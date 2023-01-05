Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Pepe & Folk Punk Dad
A podcast about life, music, people and the stories that bring us closer.With interviews and our own personal experiences, we discuss how you can show up throug... More
Available Episodes

  • Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid
    Folk Punk Dad brings you closer to Pepe through a deep dive into fear and his responses to it. Pepe shares personal stories & practical action steps around fear. We talk about prison, regret, doing the work & more.HIGHLIGHTS:The advice Pat The Bunny gave Pepe about fear before he went to prisonWhat Pepe feared more than prisonPepe's "corny" acronym for FEAR (False Evidence Appearing Real)Two types of fear & how to identify themPepe goes to the edge & faces a literal mountain of fear with his fiance & friendThe value of embracing micro-courageFolk Punk Dad helps Pepe look at the word faith in a new wayConnect with Folk Punk Dad:instagram.com/folkpunkdad/?hl=enw.tiktok.com/@folkpunkdad?lang=enCheck out Pepe's new projects:Bandit Coffee Roasters (which should go live June 1st 2023 or sooner)BanditCoffeeRoasters.comBack On The Grind Records:www.backonthegrindrecords.bandcamp.comIf you like what you heard...word of mouth really matters. Please help us keep this podcast going; here's 2 things you can do:Share this podcast with 3 friends who you think will find value in it.Please rate or review our show. It will help us reach & support more folks like you!Stay Free until next time! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/1/2023
    46:04
  • Facing Fear with Apes Of The State
    "I was fucking terrified...there just wasn't a sober moment...I feared a sober moment."We bring you closer to April Hartman, founder of the influential folk punk band Apes Of The State www.instagram.com/apesofthestate/?hl=enIn this conversation she shares intimate details of her journey through addiction and fear, we talk about the world of folk punk, loneliness, relationships and more.HIGHLIGHTS:Pepe tells April about his fear of Apes Of The StateThe shift in April's life that led her to alcohol at age 12People wrote to Pepe in prison, telling him about April & her bandApril tells Pepe why he Should & Shouldn't run a labelApril explains what she calls her "feelings bank"The most fearful moment in April's lifeFeeling loneliness in addiction & in prisonUpcoming projectsCheck out the new song April contributed for Bandit Coffee Roasters coffee & music project: www.backonthegrindrecords.bandcamp.com/album/back-on-the-grind-vol-1Apes Of The State - www.apesofthestate.com [email protected] - feel free to email us if you have any questions or comments about this episode-we promise results!www.BanditCoffeeRoasters.com -This site will be officially launched June 1st (but it will be accessible sooner if not already)You like what you heard...word of mouth really matters. Please help us keep this podcast going; here's 2 things you can do:Share this podcast with 3 friends who you think will find value in it.Please rate or review our show. It will help us reach & support more folks like you! Stay Free until next time! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/1/2023
    54:23
  • Trailer
    Welcome to the show!Meet your hosts of Back On The Grind. Find out what the show is all about, here's a quick list of topics you can look forward to hearing about:LifeMusicPeopleStories that bring us all closerEpisodes are published twice a month. On the 1st of every month we interview a musician. On the 15th of every month we will share our personal stories and occasionally have conversations with additional guests.Do you have a question about something you heard in an episode?Do you have a question for us about something you're dealing with in life?Is there a topic you think we should discuss? Is there something you want to know about us? Send an email an email with your question and we will do our best to address it on the show. [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/8/2023
    2:27

About Back On The Grind

A podcast about life, music, people and the stories that bring us closer.

With interviews and our own personal experiences, we discuss how you can show up through the many challenges of life and celebrate the victories when you do. There's no reason to do this alone, we can learn from each other even if we make some mistakes. Join us as we figure out how to find balance and grow along the way with you.

We have a strong connection to the folk-punk community and DIY, underground music in general. So you can expect to hear about that too!


Episodes are published twice a month. On the 1st of every month we interview a musician. On the 15th of every month we share our personal stories and occasionally have conversations with additional guests.


  • Do you have a question about something you heard in an episode?
  • Do you have a question for us about something you're dealing with in life?
  • Is there a topic you think we should discuss?
  • Is there something you want to know about us?


Get in touch with your questions and we will do our best to address it on the show.


[email protected]




Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

