With the annual CES party looming, it's time once again for the gang to review last year's predictions and try to make a few about 2025. But first, the gang discusses Alex's latest cross-country exploits.
52:29
#322: Fall Of The House of Cruise
General Motors has pulled the plug on Cruise, one of the Level 4 AV developers who defined the space... for better and worse. The gang gathers to discuss GM's decision, Cruise's history, and broader lessons about the last decade of driving automation development.
35:41
#321: Thanksgiving Discussion
The gang gathers around the metaphorical festive table to discuss such hot-button issues as the complicated future of EVs and AVs under a new Trump administration and the Jaguar rebrand.
47:52
#320: Pushing Buttons with Dr Rachel Plotnick
With some automakers moving away from touchscreens and back toward physical controls, and others pushing forward toward ever more minimalist user interfaces, the debate around controls in cars has never been more interesting. To help provide some historical context for this fascinating issue, Alex and Ed are joined by Dr Rachel Plotnick, the author of "Power Button: A History of Pleasure, Panic, and the Politics of Pushing."
47:04
#319: Xiaodi Hou is getting scrappy
Xiaodi Hou was one of the earlier guests on the Autonocast, when he joined to discuss the autonomous trucking company TuSimple that he founded and helped run. He returns to the show to reflect on the tumultuous journey that saw him ousted from TuSimple and then starting a new, leaner autonomous truck company called Bot Auto. His lessons learned provide a unique glimpse of the evolving driving automation landscape.