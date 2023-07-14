Attacking Third: A CBS Sports Women's Soccer Podcast

The World Cup Starts TONIGHT! World Cup odds, favorites | Orlando defender Haley McCutcheon Interview | Golden Ball predictions (Soccer 7/19)

Hosts Poppy Miller, analysts Jordan Angeli, Darian Jenkins and Lisa Carlin talk about the Women's World Cup odds, favorites and which of the 8 debutants can break out of their group play. Then Orlando defender Haley McCutcheon joins to talk about her team's recent form, which nations she thinks will lift the cup and her time in Australia with Darian. USWNT defender Naomi Girma and forward Sophia Smith are honoring their late Stamford teammate Katie Meyers by dedicating this World Cup to her. The gang talks about the importance of mental health in addition to the recent news from US star forward Christen Press and her 4th surgery. Sandra Herrera joins to make her top picks of the tournament for winner, golden boot, dark horse and more.