8/3/22 @ Pine Knob w/ Mark and Jovi Crusen
Hi everybody and welcome to this week’s episode of Attendance Bias. I am your host, Brian Weinstein. As I’ve mentioned on previous episodes of Attendance Bias, I was not that well informed about the Phish scene during the summer of 2022. Only a few general thoughts about the band’s playing crept their way to my consciousness at the time. However, before Phish hit the road that summer, Trey did a solo acoustic tour that contained a very special highlight in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A young fan named Jovi was called up on stage by Trey to sing “Bug,” which she did with confidence and aplomb. Within 48 hours, video of the duet spread far and wide and before we knew it, “Let Jovi Sing” became a tagline in the Phish community with outlines of a fist-pumping Ms. Unicorn appearing on tshirts and tank tops. If you haven’t figured it out by now, today’s guests are Mark and Jovi, the father and daughter pair who helped make that special highlight possible. Mark and Jovi tell their story about how the spontaneous and now legendary “Bug” came to be, but they also break down Jovi’s first big-time Phish show–August 3, 2022 at Pine Knob Amphitheater. I’ve done duo interviews before, but Jovi is by far the youngest guest I’ve had on Attendance Bias. I was nervous, and I hope that doesn’t come through too much.But for now, let’s join Mark and Jovi to talk about clapping during Stash, whether to stand or sit at a Phish show, and much more as we discuss August 3, 2022 at Pine Knob.