North Wind and the Sun
    Enjoy a classic story in English and learn 10 uses of 'catch' - in 5 minutes.
    4:33

