Away Days Podcast is an episodic documentary series focused on unreported stories from the fringes of society. Journalist Jake Hanrahan, the host and creator of Away Days, has spent the last 10 years embedded in places he’s not meant to be. With unique access and a straightforward style of on-the-ground reporting, the listener will be taken deep into the places they didn’t know existed. Watch Away Days documentaries at youtube.com/@awaydaystvSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Welcome to the world of ‘No Rules’, a new underground fighting subculture where anything goes. Biting, head stamping, eye gouging, hair pulling, elbows, headbutts—it’s all allowed. These fights are fought on concrete, with no gloves, and no rounds. It’s non-stop organized ultraviolence, and we’ve been allowed to see it first hand… Watch Away Days documentaries at youtube.com/@awaydaystvSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

We travel to the south of France to see if a new clandestine No Rules fight club is the real deal. The underground fighters who’ve supposedly set this one up claim it’s in the most luxurious city in France—Cannes. Either we’ve been trolled or the No Rules scene really is spreading everywhere… Watch Away Days documentaries at youtube.com/@awaydaystvSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Away Days Podcast: Reporting from the Underbelly

Away Days Podcast is an episodic documentary series focused on unreported stories from the fringes of society. We’re compassionately documenting the underground without watering it down or editorially obscuring it. This is independent journalism with no filter. Real, raw, and ugly. Journalist Jake Hanrahan, the host and creator of Away Days has spent the last 10 years embedded in places he’s not meant to be. With unique access and a straightforward style of on-the-ground reporting, the listener will be taken deep into the places they didn’t know existed. Watch Away Days documentaries at youtube.com/@awaydaystv