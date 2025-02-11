Slow Down and DISCOVER What Truly Matters in Life!
In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle and lose sight of what truly matters. But what if you could slow down and focus on the things that bring you joy, fulfillment, and a sense of purpose?Join host Stacey Chillemi in a heartwarming episode with the inspiring guest CarolAnn Tutera as they delve into the joy of slowing down and prioritizing what truly matters in life. Discover the art of making time for the moments that bring peace and fulfillment. Don't miss this enlightening conversation that will inspire you to embrace a more intentional and meaningful lifestyle. Uncover a world of wellness and transformation at CarolAnn Tutera's website - https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/balanced-hormones-the-natural-approach--6415415/support.
--------
31:32
The #1 Thing Holding You Back from OVERCOMING Grief
Losing someone or something you love can be one of the most painful experiences you'll ever face. Grief can feel like a heavy weight that's crushing you, making it hard to breathe, think, or even function. But here's the thing: grief happens, but you can heal! In this episode, we'll explore the process of grieving, how to cope with your emotions, and most importantly, how to find a way to heal and move forward.Join host Stacey Chillemi in a heartfelt discussion with guest Carolann Tutera as they navigate the turbulence of grief in the latest podcast episode. Carolann candidly shares her experience of dealing with the loss of her husband and beloved dogs, offering valuable insights on coping mechanisms and the emotional rollercoaster that comes with losing treasured companions.Whether you're dealing with the loss of a loved one, a relationship, or a significant life change, this episode is for you. So, take a deep breath, and let's start this healing journey together.Visit Carolann Tutera's website to explore the SottoPelle Method and learn about hormone replacement therapy at https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/balanced-hormones-the-natural-approach--6415415/support.
--------
37:17
Is Hormone Therapy the Game Changer for Female Entrepreneurs?
Are you a female entrepreneur struggling to balance your hormones and business? Discover how hormone therapy can be a game-changer for your health, energy, and productivity! In this captivating episode, host Stacey Chillemi delves into the compelling journey of CarolAnn Tutera, a resilient female entrepreneur who fearlessly navigated the hurdles of running multiple companies and mastering the art of asserting herself.CarolAnn shares candidly about her profound experiences with hormone therapy and how it has been pivotal during her emotional challenges, especially after the passing of her husband, the founder of hormone pellets. She opens up about continuing his legacy, educating medical professionals about administering the pellets, and underlines the significance of hormone therapy.We'll explore the benefits of hormone therapy specifically for women in business and how it can help you overcome common obstacles and achieve success. From increased confidence and motivation to improved focus and creativity, learn how hormone therapy can give you the edge to take your business to the next level. Tune in to find out how female entrepreneurs are winning with hormone therapy and how you can, too!Learn about hormone replacement therapy and its impact on health and wellness by visiting the official SottoPelle Therapy website at: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/Explore inspiring content and updates on hormone therapy and female entrepreneurship by following CarolAnn Tutera on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cattitudewithcat/Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/balanced-hormones-the-natural-approach--6415415/support.
--------
26:49
The TRUTH About Hormone Therapy
Get the truth about hormone therapy and what you need to know before starting treatment. Join host Stacey Chillemi as she delves into the world of hormone therapy with the brilliant CarolAnn Tutera, founder of SottoPelle®. Discover the transformative power of hormone therapy and how it empowers individuals to make their mark in the world. We'll expose the benefits of hormone therapy and provide you with a comprehensive guide to making an informed decision about your health. From understanding how hormone therapy works to exploring the different types of hormone replacement therapy, we'll cover it all. Whether you're considering hormone therapy for menopause, low testosterone, or other hormone-related issues, this episode is a must-listen. Stay informed and take control of your health - listen now!For more information and inspiration, visit CarolAnn Tutera's website at https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/balanced-hormones-the-natural-approach--6415415/support.
--------
40:22
The Solo Life Revolution That's Changing Everything
Are you struggling to move on from the aftermath of a painful breakup? Embracing the solo life after heartbreak can feel daunting, yet it marks a crucial step toward healing and self-discovery. Join host Stacey Chillemi in a thought-provoking conversation with the insightful guest, CarolAnn Tutera, as they delve into the transformative journey of dating oneself.With heartfelt reflections on embracing singlehood, redefining partnerships, and fearlessly venturing into solo adventures, this episode offers practical tips and empowering strategies to guide you through the transition from heartbreak to independence. Whether you're navigating the emotions of a recent breakup or seeking to break free from past relationship burdens, this episode is a beacon of hope for anyone ready to embrace the beauty of solo life.To learn more about CarolAnn Tutera and SottoPelle's revolutionary Hormone Replacement Therapy, including BHRT options for women, men, and transgender individuals, visit their official website at SottoPelle Therapy.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/balanced-hormones-the-natural-approach--6415415/support.
Join CarolAnn Tutera on "Balanced Hormones: The Natural Approach Podcast" for expert insights on achieving hormonal balance naturally. Discover the transformative SottoPelle Method and the benefits of bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) as we explore optimizing health and well-being the natural way. Learn how to rejuvenate your body, unlock vitality, and elevate your quality of life with practical tips and holistic wellness approaches.Experience holistic hormone balance with the SottoPelle Method at https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/balanced-hormones-the-natural-approach--6415415/support.