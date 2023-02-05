Throughout the course of human civilization certain individuals have stood out as being completely fucking awesome. From ninjas and gunfighters to pirates and V... More
Available Episodes
Robert Howard
Author Ben Thompson and Professor of History Dr. Pat Larash discuss the most-decorated American soldier of the Vietnam War, First Sergeant Robert Howard, a one-man army who survived 14 wounds and was nominated for the Medal of Honor three different times. His story might not be as well known as those of Sergeant York or Audie Murphy, but his unbelievable exploits battling for his life deep in the jungles of Southeast Asia are no less heroic.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
43:51
Mary Read and Anne Bonney
Author Ben Thompson and professor of history Dr. Pat Larash discuss two of the most notorious pirate women in history, Anne Bonny and Mary Read terrorized the Caribbean aboard the warship Revenge -- but their lives and adventures go far beyond just the high-seas infamy for which they are now known.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/25/2023
35:04
Voytek the Bear
Author Ben Thompson and professor of history Dr. Pat Larash discuss a selection of war hero animals both furry and feathered, including the incredible tale of Voytek the Soldier Bear -- a massive beer-drinking Syrian brown bear who helped Polish artillery fight Nazis in World War II.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/18/2023
47:56
Hercules and The Virginia Hercules
In the first-ever episode of the Badass of the Week podcast, Badass of the Week website founder Ben Thompson and professor of history Dr. Pat Larash discuss the mythical Greek strongman Hercules, who had brains to go with his brawn, as well as Revolutionary War hero Peter Francisco, the "Virginia Hercules", a one-man army who backed his brawn up with even more brawn.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/18/2023
49:52
Introducing: Badass of the Week
Throughout the course of human civilization certain individuals have stood out as being completely fucking awesome. From ninjas and gunfighters to pirates and Vikings, to explorers, scientists and great leaders, these people - true badasses - completely obliterated anything that stood in their path, routinely overcame seemingly insurmountable obstacles, and ultimately altered the course of history through their actions. Be it glory, conquest, or survival, these hardcore men and women all had one specific goal in life - and they didn't let anything stand between themselves and their mission. They refused to back down even when the odds seemed hopelessly stacked against them, they came back from the brink of failure to achieve ultimate success, and they beat the fucking hell out of anyone stupid enough to have stood in their way. Badass of the Week is a weekly (duh) podcast, that dives into new stories of badasses every week.