Beth and Neil share real stories about Christmas.TRANSCRIPT
Find a full transcript for this episode and more programmes to help you with your English at:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/english/features/christmas-stories/241220
FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:
Visit our website
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish
Follow us
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followus
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER:
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters
LIKE PODCASTS?
Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ Learning English for Work
✔️ Learning English from the News
✔️ Learning English Grammar
They're all available by searching in your podcast app.
--------
9:08
Classic Stories: Macbeth
Enjoy a classic story in English and learn 12 uses of ‘out’ - in 5 minutes.FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:
Visit our website
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusSUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER:
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters LIKE PODCASTS?
Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ 6 Minute English
✔️ Learning English from the News
✔️ Learning English ConversationsThey're all available by searching in your podcast app.
--------
4:21
Classic Stories: The Vampyre
Enjoy a classic story in English and learn 9 uses of ‘keep’ - in 5 minutes.FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:Visit our website
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusSUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER:
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/newsletters LIKE PODCASTS?
Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ 6 Minute English
✔️ Learning English from the News
✔️ Learning English ConversationsThey're all available by searching in your podcast app.
--------
3:46
Classic Stories: The Princess and the Pea
Enjoy a classic story in English and learn 9 uses of ‘sleep’ - in 5 minutes.FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:Visit our website
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusLIKE PODCASTS?
Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ 6 Minute English
✔️ Learning English from the News
✔️ Learning English ConversationsThey're all available by searching in your podcast app.
--------
3:49
Classic Stories: The North Wind and the Sun
Enjoy a classic story in English and learn 10 uses of ‘catch’ - in 5 minutes.FIND BBC LEARNING ENGLISH HERE:Visit our website
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish Follow us
✔️ https://www.bbc.co.uk/learningenglish/followusLIKE PODCASTS?
Try some of our other popular podcasts including:
✔️ 6 Minute English
✔️ Learning English from the News
✔️ Learning English ConversationsThey're all available by searching in your podcast app.