In this episode, Rhea discusses Substance Use Disorder (SUD), it's prevalence, indications for anesthesia providers, and how we can best treat patients affected by this condition. CHECK OUT OUR PHARM COURSE HERE[FREE DOWNLOAD] FOR THE SRNA: GRAB YOUR FREE SEE/NCE STUDY PLAN HERE [FREE DOWNLOAD] FOR THE RN: GRAB YOUR FREE ICU DRUG CHART HEREFollow us on Instagram at: @Atomic_AnesthesiaCheck out our other free resources at AtomicAnesthesia.com

In this special short-form episode, practicing CRNA and Atomic Anesthesia content expert Alex Gorman dives into the use of liposomal Bupivacaine (Exparel) in regional anesthesia, highlighting its unique sustained-release properties and practical tips for effective use. CHECK OUT OUR PHARM COURSE HERE[FREE DOWNLOAD] FOR THE SRNA: GRAB YOUR FREE SEE/NCE STUDY PLAN HERE [FREE DOWNLOAD] FOR THE RN: GRAB YOUR FREE ICU DRUG CHART HEREFollow us on Instagram at: @Atomic_AnesthesiaCheck out our other free resources at AtomicAnesthesia.com

In this episode of the Atomic Podcast, practicing CRNA Alex Gorman discusses the dural puncture epidural (DPE), particularly in the obstetrical setting. By incorporating a spinal needle to confirm midline placement and epidural space entry, the DPE provides immediate objective feedback, reducing the likelihood of failed epidurals and improving patient outcomes. Alex highlights the technique’s benefits, including faster analgesia onset and fewer complications like one-sided pain relief or hot spots, while addressing its risks. CHECK OUT OUR PHARM COURSE HERE[FREE DOWNLOAD] FOR THE SRNA: GRAB YOUR FREE SEE/NCE STUDY PLAN HERE [FREE DOWNLOAD] FOR THE RN: GRAB YOUR FREE ICU DRUG CHART HEREFollow us on Instagram at: @Atomic_AnesthesiaCheck out our other free resources at AtomicAnesthesia.com

In this episode of the Atomic Podcast, Alex Gorman, a practicing CRNA and cardiac anesthesia expert, introduces the "Two Heart Model," a unique approach to understanding cardiac physiology and pathophysiology. By visualizing the heart as two separate organs — the right heart and the left heart — this model helps clarify complex concepts like preload, afterload, and contractility. CHECK OUT OUR PHARM COURSE HERE[FREE DOWNLOAD] FOR THE SRNA: GRAB YOUR FREE SEE/NCE STUDY PLAN HERE [FREE DOWNLOAD] FOR THE RN: GRAB YOUR FREE ICU DRUG CHART HEREFollow us on Instagram at: @Atomic_AnesthesiaCheck out our other free resources at AtomicAnesthesia.com

In this episode, Atomic Anesthesia Co-Founder Rhea Temmermand dives into the critical and nuanced topic of managing pain in patients with substance use disorder (SUD). From understanding the pharmacology of medications like methadone and buprenorphine to crafting individualized pain management strategies, this discussion equips CRNAs and other healthcare professionals with essential tools for compassionate care. Explore the challenges and solutions for addressing acute and chronic pain while minimizing relapse risk. Don’t miss this deep dive into one of the most complex issues in anesthesia practice today!CHECK OUT OUR PHARM COURSE HERE[FREE DOWNLOAD] FOR THE SRNA: GRAB YOUR FREE SEE/NCE STUDY PLAN HERE [FREE DOWNLOAD] FOR THE RN: GRAB YOUR FREE ICU DRUG CHART HEREFollow us on Instagram at: @Atomic_AnesthesiaCheck out our other free resources at AtomicAnesthesia.com

About Atomic Anesthesia

Welcome to Atomic Anesthesia, the essential podcast for nurse anesthesia residents seeking to master both basic and clinical science education (and RNs looking to become CRNAs, too!). Join us as we break down tough science concepts and demonstrating their practical clinical application in real-world scenarios. Each episode of Atomic Anesthesia is crafted to provide comprehensive explanations of complex scientific principles, tailored specifically for the needs of nurse anesthesia residents or nurses preparing for graduate school. Whether you're grappling with pharmacology, physiology, or any other challenging subject, our expert hosts are here to guide you through every step of the learning process. But we don't stop there. Atomic Anesthesia goes beyond the classroom, inviting esteemed guests from both the scientific and CRNA communities to share their insights and experiences. From discussions on graduate school training to invaluable tips for navigating the complexities of clinical practice, our diverse range of topics ensures that every episode is packed with valuable knowledge and practical advice. Whether you're commuting to clinicals, hitting the gym, or simply relaxing at home, Atomic Anesthesia is the perfect companion for learning on the go. Tune in and empower yourself with the knowledge and skills you need to excel in your journey towards becoming a proficient and confident nurse anesthethesiologist.