Attacking Third: A CBS Sports Women's Soccer Podcast

CBS Sports, USWNT, Women's World Cup, World Cup 2023, NWSL, Soccer, Women's Soccer
SportsSoccerNewsSports News
Available Episodes

  • The World Cup Starts TONIGHT! World Cup odds, favorites | Orlando defender Haley McCutcheon Interview | Golden Ball predictions (Soccer 7/19)
    Hosts Poppy Miller, analysts Jordan Angeli, Darian Jenkins and Lisa Carlin talk about the Women's World Cup odds, favorites and which of the 8 debutants can break out of their group play. Then Orlando defender Haley McCutcheon joins to talk about her team's recent form, which nations she thinks will lift the cup and her time in Australia with Darian. USWNT defender Naomi Girma and forward Sophia Smith are honoring their late Stamford teammate Katie Meyers by dedicating this World Cup to her. The gang talks about the importance of mental health in addition to the recent news from US star forward Christen Press and her 4th surgery. Sandra Herrera joins to make her top picks of the tournament for winner, golden boot, dark horse and more. We are a nominee for the “Best Female-Hosted Podcast” category in The People’s Choice podcast awards! We appreciate all you guys do for us and we hope you enjoy our show enough to nominate us to advance to the final round. To nominate Attacking Third, go to podcastawards.com/app/signup/ and then toggle down the “Sports” category. The whole process takes less than 60 seconds! We’ve included the link at the top of the episode description as well!  Watch USWNT, NWSL and WSL games on P+” with a link to https://www.paramountplus.com/home/ Attacking Third is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  Follow the Attacking Third team on Twitter: @AttackingThird, @SandHerrera_, @LisaCarlin32, @Jordangeli , @JennyaChiu and @Darian_Jenks. Visit the Attacking Third YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/attackingthird You can listen to Attacking Third on your smart speakers! Simply say “Alexa, play the latest episode of the Attacking Third podcast” or “Hey Google, play the latest episode of the Attacking Third podcast.” For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/ To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/19/2023
    41:17
  • USWNT Expectations at the World Cup | Sam Kerr goal breakdown | Brandi Chastain interview (Soccer 7/17)
    Hosts Jenny Chiu, analysts Jordan Angeli, Darian Jenkins and Lisa Carlin talk about expectations for the USWNT heading into the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The crew welcomes 1999 USA World Cup legend Brandi Chastain to talk about the “big moments” in the tournament and the biggest hurdles this US side will have to tackle. Racing Louisville defender Abby Erceg discusses her team’s chances in the Challenge Cup and what it means for her home country New Zealand to be hosting the World Cup. They talk about Sam Kerr’s ability with the ball to naturally find the back of the net. Plus, Sandra Herrera joins to discuss the big 3 players who might be performing in their last World Cup. We are a nominee for the “Best Female-Hosted Podcast” category in The People’s Choice podcast awards! We appreciate all you guys do for us and we hope you enjoy our show enough to nominate us to advance to the final round. To nominate Attacking Third, go to podcastawards.com/app/signup/ and then toggle down the “Sports” category. The whole process takes less than 60 seconds! We’ve included the link at the top of the episode description as well!  Watch USWNT, NWSL and WSL games on P+” with a link to https://www.paramountplus.com/home/ Attacking Third is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  Follow the Attacking Third team on Twitter: @AttackingThird, @SandHerrera_, @LisaCarlin32, @Jordangeli , @JennyaChiu and @Darian_Jenks. Visit the Attacking Third YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/attackingthird You can listen to Attacking Third on your smart speakers! Simply say “Alexa, play the latest episode of the Attacking Third podcast” or “Hey Google, play the latest episode of the Attacking Third podcast.” For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/ To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/18/2023
    41:51
  • 6-day Countdown Until the Women's World Cup Kicks Off: Group Stage Matches to watch, Nations to Win, Latest News (Soccer 7/14)
    Sandra Herrera and Lisa Carlin countdown until the kickoff of the 2023 Women's World Cup. With just 6 days to go until Opening Ceremonies, they run through the MUST-SEE 6 Group Stage Matches, Top 6 Nations to lift the cup and the top 6 players to watch down under. Watch USWNT, NWSL and WSL games on P+" with a link to https://www.paramountplus.com/home/ Attacking Third is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  Follow the Attacking Third team on Twitter: @AttackingThird, @SandHerrera_, @LRoman32 Visit the Attacking Third YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/attackingthird You can listen to Attacking Third on your smart speakers! Simply say "Alexa, play the latest episode of the Attacking Third podcast" or "Hey Google, play the latest episode of the Attacking Third podcast." For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/ To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/14/2023
    56:53
  • 8 DAYS UNTIL THE WORLD CUP: NWSL players in the World Cup | Latest Injury News (Soccer 7/12)
    Sandra Herrera and Lisa Carlin celebrate the 2 year anniversary birthday of Attacking Third. They take a trip down memory lane remembering the best episodes, interviews and all the wonderful memories. With just 8 days until the start of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Sandra and Lisa look at the 60 NWSL players representing 16 different nations. They talk about the top players to watch, and how they will lift their nation. Full episode.  Watch USWNT, NWSL and WSL games on P+" with a link to https://www.paramountplus.com/home/ Attacking Third is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  Follow the Attacking Third team on Twitter: @AttackingThird, @SandHerrera_, @LRoman32 Visit the Attacking Third YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/attackingthird You can listen to Attacking Third on your smart speakers! Simply say "Alexa, play the latest episode of the Attacking Third podcast" or "Hey Google, play the latest episode of the Attacking Third podcast." For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/ To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/12/2023
    56:17
  • USA vs Wales Recap: USWNT Send Off Game before the World Cup (Soccer 7/9)
    In the final match before the 2023 Women's World Cup, the United States plays against Wales for the first time. Sandra Herrera and Lisa Carlin recap the final match between USA and Wales. They discuss lineups, players, the game and so much more. Full episode. Watch USWNT, NWSL and WSL games on P+" with a link to https://www.paramountplus.com/home/ Attacking Third is available for free on the Audacy app as well as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and wherever else you listen to podcasts.  Follow the Attacking Third team on Twitter: @AttackingThird, @SandHerrera_, @LRoman32 Visit the Attacking Third YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/attackingthird You can listen to Attacking Third on your smart speakers! Simply say "Alexa, play the latest episode of the Attacking Third podcast" or "Hey Google, play the latest episode of the Attacking Third podcast." For more soccer coverage from CBS Sports, visit https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/ To hear more from the CBS Sports Podcast Network, visit https://www.cbssports.com/podcasts/ To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    7/10/2023
    51:33

More Sports podcasts

About Attacking Third: A CBS Sports Women's Soccer Podcast

A soccer podcast from CBS Sports covering the NWSL, US Women's National Team and more. Attacking Third will bring you insider analysis, commentary, preview & recaps while tackling the biggest news stories from the sport you love. Hosts Sandra Herrera and Lisa Carlin welcome a rotating cast of guests from former and current players for interviews and analysis. This is your podcast for the latest news and stories from the world of soccer.
