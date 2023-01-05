About Back On The Grind

A podcast about life, music, people and the stories that bring us closer.

With interviews and our own personal experiences, we discuss how you can show up through the many challenges of life and celebrate the victories when you do. There's no reason to do this alone, we can learn from each other even if we make some mistakes. Join us as we figure out how to find balance and grow along the way with you.

We have a strong connection to the folk-punk community and DIY, underground music in general. So you can expect to hear about that too!

Episodes are published twice a month. On the 1st of every month we interview a musician. On the 15th of every month we share our personal stories and occasionally have conversations with additional guests.





Do you have a question about something you heard in an episode?

Do you have a question for us about something you're dealing with in life?

Is there a topic you think we should discuss?

Is there something you want to know about us?





Get in touch with your questions and we will do our best to address it on the show.

[email protected]





