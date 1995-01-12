Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Attendance Bias is a podcast for fans to tell a story about an especially meaningful Phish show.
Attendance Bias is a podcast for fans to tell a story about an especially meaningful Phish show. More

  • Flocking Outside Episode 1: A Miniseries About Goose From 3 Phish Lifers
    Click HERE for the episode playlist
    6/5/2023
    59:56
  • 3/22/93 @ The Crest Theater w/ Mikey Reppy
    Hi everybody and welcome to this week’s episode of Attendance Bias. I am your host, Brian Weinstein. For us fans who remember the days of tape collecting, certain dates probably stand out as core memories as we learned more about this mysterious band who had delightful stories and secrets, even as the songs were played in plain sight. A key puzzle piece to understanding the lore of Phish is the entire notion of Gamehendge–Trey’s senior year thesis and the genesis of several fan favorite songs. Once tape trading and the internet in general became more accessible to fans, one date, even among the Gamehendge tapes, stood above the rest: March 22, 1993 at the Crest Theater in Sacramento, CA.Today’s guest, Mike Reppy, was not only one of the few fans in attendance for that show but he also played a key role in sharing the soundboard recording with the emerging online Phish community. So if you came across the soundboard of the Gamehendge show from the Crest Theater while you were collecting tapes, it’s almost certain that Mikey had a hand in getting it to you somewhere along the way.This is the second Gamehendge show that has been discussed on Attendance Bias, and it comes with the caveat not to ignore set 1! There’s lots of good stuff before the word Gamehendge is even uttered.So let’s join Mikey to talk about sharing setlists before the internet, Fishman’s woodblocks, and much more as we discuss March 22, 1993 at the Crest Theater, in Sacramento, CA.
    5/31/2023
    1:14:09
  • 8/3/22 @ Pine Knob w/ Mark and Jovi Crusen
    Hi everybody and welcome to this week’s episode of Attendance Bias. I am your host, Brian Weinstein. As I’ve mentioned on previous episodes of Attendance Bias, I was not that well informed about the Phish scene during the summer of 2022. Only a few general thoughts about the band’s playing crept their way to my consciousness at the time. However, before Phish hit the road that summer, Trey did a solo acoustic tour that contained a very special highlight in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A young fan named Jovi was called up on stage by Trey to sing “Bug,” which she did with confidence and aplomb. Within 48 hours, video of the duet spread far and wide and before we knew it, “Let Jovi Sing” became a tagline in the Phish community with outlines of a fist-pumping Ms. Unicorn appearing on tshirts and tank tops. If you haven’t figured it out by now, today’s guests are Mark and Jovi, the father and daughter pair who helped make that special highlight possible. Mark and Jovi tell their story about how the spontaneous and now legendary “Bug” came to be, but they also break down Jovi’s first big-time Phish show–August 3, 2022 at Pine Knob Amphitheater. I’ve done duo interviews before, but Jovi is by far the youngest guest I’ve had on Attendance Bias. I was nervous, and I hope that doesn’t come through too much.But for now, let’s join Mark and Jovi to talk about clapping during Stash, whether to stand or sit at a Phish show, and much more as we discuss August 3, 2022 at Pine Knob.
    5/17/2023
    55:01
  • 7/4/99 @ Lakewood Amphitheater w/ Brad Gordon
    Hi everybody and welcome to this week’s episode of Attendance Bias. I am your host, Brian Weinstein. 1999 has been a very popular year to discuss on Attendance Bias, and for some reason, July of 1999 has been chosen 7 separate times by various guests. With today’s episode, we are nearly through the first two weeks of that tour, which is becoming legendary…at least for me and my various guests.Today’s guest is Brad Gordon, who chose to discuss Phish’s show from July 4, 1999 at the Lakewood Amphitheater in Atlanta. July 4th is always an extra fun show, and today’s is no exception. But what made today’s conversation extra fun was Brad’s preparation and enthusiasm. Brad clearly loves this show, but he REALLY loves talking about it and spreading the good word about July 4, 99. Not only that, but he’s an avid listener of this podcast and so he knew my common opinions and even went so far as to quote former guests from prior episodes. Although Brad and I had never met in person, the conversation felt familiar and I was enthusiastic for hours after we ended the recording. I hope that the energy comes through over the next hour or so.So let’s join Brad to talk about the rumors surrounding the millenium, Vultures, and much more as we discuss July 4, 1999 at the Lakewood Amphitheater, in Atlanta, GA.
    5/3/2023
    1:11:41
  • 12/1/95 @ Hershey Park Arena w/ Jeff Carroll
    Hi everybody and welcome to today’s episode of Attendance Bias. I am your host, Brian Weinstein. There are certain months and seasons in Phish history that represent more than just a page on a calender: August ‘93, Fall ‘97, June ‘94…but there is one that overrides them all: December ‘95. A month that not only has some of the best music of Phish’s 40 year career, but a month that represents their ascent from large theaters and college campuses to city-center arenas across the nation. Today’s guest, Jeff Carroll, brings us to the very beginning of that month as we discuss Phish’s show from December 1, 1995 at Hershey Park Arena.One month before the band would conquer Madison Square Garden, they laid waste to central Pennsylvania by demonstrating everything they had mastered up to that point, and every reason a fan would want to see them: musical mastery, a dash of Gamehendge, and Fishman running around the stage in a light-up cape after singing some late-stage Elvis. But according to Jeff, there was much more to this show than even all that.So let’s join Jeff to chat about when Stash goes dark, Shakespeare, amusement park Phish as we break down December 1, 1995 at the Hershey Park Arena, in Hershey PA.
    4/19/2023
    1:23:58

About Attendance Bias

Attendance Bias is a podcast for fans to tell a story about an especially meaningful Phish show.

