3/22/93 @ The Crest Theater w/ Mikey Reppy

Hi everybody and welcome to this week’s episode of Attendance Bias. I am your host, Brian Weinstein. For us fans who remember the days of tape collecting, certain dates probably stand out as core memories as we learned more about this mysterious band who had delightful stories and secrets, even as the songs were played in plain sight. A key puzzle piece to understanding the lore of Phish is the entire notion of Gamehendge–Trey’s senior year thesis and the genesis of several fan favorite songs. Once tape trading and the internet in general became more accessible to fans, one date, even among the Gamehendge tapes, stood above the rest: March 22, 1993 at the Crest Theater in Sacramento, CA.Today’s guest, Mike Reppy, was not only one of the few fans in attendance for that show but he also played a key role in sharing the soundboard recording with the emerging online Phish community. So if you came across the soundboard of the Gamehendge show from the Crest Theater while you were collecting tapes, it’s almost certain that Mikey had a hand in getting it to you somewhere along the way.This is the second Gamehendge show that has been discussed on Attendance Bias, and it comes with the caveat not to ignore set 1! There’s lots of good stuff before the word Gamehendge is even uttered.So let’s join Mikey to talk about sharing setlists before the internet, Fishman’s woodblocks, and much more as we discuss March 22, 1993 at the Crest Theater, in Sacramento, CA.